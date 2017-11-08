Free beer for dapper cyclists, epic 3D flicks at Parkway: A-List 11.8-14

WEDNESDAY 11.8

Emo Philips

Acme Comedy Co.

Emo Philips is a comedy icon and one of America’s foremost joke writers. It’s no surprise that he has trouble picking his favorite joke. “That’s like asking a mom, ‘What’s your favorite kid?’ he says. “Obviously, the ones that slip out the easiest.” Since his last appearance in town, Phillips was on the series finale of Comedy Central series @midnight, and was in a clown show in Los Angeles. “I now and then sing and play woodwinds with my own band, Emo & the Emo-Philiacs,” he adds. Last year, he played a few musical numbers on Jackie Kashian’s podcast as part of her interview with two super fans who were following Phillips on tour. Among the things that kept him busy off stage this year was the solar eclipse. “With a clear sky, in a forest near Carbondale,” he notes. “I am as rich as any emperor who has ever lived. All I expected was for it to get dark and for the birds to stop chirping. I would have been more than happy with that. I had zero idea of the surprise in store. Here’s what a clear-sky eclipse of the sun is like, smack dab in the path of totality: The day turns to night, the birds go quiet, and then, in the heavens, for two minutes, it’s exactly as if God is saying to you, ‘Hey, want to see the engagement ring that I got my girlfriend?’” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Roller Derby Queen

Gremlin Theatre

For its inaugural production, SOS Theater stands to generate buzz with a cast of great Twin Cities performers, including Nancy Marvy, Sara Marsh, Carolyn Pool, Raye Birk, and Andy Rocco Kraft. Matt Sciple, an artist with over two and a half decades of stage experience and accolades, directs. Uniting these extremely talented people is an enthusiasm for a breakout script by Michele Lepsche. Roller Derby Queenderives humor from the heartache of family dependency. Focusing on the strained bonds between a mother and her daughters, the piece follows Florence Alvine Turchin, a woman whose compulsion to collect items of dubious worth is making her home borderline uninhabitable for herself and second daughter, Mary Elizabeth. Alas, when eldest daughter Ellen attempts to impose changes, lifelong resentments are soon unleashed. This new work serves as a reminder of just how much local stages (and audiences) stand to benefit from championing bold and original voices. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, November 20; 3 p.m. Sundays. $12-$25. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-228-7008. Through November 26 —Brad Richason

Thinkstock

THURSDAY 11.9

Joyful Riders Club: The Tweed Ride

Surly Brewing Company

Each month, the Joyful Riders Club hosts a low-key gathering where folks ride their bikes at a friendly pace, venturing out from Surly and back. The November installment will be super dapper, as cyclists will be encouraged to deck themselves out in tweed, be it a college professor-style coat, a 1900s-era full-on suit, or just a really awesome hat. This ride is for those of all ages and abilities, as leaders Patrick Stephenson and Mario Macaruso will take participants on a chill tour through the neighborhood. Once back at the brewery, everyone will be treated to a free beer or other beverage of their choice. All ages. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Ryan Dalton

The Joke Joint Comedy Club

“I didn’t do the road as much as I did before because when I moved to L.A. I wanted to establish myself,” says comedian Ryan Dalton. “When I lived in New York City, my mistake was trying to do the road and be in New York as much as I could, and that doesn’t work when you’re on the road for a month and a half and then you want to establish yourself and you’re only there a week at a time.” In Los Angeles, it’s been a different story. “My wife and I moved out here,” he says. “She’s a nurse at UCLA Hospital and that enables me to be able to stick around here. I produce a show called Comedians You Should Know at the Hollywood Improv and it’s a weekly show. We’ve had some pretty big names that have dropped in, like Adam Sandler, Kyle Kinane, and Tom Segura.” The success of that show has allowed Dalton to get back out on the road. “That’s how you get better as a comic. You’ve got to stretch out and get some time under your belt.” He’s looking forward to his run at the Joke Joint. “Minnesota crowds are really into comedy and excited to have it. I don’t know if it’s the cold weather or what.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14-$26. 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale; 651-330-9078. Through Saturday—P.F. Wilson

Gustavo Germano

FRIDAY 11.10

Ausencias/Absences

Regis Center for Art

The “disappeared,” the people abducted, murdered, and secretly buried during state-sponsored political upheaval, are ever-present in such countries as Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. Absence, when it refers to that evanescent place left violently empty in your family history, is really a sort of invisible presence. Argentinian photographer Gustavo Germano examines this physical and psychological state in this exhibition. He pairs family images taken during dictatorships in South American countries with recreated photographs that capture the members’ absence.The resulting lacunae are filled with curiosity, rage, memory, and grief. There will be a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 10. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Quarter Gallery, Minneapolis; 612-625-8096. Through November 18 —Camille LeFevre

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Mixed Blood Theatre

Mixed Blood Theatre was founded to embrace diverse voices. That includes the voices of the differently abled, as the company demonstrated with last year’s production of Orange, Aditi Brennan Kapil’s play about a teenage girl on the autism spectrum who goes on an overnight odyssey through Southern California. Curious Incident is a much higher-profile play: Simon Stephens’ Tony-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s widely read 2003 novel about a boy with autism who sets out to solve the mystery of a neighbor’s dog speared to death with a pitchfork. This isn’t a chamber piece. The productions in New York and London (and a touring version that came to the Orpheum last winter) relied on sophisticated visual and sound effects that were intentionally overpowering, giving audience members a feeling for how the sensitive Christopher Boone perceives the metropolis he must navigate alone. That will be tricky for a smaller company, but Mixed Blood thrives on challenges like this. (For example, the company brought the twisted puppets of Avenue Q to life in 2011.) While director Jack Reuler will have to get creative with his staging, he’ll also have the opportunity to highlight some of the relationships in Christopher’s life with the kind of tender performances that can be lost in larger houses. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Free; $25 guaranteed reservations. 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131. Through December 3 —Jay Gabler

3D Horror and Fantasy Film Weekend

Parkway Theater

This weekend, the Parkway Theater will screen rare, restored, and just plain weird 3D flicks. Some use new technology, while others have a more dated charm. Things kick off with Friday the 13th 3D, in which Jason Voorhees first wears his signature hockey mask. That’s followed up with the ultra-rare Frankenstein’s Bloody Terror. After nearly 50 years missing from archives, the old-school 3D flick has been restored to 35mm. Saturday’s trio of films will begin with Starchaser: The Legend of Orin, an often overlooked animated work. Treasure of the Four Crowns is a bonkers Indiana Jones rip-off where things like severed heads, letter openers, and bats fly out at audiences. Meanwhile, Dynastyfeatures crazy stunt work and a dude who continues to fight even after someone severs his hands. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Saturday. $10-$15; $35 weekend pass. 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-3030. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Alfredo Gonzalez Rostgaard, Helena Serrano, Lazaro Saavedra

Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950

Walker Art Center

Since Cuban-U.S. relations were relaxed by the Obama administration, myriad organizations as well as individual travelers have been visiting the island nation as curiosity seekers and cultural ambassadors. Adventuring to Cuba today is akin to time travel, with political views, societal conventions, architecture, and infrastructure still stuck largely in the mid-20th century. Many artists and designers who remained in Cuba during this revolutionary epoch found a path toward success while creating in the liminal state between a supposed utopia’s construction and deconstruction. This exhibition, curated in part by the Walker’s executive director, Olga Viso, the Florida-born daughter of Cuban émigrés, brings the fruits of their labors to us—the first since a 1944 show at MOMA in New York. More more than 100 works by more than 50 of these Cuban creatives will be showcased here. Video, installation, and performance pieces, along with paintings, photography, and works of graphic design, are underscored with didactics on key moments in contemporary Cuban history. There will be an After Hours preview party from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, November 10, with live music from Charanga Tropical, Malamanya, and DJ Don Cuco. The exhibition is free with museum admission; tickets to the preview party are $15. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through March 18, 2018 —Camille LeFevre

Weavers Guild of Minnesota’s Fiber Fair

Northrup King Building

As the holidays approach, be sure to put the Fiber Fair on your to-do list. The event, first held in 1956, showcases the craftsmanship of Weavers Guild members, most of whom are from Minnesota. Scarves, shawls, purses, rugs, placemats, and wall hangings are among the unique gifts you can choose from, with 74 percent of each sale going to the artist and the rest benefiting the nonprofit’s educational programming. From traditional craftsmanship to innovative contemporary designs, the items at this fair showcase a range of talent from the guild’s 560 members. New this year is a sustainable wares section, which focuses on green and eco-friendly goods, fibers, and materials. In addition to the sale, the fair also includes maker talks where shoppers can meet the artists and learn about their techniques. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. 1500 Jackson St. NE, Studio #332, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Keeper of the Light

Red Eye Theater

For Keeper of the Light, artist Katie Kaufmann brings the story of lighthouse keeper Ida Lewis to the stage with music, shadow work, and puppetry. Lewis was dubbed “America’s Heroine” after her death-defying rescues of sailors off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island, in the middle of the 19th century. She assumed her father’s role as a lighthouse keeper at the age of 15, but it took more than 20 years to officially be appointed to the position—and that was after saving many lives. The production features dazzling visuals as it probes into isolation, perseverance, and duty, adding a contemporary feminist perspective to the story. The piece is directed by Genevieve Bennett, and is performed by an ensemble cast including Mark Benzel, Benjamin Domask, Leif Jurgensen, Kaitlen Osburn, and Kaufmann herself. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sundays. $15-$25 (pay-as-able); $5 November 12 and 15. 15 W. 14th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-0309. Through November 19 —Sheila Regan

Images courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 11.11

Minnesota Christmas Market

Lake Monster Brewing

Mall season has begun. And while it can be difficult to complete your holiday shopping list without visiting one, breweries around town have been making them easier to avoid with special events where you can check out wares from local artists and grab a pint or two. This weekend, makers and other Minnesota creatives will be at Lake Monster Brewing for an early Christmas market. Pick up some locally inspired pint glasses from Northern Glasses, try a tube of lipstick from StormSister Spatique, and check out some snarky cross stitch from Third Daughter, Restless Daughter. Other items include bath bombs, candles, candy, and faux fur embellishments. 1 to 7 p.m. Free. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288. —Jessica Armbruster

The Marriage of Figaro

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Emperor Joseph II proffered one of history’s great hot takes when he critiqued an earlier Mozart opera as having “an unconscionable number of notes.” The richness of Mozart’s compositions and the elaborate layering of music and narrative would in fact become elemental to opera for centuries. There’s arguably no greater demonstration of this genius than The Marriage of Figaro. This saucy comedy courted controversy with its depiction of the peasant class as both abler and morally superior to the aristocracy—composed by Mozart with his frequent collaborator, librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, a former priest and serial philanderer who was once kicked out of Venice altogether for “sexual depravity.” Luckily, Marie Antoinette vouched for Figaro, and the rest is history—a longer history for some than others. The Minnesota Opera stages this classic some 230 years after its debut, here under the direction of Stephen Lawless. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday through Friday; 2 p.m. Sundays. $25-$200. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through November 19 —Bryan Miller

Leila’s Death

Guthrie Theater

A Lebanese woman ululates and undulates, accompanied by a trio of men, musicians who also dance and interact with her. One of the men is Ali Chahrour, a Lebanese theater artist/choreographer who explores the practice of Islamic Shiite religious ritual through dance and the body. The woman is Leila, a professional mourner paid to sing at funerals in southern Lebanon. She’s a solid, iconic presence, seemingly sculpted from the grief she’s transcribing through Ataaba, a traditional Arabic musical form. Co-sponsored by Walker Art Center and the Guthrie Theater, Leila’s Death honors a fading cultural heritage through a visceral theatrical work that combines sacred rites, contemporary theater, and global dance. The piece is performed in Arabic with English subtitles. 7:30 p.m. $30-$45. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. —Linda Shapiro

TUESDAY 11.14

Mary Ruefle

McNamara Alumni Center

Mary Ruefle’s poems are the work of a naturist who while stopping to smell the roses takes careful notes on the stamens and pistils. She’s an abstract fabulist whose caprices can both satirize and enrich an undergirding melancholy. “I feed my sorrow,” begins one poem inauspiciously. A few lines later she’s feeding her sorrow blueberries and buying it batteries, and by the end we’ve passed through an obliquely wise, gently funny meditation. Ruefle also writes essays of various sorts, most famously in Madness, Rack, and Honey, a collection culled from lectures presented to poetry grad students. Learned but not scholarly, these pieces are full of provocative and useful bits of poetics, metaphysics, smartly chosen quotations, and dubious ideas colorfully expressed. She has also produced erasure-derived works such as A Little White Shadow, a little-known 19th-century book largely whited out to reveal elliptical miniatures. 7 p.m. Free. 200 Oak St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-9831. —Dylan Hicks

A Christmas Carol

Guthrie Theater

Being one of the longest-running yuletide traditions on Twin Cities stages, the Guthrie Theater’s annual production of A Christmas Carol will always be challenged to preserve enough familiar aspects to appease longtime fans while simultaneously revising enough elements to keep the show feeling fresh. Remarkably enough, even as the Guthrie embarks on the show’s 43rd production, A Christmas Carol remains the definitive standard of holiday theater. Much of the Guthrie’s success can be attributed to the energetic reworking of the adaptations, including the current text by British playwright Crispin Whittell, which brings a spirited energy to Dickens’ tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. Sumptuously designed, the immersive journey into Scrooge’s past, present, and future also stands to benefit from the assured direction of the Guthrie’s associate producer, Lauren Keating. Reprising the central role of Scrooge will be Nathaniel Fuller, a charismatic performer whose affinity for the work developed through his prior portrayals of virtually every character in the play. Audiences at select performances will be treated to another distinctive Scrooge courtesy of acclaimed Guthrie vet Charity Jones. The show is in previews November 14-17. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $29-$134; $15-$65 previews. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224.Through December 30 —Brad Richason