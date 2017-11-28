For one brief moment, the Walker's 'Hahn/Cock' sculpture had a schlong

This weekend, while many of us were tucking into a Thanksgiving family dinner, watching football games and dog shows, or toasting to life at Friendsgiving, someone was at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on a mission to make a dick joke.

Of the many pieces, they had one canvas in mind: Hahn/Cock, Katharina Fritsch's iconic 15.5-foot blue rooster. At the base of the piece, the vandal made his lewd statement. While news stations covering the incident blurred out the markings, some folks walking through the park on Thanksgiving evening snapped pics and shared the uncensored scrawling.

This is hilarious. Fuck that ugly ass blue chicken. A post shared by PL (@laschpete) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:18am PST

The Walker did not immediately return our request for comment on the situation. However, we do know that the cleanup crew acted swiftly. Thankfully, the crude drawing has been removed, and order is restored once more.