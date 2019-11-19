Forced immigration, dance to fight climate change, vegan doughnuts: This week's art happenings

Promo image

Measuring Value: Counting the Uncounted

Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis

What it’s about: What does the environment, labor policy, anthropology, American Indian treaty rights, public policy, philanthropy, dance, and visual art have to do with each other? Find out at what is sure to be a fascinating discussion that brings together smart people from many sectors together. Black Label Movement’s Carl Flink will also lead a “bodystorming” session, a technique that uses the body to navigate complex questions.

Why you should go: What can dancers contribute to the conversation about climate change? How can questions about labor inform environmental policy? So often, we get siloed into our narrow corners of the world, only talking about the “big” questions with those who are in the same field, exploring through shared vocabulary and ways of thinking about things. What if we started to open things up?

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday

Ed Charbonneau Jeremy Szopinski pose with their collaborative work for "Caravan." 'Transposition #2'

Caravan — Reception

Where it’s at: Concordia Gallery, 1301 Marshall Ave., St. Paul

What it’s about: William G. Franklin curates this group exhibition featuring artists addressing forced migration using both historical and contemporary examples. The show focuses on caravans, especially people who have migrated in large numbers from their homes in Central America due to war and violence.

Why you should go: Featuring a lineup of international artists, including many Latinx artists, the collection features collaborative works, interactive pieces, sculpture, photography, and more. Hopefully, the group show will spark discussion on this important issue.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday

Sarah Weiss' "Rumination"

Rumination

Where it’s at: Praxis Gallery & Photography, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Photographs float as sculptural prints in this dream-like exhibition exploring the hidden aspects of depression. For the event, Sarah Weiss’ photographic installation will be paired with dance by Ayumi Shafer of DanceBARN and sound artist Benjamin Soma.

Why you should go: One of the most cruel aspects of depression is how much of it is invisible. Despite how common the condition is, people with depression often don’t feel comfortable being open about their experiences. This exhibition changes that by opening up, visually and aurally, about what it’s like to live with depression, especially day-to-day.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

Artblok holiday sale L-R: Foci MN, Johanna Helmin, Karlotta Designs

2010 Artblok Holiday Sale

Where it’s at: 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Shop photography, paintings, up-cycled clothing, hand-bound books, and glass works at this open studio event.

Why you should go: In addition to the art, handmade goods, and fashion, this event also features treats from Totally Baked Vegan Donuts.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday