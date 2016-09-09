Four free things to do this week

MPLS Pizza Week

This weeklong event kicked off yesterday, and features pizza parties in the Twin Cities and beyond. While some of these events will cost you a pretty penny, many are free to attend. Tuesday's Pizza Night at the Fulton Taproom will offer beer and eats from the Vito Lucco Foodtruck. On Wednesday, stop by Up-Down Bar Arcade on Lyndale for old-school arcade games and pinball, food and drink, and prizes. Or test your pie knowledge with Trivia Mafia's pizza trivia at Carbone’s Cedar Avnue location on Thursday evening. For a complete list of happenings, visit the event Facebook page.

Yappy Hour

Enjoy the last days of warm weather y drinking outside with friends both human and canine. Come out for food and drink specials, pick up stuff for yourself and your pup (dog toys, bandanas, leashes, pocket maps of local dog parks and dog-friendly breweries). There will also be a pool set up should your fur baby be amenable to swimming. Some proceeds will benefit Carver Scott Humane Society. RSVP here. The Freehouse, 701 N. Washington Ave., Ste 101, Minneapolis; 612-339-7011. Tuesday, 5-9 p.m.

September Rhythm & Red: feat artist Yuya Negishi

Each month, Jungle Red hosts a chill artist party where folks showcase work and revelers enjoy free samples. This month's artist is the faulous Yuya Negishi, whose murals can e seen around town, and whose art has been showcased at places like Gamut Gallery and Cult Status. Benjamin "Czu" Galindo will spin tunes, and there will be wine and beer samplings from Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. The Jungle Red Gallery, 1362 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-0653. Wednesday 7-9 p.m.

(Time for Ilhan (working title), directed by Norah Shapiro)

Cinema of Urgency: Local Voices

This monthly free film series features documentaries covering important issues and topics leading up to the election. This installment will include excerpts from pieces on political stars like Ilhan Omar and Winona LaDuke, topics like environmental activism, police brutality, and more. Filmmakers include E.G. Bailey, D.A. Bullock, Dawn Mikkelson, and Norah Shapiro. Pick up free tickets at the Hennepin Box Office. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Thursday, 7-10 p.m.