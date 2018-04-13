Image courtesy the author

FRIDAY:

John Jodzio

Minneapolis author John Jodzio just can’t quit the short story. His latest collection of calamitous and crazy tales is This Is the Only Orientation You’re Gonna Get, the winner of Quarterly West’s 2017 Chapbook Competition. Slapped with seemingly self-explanatory titles like “Most of You Know Me From Losing My Virginity to the Ben Franklin Impersonator” and “Last Summer I Had Sex With A Hair Stylist Named Lori Once Or Twice a Week,” Jodzio still manages to surprise readers with plot twists told with his trademark balls-out humor. The vividly drawn but whacked-out characters get into the strangest situations: one honors his dead pet snake by attending an orgy; another handcuffs a pair of recovering addicts to the radiator to prevent relapse. Kinky sex, drug abuse, and senseless violence are rampant in his writing, but just when you think it’s all shameless shock-jock grandstanding, Jodzio drops a profound sentiment into the narrative, proving he can stimulate the heart just as easily as he does the funny bone. 7 p.m. April 13; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. –Erica Rivera



Mark Mallman

Instore performance to celebrate the vinyl release of "The End Is Not the End," with vegan pop-up dinner by Root to Rise. 7 p.m. April 13; Free. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-207-6856.



New Primals

With Poney, No Hoax, and Anxiety Boy. 9 p.m. April 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Atangarango

With Polyard and Stereo Library. 9:30 p.m. April 13; Free. Terminal Bar, 409 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-4545.



Junior Varsity

With Lunch Duchess and Dairyland. 10 p.m. April 13; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



National Poetry Month Celebration

Featuring readings from Minnesota poets Greg Watson, Michael Kiesow Moore, Norita Dittberner-Jax, and Michael Kleber-Diggs, followed by open mic poetry reading. 7 p.m. April 13; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Soul Tree

8:30 p.m. April 13; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



BLCA April Reading Series

Featuring authors J.J. Austrian and Catherine Thimmesh. 7:30 p.m. April 13; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

SATURDAY:

Dog Day 2018 (UPDATE! This event has been postoned until Saturday, April 21 due to weather.)

This Saturday, the California Building will be both art- and dog-friendly, as studios open up for a day of gallery receptions, sales, and dog-related happenings. Check out art on display and chat with local creative talents. Dogs will be making art, too, as stations will be set up with animal-safe paints that can be applied to paws, for use on a canvas that people can take home. Giveaways will abound as well, with freebies for those who show up early. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. –Jessica Armbruster

MN Indian Women's Resource Center Benefit

Featuring Omen, the Pretendians, Existence, and Babe Patrol. 9 p.m. April 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

National Water Dance

Collaborative dance event. Bring your favorite music and earbuds. More info at www.dyfit.org/water. 3-4:30 p.m. April 14; Free. Mill Ruins Park, at the foot of the Stone Arch Bridge on the Mississippi, Minneapolis; 612-313-7793.



Quasimofo

7 p.m. April 14; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Scoundrel Spence and GeNreal (Album Release Show)

With the Lioness. 10 p.m. April 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Kristi Abbott, 'South American Warrior'

7 Warrior Women

There are layers of collaboration in “7 Warrior Women,” Kristi Abbott’s latest collection of work. For the project, the Australian-born collage artist sought out six models, each representing a different continent. She brought in local mural creator Yuya Negishi to create backdrops for each image, and tattoo artist Sarah Epperson painted designs onto some of the models. From there, Abbott merged photography with maps, textures, and other elements to create the final works, which are fiercely feminine and global. There will be an artist's talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14. Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. –Jessica Armbruster

Family Arts Blast

Free family events features making and/or trying an instrument, dance instruction, costume and sound design, music by Andale Juana, stories by T. Mychael Rambo set to music, and theatrical performances of 'Goodnight Moon.' 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 14; Free. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.

Learn to play the Ukulele

Learn the basics of the instrument. Kids aged 6 and up and adults welcome. RSVP to approachablemusic.com. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Dissonance and Repair

Painter Barbara Kreft’s abstractions incorporate the colors and shapes of a mid-century modern palette, generating compositions that explode on the canvas with the fresh energy of hope and possibility. Painter Kimberly Benson’s abstractions are robust with color, texture, and detail, not unlike the 17th-century still-life works of the Dutch masters. Together, their pieces move through art and aesthetic history with a boldness and surety that challenges the viewer to open their eyes and see. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, April 14. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. –Camille LeFevre

Dismantling Mindset

Senior juried exhibition featuring work by Ashley Tyler Alex, Sarah Borgen, Breanna D. Goudeau, Hannah Haughey, and Teresa R. Widiger. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Apr. 14. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.



Fire Bell (Record Release Show)

All ages. 8:30 p.m. April 14; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Jack Knife and the Sharps

8:30 p.m. April 14; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

SUNDAY:



14th Annual Hotdish Revolution

Chowgirls Killer Catering is hosting an epic hotdish party this Sunday afternoon. Home cooks are encouraged to make a batch of their best hotdish to share and enter in one of seven competitive categories: spicy, vegetarian, fins and feathers, tater tot excellence, beef and pork, peoples’ choice, and made by kids. Sample your way through the selections, and vote for the ones you deem to be the most delicious. There will also be a Jell-O mold competition, which should yield some visually stunning results. The sampling also carries over into beer, with a Northeast brewery flight offered for $10. 4-7 p.m. April 15; $10; free with hotdish or Jell-O submissions. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786. –Jessica Armbruster



Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available. This month’s special flavors are toasted coconut caramel chip and stout chocolate with toffee and brownie 3-6 p.m. April 15; Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.

Minnesota Sinfonia: Mandolin Magic

Featuring mandolinist Richard Kriehn. 2 p.m. April 15; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.

New Pictures: Amar Kanwar, Such a Morning

Amar Kanwar’s Such a Morning can be foundin the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s photography gallery, where the museum’s New Pictures series showcases artists who push the boundaries of new media. The New Delhi-based artist’s 85-minute, single-channel film was first shown at the prestigious modern-art showcase documenta 14, and receives its U.S. premiere here. The film centers on an aging math professor who embarks on a study of 49 types of darkness. Archival footage, a fictional narrative, and documentary materials are used to create and challenge perspectives on reality. It’s fitting subject matter for our times. The film will be shown every 90 minutes during museum hours, starting at 10:10 a.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. --Camille LeFevre



Saint Paul Civic Symphony and ArtStart: Annual Children's Concert

Narrated and fully orchestrated rendition of 'Ferdinand the Bull,' with pre-concert family activities with ArtStart artists and dancers. More info at spcsmusic.org. 2 p.m. April 15; Free. Mount Zion Temple, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-698-3881.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Heidi Czerwiec and Elizabeth O’Brien

Poets present their new collections, 'Conjoining' and 'A Secret History of World Wide Outage.' 2 p.m. April 15; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.