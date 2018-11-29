Freebies, wine sampling, and fishing lures: 5 can't miss pop-up holiday markets this weekend

We made it through the craziness that was Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, and now every weekend will be packed to the gills with vintage markets, craft sales, and the like. Basically, it’s the perfect opportunity to get all your holiday shopping done, from your mom to your favorite cool aunt to your BFF. Plus, when you shop locally you’re supporting a dream, a passion and local talent.

If you’re ready to check off your Christmas list, here’s where to go this weekend.

Craft Bash

Get your shop on at the Craft Bash, a free event sponsored by the American Craft Council. You can shop the wares of 70-plus local makers and vintage vendors, like Tandem Vintage, Hackwith Design House, Mademoiselle Miel chocolate, Ann Erickson jewelry, and way, way more. Buzzy local artist Daughters & Suns will be doing live portraits, Henry & Son will offer wine samples, and you can even pop into the Little Box Sauna to warm up. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? Nope, it’s a (holiday shopping) reality! (Saturday, December 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis)

The Coven Holiday Bazaar

North Loop coworking space the Coven is hosting its own holiday bazaar this season, featuring the work of local vendors like Larissa Loden jewelry, Selfie & Co photography, House of Talents artisans, Junita’s Jar cookies, and more. Just register online — the event is free and open to the public. (Saturday, December 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 30 N. First St., Minneapolis)

Betty’s 3rd Annual Bizarre Bazaar

“This is NOT your church craft sale,” they say on their event page. “This is Betty’s Bizarre Bazaar and she does things her way.” Hit up the Northeast restaurant/amusement park’s holiday sale for the quirky friends and fam on your shopping list: There’s vintage, there’s art, there’s custom embroidery, and there’s even Scott Seekins. You can’t get more Minneapolis than that, can you? (Saturday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis)

Brewers & Doers Holiday Bazaar

Surly Beer + holiday market = magic. Head over to Surly’s Brewers & Doers event on Sunday for drinks, tarot readings, and gift shopping, whether you want vintage, fishing lures (yes, you read that right), cigars, jewelry, or delicious treats for your family and friends. Bring in a brand-new pair of socks to donate to Hennepin County Health + Human Services and you’ll get a free drink! (Sunday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis)

Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up

Holiday shopping should be fun, and the Unique Markets aim to make it so. This year, you can check off your list (or treat yourself) at their pop-up event, which features local artists, vendors, crafters, creators, and more. Oh, and there’s also free drinks and photo booth action, which makes it a must-stop for your holiday shopping. All you have to do is pay $15 for your ticket and you’ll get a tote bag, gift wrap, drinks, gift tags, and more. Is Mom in town? Take her — she’ll love it. (Sunday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis)