Free soup for all at Yeah Maybe (and other art happenings worth your time)

This week offers lots of interesting events, including an artist talk with the amazing Andrea Carlson, a new installation by Portland-based artist Maggie Heath, some futuristic art about the environment at MCAD, and Yeah Maybe’s latest exhibition, featuring soup!

Native Artist Talk Series: Andrea Carlson



Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Sadly, Anishinaabe artist Andrea Carlson has moved away from the Twin Cities to live in Chicago. Thankfully, she makes her way back occasionally to shine her brilliance on us. At this artist talk, Carlson will speak about painting and drawing works, and the way that she critiques museum authority and popular culture to create compelling, subversive works of art.

Why you should go: If you like your art super smart with sharp commentary and vivid details, Carlson delivers. Listen to what she has to say about process, the art world, and how we can all do better.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Maggie Heath

A sharp bend in center: Installation by Maggie Heath



Where it’s at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Portland-based performance and installation artist Maggie Heath has been busy doing a residency at the White Page Gallery. This weekend, she’s ready to show audiences what she’s been up to. There's a bit of mystery surrounding the piece, but what we can tell you is that there are balloons involved (probably) and it will most likely be strange and wonderful.

Why you should go: White Page Gallery is great if you are interested in young artists who are pushing boundaries and trying new things. Heath’s ventures exploring the liminal space between performance and installation make her work particularly intriguing and visceral.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.

'Case Simulating Emoji'

Stream Capture



Where it’s at: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: What if in the future we can’t actually go out into the natural world? Kind of a scary thought, but we’ll go with it. In this exhibition, artists ponder the environment through the lens of technology and digital media, using things like simulation, mapping, and historical preservation to consider what nature means to us both physically and metaphorically.

Why you should go: With video games, electronics, plants, prints, sculpture, projection, and video thrown in, this is a pretty varied show. Ponder past and present realities as well as our place inside of this thing called Earth.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Yeah Maybe

Yeah Maybe #25



Where it’s at: Yeah Maybe, 2528 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Yeah Maybe celebrates its 25th exhibition with a show featuring four artists: Jonathan Herrera, Sanford Mirling, Emmett Ramstad, and Tamsie Ringler. The event also includes performances in the basement, and soup from Soup for You, a free community cafe a block from the gallery.

Why you should go: As a DIY gallery space, Yeah Maybe is turning into an institution, and we couldn’t be more pleased. Their openings are casual and fun, but also boast engaging work from strong artists. This event is especially recommended as the space will be collecting donations for worthy cause: delicious free soup for the community.

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday; there will be an artists' talk on Sunday at 3 p.m.