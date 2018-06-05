Free family-friendly movies coming to Target Field Station

Last year, movies screened on the grassy patch outside Target Field. The series is back this year with a few sports flicks, some '80s-era kids' fare, and a few Disney blockbusters. Here's the schedule:

A League of Their Own : Wednesday, June 13

: Wednesday, June 13 Space Jam: Wednesday, June 27

Wednesday, June 27 The Lion King : Monday, July 2

: Monday, July 2 The Princess Bride : Monday, July 16

: Monday, July 16 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark , Monday, July 23

, Monday, July 23 Coco : Wednesday, August 8

: Wednesday, August 8 Mary Poppins: Wednesday, August 22

Each event begins around 7 p.m., and blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

In addition to movie screenings, Tuesday night trivia sessions (7 p.m. on June 12, June 26, July 17, and July 24), Monday night workouts with Alchemy (5 p.m. on August 6, August 13, August 20), and a family fun day (noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 12) are also planned for the summer. All events are free.

For more info on upcoming events, visit www.mplsdowntown.com/gooutside.