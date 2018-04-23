Image courtesy event organizers

Workerby Presents: Gray Matter Series: Sense of Place

Winsome Goods

At this free happening at Winsome Goods, you’ll find a variety of shops with new wares, including lipsticks from local maker Elixery, hats and scarves by artist and millner Anna Lee for Ruby 3, and paintings and photography by Lauren Krysti. This party is part of Spring Fashion Week MN. Monday, 6 to 9 p.m. 201 Sixth St. SE #2, Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

Transmission Presents: New Wave

James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246

This month, Jake Rudh is focusing on new wave, a genre made for dance clubs. Spanning '78 to '86. he'll be projecting the amazingly dated video from the era, including asides into goth, pop, new romantic, and synth pop. 10 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Free. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233. --Jessica Armbruster

Jason Moran

Walker Art Center

Jason Moran is known as an incomparable jazz pianist and composer of personally expressive, challenging, and groundbreaking work. He has also long incorporated aspects of contemporary, mixed-media art into the stagecraft of his performances. Now, the Walker Art Center presents Moran’s first museum exhibition. Included in the show are his sculptural vignettes STAGED: Savoy Ballroom 1 and STAGED: Three Deuces (both 2015) inspired by historical music venues. The works were a highlight of the 2015 Venice Biennale. The show also includes a new commission from the STAGED series that harkens back to New York’s Slugs’ Saloon. Moran’s charcoal drawings and time-based media works are also on view, along with collaborations with such art world luminaries as Joan Jonas, Lorna Simpson, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, and Theaster Gates. This show is free with museum admission, but it's completely free on Thursday nights, when the museum invites people to stop by from 6 to 9 p.m. each week. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through August 26 --Camille LeFevre

Art In Bloom 2018

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Spring wouldn’t be spring in Minnesota without the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s annual dose of gorgeous floral arrangements inspired by the collection. Art in Bloom is a tradition that brings people back year after year because it’s just so rejuvenating (and after the winter we’ve had this year, it’s downright necessary). The celebration launches with a ticketed preview party on Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday, guests can see the arrangements during Mia’s open hours, and attend a variety of classes, workshops, and tours. Happenings include the free Flowers After Hours event on Thursday evening, a fashion show/luncheon, and a party that features fragrance samples by Thymes and a performance by the Minnesota Opera. If you have kiddos, you’ll want to come on Saturday morning for storytelling, art activities, face painting, and snacks. Find the complete schedule at new.artsmia.org/art-in-bloom-2018. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Most events are free, some require tickets. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through Sunday --Sheila Regan