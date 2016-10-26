Fragile masculinity becomes a dance number in 'Deer Camp'

Deer Camp: The Musical Camp Bar Twin Cities

Oct 28th 7:30 pm

Oct 29th 7:00 pm

Nov 4th 7:30 pm

$29.50 (general admission); $39.50 (reserved table seating)

Why not, indeed. Playwright Gene Jurek and composer Doug Spartz couldn’t come up with a good answer to that question, and so we have Deer Camp: The Musical. It’s now playing at Camp Bar, which happens to be a gay bar — “Not that there’s anything wrong with that!” as one character says about his ex-girlfriend who later came out.

The four dudes onstage — ringleader Doogski (Tony Papenfuss), Vietnam vet Diesel (Ross Young), mama’s boy Digger (Paul Somers), and dumb-ass Moose (Tim Dybevik) — are in crisis because their wives have realized that, in all their years of “deer hunting,” they’ve never actually fired a shot. If they don’t bring back a buck this time, their deer-camp days are numbered.

What, exactly, do they do in that cabin instead of hunting? Why, drink beer, of course! What the actors are actually slamming onstage are cans of LaCroix covered in Leinenkugel’s wrappers, and you start to wonder whether pamplemousse sparking water is actually what the characters are consuming. Is this all some kind of elaborate rehab?

Another title for the show could have been White Male Fragility: The Musical. Shambling song-and-dance numbers, set to prerecorded music, add up to a sort of Bill of Rights claimed by the fractious foursome. They want to drink. They want to be married, but they don’t want to actually see their wives; they’d prefer to fantasize about Sarah Palin and Ann-Margret. They want to pass gas freely.

The show ostensibly parodies rural male culture (there’s a song about the wonders of the wild, with dismissive references to inner cities that stop just shy of Trump’s “living in hell”), but someone forgot to include the wink. When Digger sings about his ex, we get the sense we’re supposed to laugh a little at him and a lot at the short-haired phy-ed major he’s well rid of. There’s no vindication for the wives whose bingo obsession is savagely mocked.

The revelation that Moose’s wife is being entertained by Chippendales occasions a full-on burlesque, but one completely different in tone from The Full Monty, which ultimately celebrates confidence. In contrast, the Deer Camp striptease is a pageant of insecurity — the guys won’t even take their pants off. The show is so completely contrary to body-positivity that one guy even gets in a fat joke about, I kid you not, the late Mama Cass.

To all appearances, though, the packed opening-night audience loved Deer Camp. In the front row, a man wearing a blaze-orange hunting cap shared an affectionate kiss with a woman wearing a deer-tail hat. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

IF YOU GO:



Deer Camp: The Musical

Camp Bar

490 N. Robert St., St. Paul

800-838-3006; Through November 13