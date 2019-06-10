Free movies in the parks, Walker celebrates pride with Native artists: 10 free things to do this week

MONDAY 6.10



Gremlins

Surly Brewing Co.

Find out why you don’t feed these cute guys after midnight. 7:30 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.

Angels in the Outfield

Target Field Station

A foster kid’s shitty dad promises to not be a deadbeat if the worst team in the league, the Anaheim Angels, if they make it to the World Series. The kid turns to God, and instead, Christopher Lloyd shows up in angel form to make things right. 7 p.m. Free. More info at www.mplsdowntown.com. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.

42

North Commons. Mon., 8:59 p.m.

TUESDAY 6.11



Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Father Hennepin Park

Fred Rogers was too wonderful for this world. Through his children’s show, Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, he taught important life lessons and encouraged kids to talk about their emotions with his gentle stories and skits. That’s not all he was, however. He was also revolutionary, appearing before the U.S. Senate to fight for funds to support educational programming on PBS. He was subversive, casting Francois Clemmons as a police officer, making him the first recurring role for an African American on a kids’ show. He was even technologically forward, encouraging the use of VCRs to record his program during a time when stations were fighting against them. But overall, Mr. Rogers preached a message of humanity and kindness. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? tells his story through interviews with his wife, children, and friends, which includes Koko, the sign language-speaking (and kitten-befriending) gorilla. 9 p.m. Free. 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

WEDNESDAY 6.12

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Victory Memorial Park. Dusk, June 12-13.



Bumblebee

Lyndale Farmstead. Dusk, June 12-13.

'It's the People'

‘It’s the People’ Public Art Project

Hennepin Theatre Trust

Art pop-ups in downtown Minneapolis continue this summer with this new public project featuring nine large-scale portraits featuring regulars in the area. The pieces were created by local artists, and cover five themes: workforce (by Jake Armour), transportation (by Xavier Tavera), LGBT+ pride (by Nancy Musinguzi), theatregoers (by Maya Washington), and youth (by Wing Young Huie and FAIR School students). For the opening celebration, Hennepin Theatre Trust will invite the artists’ to talk about their work and hand out maps of where to find the portraits. DJ Izzie P will provide tunes, and Blue Lady, Taja Will and ZAMYA Theater Project will also perform. There will also be snacks, a selfie booth, and an arts activity. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Free. 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-5374.

Terrace Thursdays

Walker Art Center

This Thursday, the Walker is throwing a free rooftop party with Native artists and Pride month in mind. The highlight of the evening will be a gender fluid fashion show by Native designer Delina White of IamAnishinaabe, and local Two Spirit models. Inside, Maggie Thompson (Fond du Lac Ojibwe) will host an art project where people can add to her temporary art installation. DJ Bleak Roses (Juleana Enright, Lakota) will spin tunes on the terrace as the sun sets. The cash bar will keep drinks flowing this evening, and the galleries will be open for exploration as well. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

6:30 p.m. Historic Highland Park Pool House, corner of Montreal Ave and Edgcumbe Road, St. Paul.

First Daughter and the Black Snake

Washburn Fair Oaks Park. Dusk, June 13-14.