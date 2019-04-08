Free ice cream, free beer, and a flower art show: 3 free things to do this week

Free Cone Day

Ben & Jerry's

Everyone likes free ice cream, right? No, seriously: Everyone likes free ice cream. That's why you'll want to give yourself a little extra time if you find yourself heading to Ben & Jerry's today in search of a free cone with a scoop of the sweet stuff. But the rewards for waiting in line will be so rewarding (and free). Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m. 3070 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis; 612-927-9900.

Art in Bloom 2019

Minneapolis Institute of Art



Art in Bloom might be one of the best signs of spring in Minneapolis. Each year, Mia invites florists to create arrangements inspired by pieces from the museum’s collection. The results feature a refreshing mix of interpretations, whether floral artists are matching the colors of an abstract work or pulling things together to call back to the shape of a sculpture. While you can stop by and see these pieces during gallery hours all weekend, there are also planned happenings. Thursday’s Flowers After Hours features a runway show with models rocking looks made from natural elements, while Friday’s TGI Flowers will offer cocktails and other entertainment. Sunday will especially family-friendly, with activities in the galleries. The festival also offers a variety of workshops, talks, and benefit parties. Find the complete schedule at artsmia.org. Most events are free; some require tickets. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. See the flowers for free this week from Thursday through Sunday.

30 Days of Biking: Thursday Ride Series

Surly Brewing Company

In honor of April's 30 Days of Biking, the Joyful Riders Club is stepping up their game from hosting monthly beer and bike rides to hosting weekly beer and bike rides. Each week, folks will meet a Surly, hop on their bikes, and then take a trip to a nearby location, circling back to Surly for pint by the fire. This week the crew is heading to Alary's Bar in downtown St. Paul. Next week they'll make their way to the Hennepin History Museum, and the following week they're traveling to Darby's Pub and Grill in the North Loop. These rides are slower-paced, open to all, and average about 10 miles total round trip. Everyone who attends also scores a free beer or non-alcoholic drink from Surly. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through April 25. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.