Four free things to do this week

Geek Date Night: Army of Darkness

Geeks rule at this fun evening in the North Loop. Bring a date or bring your knowledgeable friends, as the evening kicks off with trivia at 7 p.m. A $50 bar tab is as stake. Around 9'ish, the big screen will be fired up for a viewing of the awesome Army of Darkness. The flick, starring Bruce Campbell, follows Ash, a man sent back to Medieval times. To return to the present, he must locate the Necronomicon... but there will be plenty of undead armies and gore along the way. 21+. 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.





Presidential Debate #3

The last debate between Trump and Clinton is finally here. If you can stomach it, watch the train wreck on the big screen at these two locations. It's free, and things kick off at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Regal Brooklyn Center Stadium 20, 6420 Camden Ave. N., Brooklyn Center; 844-462-7342. Eagan Regal Eagan Stadium 16, 2055 Cliff Rd., Eagan; 844-462-7342.

MPR is also hosting two screenings, one in St. Paul and one in Mineapolis. Happenings start at 7:30 p.m. Registration is also requested: mprnews.org/debate. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul.

Posters for Parks 2016



Score a cool poster for your wall this Thursday at this casual benefit party. For this special evening, over 30 local artists have made Minnesota parks their muse and created original works that will be for sale and on display. Some results are edgy, others are whimsical, and others are downright beautiful. Whether your decor predilections call for bold colors or muted pastels, something here is sure to intrigue you. Participating artists include Kyle Wyatt, Angel Bomb, Cody Petts, and Jeffrey K. Johnson of Hamilton Ink Spot. Posters cost $40 each. Fifty-percent of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the artist, while the other half will go toward LoveMplsParks.org and People for Parks, nonprofit volunteers who donate their time to keep our parks awesome. Beer from Lakes & Legends and eats from the MidNord Empanada Truck will be plentiful. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Third Thursday: Artoberfest



This installment of Third Thursday is all about the art of beer, and beer-related art. During this hoppy party, guests will be invited to tour the museum’s stein collection, and take a look at other breweriana. Sample beer varieties inspired by art, made by local businesses like Wabasha Brewing Company, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Bad Weather Brewing Company, and Fulton Beer. Adding a little oompa to your evening will be the Most Dangerous Polka Band, with plenty of beer-themed crafts activities as well. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.