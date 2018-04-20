FRIDAY:



Tim Pawlenty Drag Party: Dance Party Protesting Queer Bashers!

Block party and protest hosted by Daddy MPLS and OutFront. Tim Pawlenty, who is running for governor, is the keynote speaker Minnesota Family Council’s annual dinner this evening. The organization supports anti-trans and anti-queer politicians. Pawlenty drag welcome. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1001 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

Tiny Bike Shop Concert featuring the Decayed Realms

The first 25 pre-registered attendees to arrive receive a free event T-shirt. Register here. 6:30-9 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Drones

With Couch Potato, Massacre, Supportive Parents, and More or Less. 9 p.m. April 20; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

4/20 Extravaganza

Glass pipe gallery show featuring JD Maplesden, with paintings from Groe, a glass sale, giveaways, food trucks, free beer, DJs, and live painting. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. April 20; Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis.



Boom Boom Steve V & the Knockouts

8:30 p.m. April 20; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Inbound BrewCo.

Inbound's Second Anniversary Party

This weekend, Inbound BrewCo will be celebrating 420 along with its two-year anniversary. From Friday to Sunday, the party will begin each day at noon. Colorfully named varieties available include Juicy Lucy, Peanut Butter Brownie Milk Stout, Doped Up Chinook IPA, Conifer Crush, and the lemon-infused Lit Kolsch. Food trucks will also be stopping by, and Saturday features live music. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Daily from April 20-22; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.



Dankness Day 2018

Unless you have a serious health problem and a prescription from a doctor, you can’t smoke marijuana legally. However, this weekend local breweries will be opening their taps to share their the dankest weed-inspired varieties in honor of the 420 “holiday.” Eastlake Craft Brewery will have a bunch of dank/hoppy varieties on tap, including mosaic hop hash Creedence Tapes, simcoe-brewed Electric Mayhem #3, Dankenstein’s Monster (it’s an IPA made from other IPAs), and Sun Dogs Juicy Citra IPA (featuring 007: The Golden Hop). 12 p.m. April 20; Free. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St. #123, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.

The Dankest Day of the Year

This Friday, Insight Brewing will be honoring the 420 life with a variety of cask tappings infused with Dankbot. That includes the Purple Sticky Punchbot, the Sour Dieselbot, and the Mango OG Kushbot. They’ll also have free baked goods and munchies, and music in the evening from LazyLightning420 and Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank. 4:20 p.m. April 20; Free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222.



Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet

6-9 p.m. Every 3rd Fri.; Free. Hell's Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-4700.



Hotpants Soul & Funk Dance Night

Featuring soul, funk, boogaloo, and R&B records spun by DJs Ben Mena and Brian Engel. 10 p.m. April 20; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Catherine Ging Courtesy of the MN Historical Society

Shawn Francis Peters

In his new book, The Infamous Harry Hayward, author Shawn Francis Peters transports readers to the Gilded Age in Minneapolis and into the fray of a notorious murder case. On a wintry night in December 1894, a young dressmaker named Catherine Ging was found dead near Lake Calhoun. Though at first she was presumed to be the victim of a horse-drawn buggy accident, a coroner’s exam revealed that she had been shot in the head. The prime murder suspect was 29-year-old Harry Hayward, a local gambler and womanizer who lived in the same apartment building as Ging. The police investigation soon uncovered a tangled web of financial dealings between Hayward and Ging, including a sizeable loan she took out from him to expand her business. Her collateral? A life insurance policy that named Hayward as the beneficiary. Though all signs pointed to Hayward as Ging’s murderer, his alibi was rock-solid. Peters vividly recreates the personalities, the drama, and the plot twists that ensued during the year-long unraveling of one of Minneapolis’ most fascinating and sensational crimes. 7 p.m. April 20; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. --Erica Rivera

The Urban Hillbilly Quartet (EP Release Show)

With Matt Arthur and the Bratlanders. 10 p.m. April 20; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Minnesota Made Party at FilmNorth

Meet and network with filmmakers, including writer/producer/director/Oscar nominee Debra Granik. With beer from Indeed Brewing Company. 9 p.m. to midnight. FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Ste 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.

Asia Ward, 'Cocoon'

Cocoon

Sculptural artist Asia Ward uses giant sheets of plastic to create a futuristic cocoon for this exhibition at the Better World Museum, Paige Dansinger’s art space. Ward created the work as part of her fine-arts masters program at the University of Minnesota. The piece reflects her interest in merging science and art, drawing on nature in curious and illuminating ways. Collaborating with Ward is Kat Moon, whose digital projection piece, The Broken Hallelujah, is a thrill to the senses. Friday night’s celebration is also a chance to check out the new Better World Museum location. The organization, which focuses on accessibility at the intersection of technology and creativity, recently moved to a larger space in City Center. (Use the Hennepin Avenue doors if you arrive after 7 p.m.). 6 p.m. April 20; Free. Better World Musem, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642. –Sheila Regan

mmxviii

Senior art show. 5-7 p.m. Denler Gallery, 3003 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-286-7570.

The State of Our Satirical Union

Symposium examining the state of political cartooning today. Registration and more info here. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Apr. 20 at Courtyard Marriott Minneapolis Downtown. 6-8 p.m. April 20; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 21; Free; registration required. Cowles Auditorium, 301 19th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-9505.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

L-R: Elisa Berry Fonseca, Anne Rynearson

Unnatural Terrains

In this exhibition, Elisa Berry Fonseca’s sculptural landforms, created from stacks of manufactured material, rise and tilt up from the floor like termite mounds or stalagmites. Colorful and textural, they undulate with intention, their thick and thin layers appearing rock-like with geological striations. In contrast, Anne Rynearson’s large-scale paintings read like abstractions of topographical maps, conveying an environment drawn from reality yet transposed into an arresting array of color and shape. Both artists’ works comment on the environment and humans’ imposition on nature. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, and an artists’ talk at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. –Camille LeFevre

Latitudes

New installation by Aaron Dysart. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Apr. 20. 6-9 p.m. April 20. Free. Franconia in the City @ Casket Gallery and Education Space, 1781 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis.



People Incorporated Gratitude Event

Social gathering to honor mental health care work, featuring performance by Brave New Workshop, hors d'oeuvres, and social hour. Registration and more info at www.peopleincorporated.org. 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 20; Free; registration required. McNamara Alumni Center, 200 Oak St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-9831.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Choral Concert

8 p.m. April 20; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SATURDAY:

Dog Day 2018

[Editor's note: This event was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 14, but has moved to Saturday, April 21, due to weather.] This Saturday, the California Building will be both art- and dog-friendly, as studios open up for a day of gallery receptions, sales, and dog-related happenings. Check out art on display and chat with local creative talents. Dogs will be making art, too, as stations will be set up with animal-safe paints that can be applied to paws, for use on a canvas that people can take home. Giveaways will abound as well, with freebies for those who show up early. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. –Jessica Armbruster



Celebration of the Proclamation of Short Pants Season

Former Mayor R.T. Rybak reads the official proclamation and hosts the inaugural cutting of the pants ceremony, followed by games, food from Hibachi Daruma, and more. Those in short pants receive a $1 off their beer (there will also be a short pants cutting station). The first 50 people to arrive receive a free pint of Short Pants Lemon Shandy. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Dark Fatha Sriracha Release

Try the spiced rum StormBringer that's been brewed in a barrel formerly used to make hot sauce. Noon to midnight. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Casper Skulls

With Sharon is Karen and Amodel. 9 p.m. April 21; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Panther Ray

With Falcon Arrow and Wax Lead. 10 p.m. April 21; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Dani Roach

Dani Roach: Selected Poems and Short Stories/Susan Horn: Threads of Color

Minnesota painter Dani Roach depicts simple yet profound moments in her works: sun on the empty seat of a boat, shadows on a highway, a pair of tourists peering over a railing. Her realistic paintings incorporate close-ups, bold colors, and clean lines to provide the viewer with a small glimpse of a larger moment. Her new Held series of oil-on-panel paintings features nautical-inspired scenes that explore containment and tethering, while her landscapes evoke the beauty of recent travels to Scandinavia and Ireland. Poetry has been Roach’s lifelong muse, a relationship nurtured through artist residencies and decades of work in academic libraries on the campuses of Macalester College and the University of St. Thomas. Roach’s quietly impressive paintings prove that visual art can also tell a story—though in the case of Roach’s oeuvre, the narrative arc is open to the viewer’s interpretation and imagination. There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. –Erica Rivera

Provisions and Retreat

Two exhibitions featuring the work of Anna Carlson, Sarah Kusa, Alex Newby, and Natasha Pestich. Artist reception 4-6 p.m. Sat., Apr. 21. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Balkanicus: 14th Annual Concert of Balkan Contemporary Music

7:30 p.m. April 21; Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.



Chamber Ensembles Concert

3 p.m. April 21; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Earth Day Park Clean Up and Big Sing

Group clean up of Loring Park, followed by lunch and interfaith Big Sing at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral led by Rev. John Bell. 9:30 a.m. April 21; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Xavier Tavera

Espejos y Reflejos / Mirrored Reflections

Four Latinx artists will gather at Wing Young Huie’s Third Place Gallery on Saturday for a talk on how the Minnesota arts community can grapple with issues surrounding migration, borders, and culture. The panel, titled “Espejos y Reflejos/Mirrored Reflections,” will be moderated by professor Karen Mary Davalos from the University of Minnesota’s department of Chicano and Latino Studies. Local artists Olivia Levins Holden, Dougie Padilla, Maria Cristina Tavera, and Xavier Tavera all participated in a monoprinting workshop, organized by the Groupo Soap del Corazón, at the Segura Arts Studio in South Bend, Indiana. They’ll be sharing their ideas at the talk, and Third Place will also exhibit their workshop pieces in a show curated by Maria Cristina Tavera. If you care about the increasingly dangerous plight of immigrants in this country, and how art can play a role in borders and migration, come for the discussion and stay for the reception. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Apr. 21, with artist panel discussion from 6-7 p.m. 6-9 p.m. April 21; Free. The Third Place Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Studio B, Minneapolis. –Sheila Regan



The North Loop Spring Crawl 2018

North Loop shopping experience featuring a passport card with chances to win prizes, food trucks, and after-party at the Hewing Hotel. More info here. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 21; Free. Mitrebox Framing Studio, 213 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-676-0696.



Vintage Market at Tattersall

Featuring vintage clothing, home goods, and records, with tarot readings, music by Soft Abuse Records, and specialty cocktails. 12-6 p.m. April 21; Free. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

Crate diggers celebrating Record Store Day Mike Madison

Hymie's Record Store Day Block Party

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, free records, food, drinks, poster art, and live music from Blaha, Black Widows, Toki Wright & Big Cats, Southside Aces, Wild Hands, and Charlie Parr. All ages. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. April 21; Free. Hymie's Vintage Records, 3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-729-8890.

Record Store Day 2018 at Barely Brothers Records

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, discounts, giveaways, and live performances by Wild Planet, Lutheran Heat, Erik Koskinen with Miss Becky Kapell, Mike Nicolai, Mike Gunther, and Reed Grim. 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. April 21; Free. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-5128.



Record Store Day 2018 at Caydence

Featuring RSD exclusive releases, vinyl from Rock & Roll Music Sale, sidewalk sale with art, books, and music, food and drink samples from Gray Duck Chai, Tongue In Cheek, and Cook St. Paul, and live music from Alex Tulp, ColourCaster, J-Sully & Tarik, Night of Joy, and the Bad Man. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. April 21; Free. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-207-6856.



Record Store Day 2018 at Electric Fetus

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, prize giveaways, Glam Doll Donuts, Peace Coffee, Heggies pizza, food trucks, in-store specials, kids' craft area, and live music from Greg Grease, Two Harbors, Dusty Heart, Chris Koza, Why Not, and DJ Jake Rudh. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 21; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Record Store Day 2018 at Solid State

Featuring exclusive Record Store Day releases, with donuts, coffee, and tacos, and after party at 7 p.m. with live music by Early Eyes. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 21; Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.



Record Store Day Weekend at Flashlight Vinyl

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, doughnuts, coffee, giveaways, and a multi-vendor record show in the parking lot. 8 a.m. April 21; 12 a.m.-8 p.m. April 22; Free. Flashlight Vinyl, 1519 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-558-3838.



Record Store Day at Dead Media

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, 15% off discounts on used vinyl, basement clearance sale, games, food, drinks, and a back alley block party sponsored by Radio K, featuring live music from Waveless, Moodie Black, c.Kostra + Tekk Nikk, Sass, the Fox Loves, New Primals, Cult of Percolation, and the Controversial New Skinny Pill. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 21; Free. Dead Media, 1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.



Record Store Day at Down In The Valley

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, storewide discounts, contests, and a Soul Asylum in-store at 8 p.m. (at the Golden Valley location). 9 a.m. April 21; Free. Down In The Valley, Golden Valley Shopping Center - Highway 55 & Winnetka, Golden Valley; 763-544-0033.



Record Store Day at Extreme Noise

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, free coffee and pastries, sale items, giveaways and contests, veggie dogs and soda, and live music from Color TV and Shapeshifter. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. April 21; Free. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0100.



Record Store Day at Fifth Element

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, giveaways, contests, used vinyl, 50% off Rhymesayers CDs/20% off Rhymesayers vinyl, and in-store performances by Christopher Michael Jensen, Egypto Knuckles, Phillip Saint John, and Softporecorn. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 21; Free. Fifth Element, 2411 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-377-0044.



Record Store Day at Mill City Sound

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, giveaways, prizes, and instore DJs throughout the day. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. April 21; Free. Mill City Sound, 812 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 952-456-6547.



Record Store Day at Roadrunner Records

Featuring exclusive RSD releases, large used selection, $2 bargain section, sale items, exclusive t-shirt, food and drinks, and live music from Kinda Kink, Runes Av Vaskeri, the Carnegies, Mere Kats, Chris Lynch, and Billy & Ernie Batson. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 21; Free. Roadrunner Records, 4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-0613.



Record Store Day at Solid State

Featuring RSD exclusive vinyl, doughnuts from Mel-O-Glaze, coffee, giveaways, and a live performances by Early Eyes. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 21; Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.



St. Dominic's Trio

8:30 p.m. April 21; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Wentworth Library Book Sale

Featuring thousands of gently used books, media, and music for sale, for all ages and interests. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21; Free. Wentworth Library, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul; 651-554-6800.



World Circus Day

CampFire Retreat presents a family friendly day featuring circus performers, carnival games, raffles, face painting, balloon twisting, and food. All donations benefit CampFire Retreat. 12-5 p.m. April 21; Free; $10 suggested donation. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-1141.

Jon Pemberton

6 p.m. April 21; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Linesmasher 8: Quest - Beyond the Fishbowl

Innovative audio/visual performance series featuring Talonie Starr, Jorge Cuascut, and Pancake7. 9 p.m. April 21; Free. Studio Z, 275 E. 4th St., Ste 100, St. Paul; 651-755-1600.

Cherry Moon Press

SUNDAY:



Cherry Moon Press Celebration Weekend Pop Up

Pop-culture inspired pins with an extra does of Prince. Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. Seen the Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.



Queers Read: Four queer writers read from their most recent work

Readings from Raki Kopernik, Miriam McNamara, Jennifer Morales, and Franciszka Voeltz. Sunday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

Earth Day Clean Up Party

Help clean up the creek near Bent and score some thank you beer. Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Indeed Brewing

Wooden Soul Week

There are several different ways to make sour beers, aka beers where wild yeast strains or bacteria are intentionally introduced to produce a distinctly tart drink. Indeed Brewing Company’s Wooden Soul series is an example of doing it the time-intensive way. Wooden Soul refers to the use of a wooden barrel as the key tool, along with water, barley, hops, and yeast. Indeed ages these beers for months—sometimes years—in barrels that breathe new flavors into each batch. It’s easy to take that hard work for granted when hoisting a tulip or TeKu glass, but the practice truly puts the “craft” in craft beer. This week, Indeed will take over a variety of establishments to highlight their wild and sour series. Stops include St. Genevieve, Sea Salt Eatery, Pig Ate My Pizza, and France 44, demonstrating how Wooden Soul beers aren’t just innovative and complex, they’re also pretty versatile. Find the complete list of events, times, and more at Indeed Brewing’s Facebook page. Daily from April 22-28; Prices vary per event/location. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. –Loren Green

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Heidi Czerwiec and Elizabeth O’Brien

Poets present their new collections, 'Conjoining' and 'A Secret History of World Wide Outage.' 2 p.m. April 22; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Tech Dump's 2nd Annual Robot Fashion Show

Teams create and compete with robot inspired looks fashioned from electronic waste. Teams and audience members are also invited to drop off small tech items for recycling. Registration and more info here. 6-8 p.m. April 22; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.