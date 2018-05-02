Tamina Muhammad

THURSDAY 5.3

Tamina Muhammad

East Side Arts Council

Strong women are at the epicenter of Tamina Muhammad’s art. Her paintings depict the power of motherhood in bold watercolors and handmade Moroccan ink in a style reminiscent of cave paintings. Muhammad pulls from her African ancestry, multicultural heritage, and the landscapes she’s lived in when creating. Florals, cacti, and sunsets serve as an ode to the Southwest and make frequent appearances. A multimedia artist, she works with watercolor, acrylic, Prism markers, colored pencil, and ink paints in styles that range from fantasy to abstraction. She also designs logos, runs a professional face-painting business (Tamina Fun Faces), and has murals on the walls of local venues, including the West Minnehaha Recreation Center. Born in New Jersey, a longtime resident of Arizona, and a graduate of the Pratt Institute, Muhammad moved to Minnesota three years ago. Her first solo show is at the East Side Arts Council, where she is the lead artist for the summer artmobile and an instructor for the senior arts program. There will be a public reception Thursday, May 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 977 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-774-5422. Through mid-August —Erica Rivera

Mn Artists: Jovan C. Speller

Walker Art Center

Local artist and curator Jovan C. Speller has put together a fantastic evening of performance, cinema, and discussion centered around the idea of “home” in North America. The talk, titled “Choosing Home: A Right, a Privilege or an Act of Trespass,” will feature Sicangu Lakota artist Dyani White Hawk, who will be presenting both a film and a performance about language. There will also be dance pieces by Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Rosy Simas. After dancing with TU Dance for many years, Tassel has recently embarked on her own path as a solo artist and choreographer. She’ll be sharing her work “Yam, Potatoe an Fish!,” a multimedia performance that explores time, migration, and her family’s journey from the Caribbean to Brooklyn. Seneca artist and choreographer Simas’ “transfuse: a breathing, contemplation, clearing, a transition” is informed by her recent travels to the Deep South, where she was born. 5 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7670. —Sheila Regan

Mark Normand

Acme Comedy Co.

“I went to film school in New York and then hated doing movies,” explains New Orleans native Mark Normand. “You have to get the actors, the gaffer, the grip, the equipment, write the script, and schedule everything. It was more stress than fun.” Doing sketch comedy at night opened up a whole new world. “It was so much easier than doing movies. It was way more fun.” He parlayed that interest into standup and returned to New Orleans only to find there was a lack of venues at which to perform. “There was one show a week, sometimes two if you were lucky. In New York, there are like eight million a night.” So, he headed back and paid his dues. “I got mugged, blackout drunk, lost on the subway, my landlord died of AIDS, and I got bed bugs.” He stuck to it, taking day jobs that didn’t interfere with open mics. After two years of being terrible, he became more comfortable and started developing a voice. After six, he was able to do comedy full-time. Now he headlines clubs across the country, and has made multiple appearances on Conan and The Tonight Show. 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 5.4

High Fidelity

The Electric Fetus

Nick Hornby certainly understood how music can be a nostalgia trigger when he wrote High Fidelity. The novel follows a thirtysomething record store owner named Rob who, faced with a breakup, grows compulsively focused on his past relationships. Sequencing his heartaches like track listings, Rob is faced with the prospect of evolving with the times before his life is relegated to memories. After being further popularized by a 2000 film, High Fidelity was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2006. The creative team’s main challenge was to materialize Rob’s fixated headspace with choreographed sequences and original compositions to match the character’s begrudging maturation. This emphasis on the influence of music will no doubt be heightened further by Minneapolis Musical Theatre’s unique staging of the show at Electric Fetus, a beloved Minneapolis record store. Starring Taras Wybaczynsky as Rob and directed by Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha, this production suggests that even the most revered of albums run the risk of becoming nothing more than vinyl artifacts if they’re not brought back to life on a turntable. 9:30 p.m. Fridays; 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays. $30. 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-440-6681. Through May 20 —Brad Richason

May the 4th Be with You

Dangerous Man Brewing Co.

Sometimes fandoms need their own holiday. Star Wars has one of those fandoms. This Saturday, Dangerous Man Brewing Co. will be throwing a geeky cantina party. Costumes are encouraged, whether you’re a Wookie, Jedi, Imperial trooper, or a rebel. Revelers can enter a costume contest for a chance to win a $500 lightsaber hilt that is sure to up your cosplay game. Saber Legion may help you come up with moves, as they will be having a lightsaber battle. Or patronize the arts as screen printers create Star Wars-inspired pieces live. Blue Milk brew will be on tap for the night, and a themed dance party rounds things out. Tickets score you admission and your first beer. May the force be with you. 7 p.m. to midnight. TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT. 1300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-236-4087. —Jessica Armbruster

Invisibilia’s Lulu Miller

Fitzgerald Theater

On the NPR podcast Invisibilia, co-creator Lulu Miller explores the mysterious forces that drive human beings. By combining science and real-life narratives,Invisibilia unpacks the ideas, emotions, and behavior that make us who we are. Miller’s curiosity was stoked during her childhood in Newton, Massachusetts, by her scientist father, who seemed to have an answer for everything. While employed by a woodworker in Brooklyn after college, Miller began listening toRadiolab, where she would later volunteer and become a producer. After receiving her MFA from the University of Virginia, Miller returned to freelance radio journalism and met NPR science correspondent Alix Spiegel. The duo created Invisibilia. When the podcast debuted in 2015, it shot to number one on iTunes. It’s now in its fourth season, and has more than a million weekly downloads. At this event, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Miller will discuss the rewards and challenges of telling stories of emotional pain with MPR’s Tom Weber. Local musician Aby Wolf will also perform. 8 p.m. $27-$45. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Erica Rivera

The Odd Couple: Lemon and Matthau

Trylon Cinema

While Jack Lemon and Walter Matthau are individually ranked among the finest actors of their generation, their co-starring efforts consistently elevated their performances, as their onscreen antics reflected a close offscreen friendship. This month, Trylon Cinema will allow audiences to sample the talents of these performers, both in solo roles and sharing the screen. The 10-film series offers three Lemon comedies—Some Like It Hot (1959), Irma La Douce (1963), and The Great Race (1965)—and four Matthau classics—Hopscotch (1980), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974), Charley Varrick (1973), and A New Leaf (1971). The series hits its greatest heights with three co-starring features: The Odd Couple (1968), Neil Simon’s comedy of mismatched roommates wherein the duo’s contrasting public personas accentuate the humor; The Front Page (1974), a satire of press sensationalism and journalistic opportunism; and The Fortune Cookie (1966), the tale of an unscrupulous lawyer who convinces his brother-in-law to exaggerate an injury for a big payout. Fridays through Tuesdays. Showtimes vary; check www.trylon.org for more details. $8. 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through May 29 —Brad Richason

Rhythmic Circus: Feet Don’t Fail Me Now!

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

After whirlwind tours to ecstatic audiences, two SAGE Awards for Outstanding Ensemble and Performance, a Spirit of the Fringe Award (Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s top theatrical award), two Upper Midwest Emmys, and even an appearance on America’s Got Talent, Rhythmic Circus is back in town. Here’s the catch: The high-energy troupe, featuring tap and live music, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with just one show. Don’t miss the wildly eclectic costumes, funky beats, and hard-driving percussive dance, along with that big ol’ brass band. 7:30 p.m. $18-$38. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700. —Camille LeFevre

Young Dance: Looking Back, Leaping Forward

The Lab Theater

Youth rules. After the shootings at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, teenagers all over the country have rallied, marched, done their homework, and spoken out about the need for gun legislation. Now our own Young Dance Company celebrates 30 years of articulating young bodies for expressive purposes with a concert that focuses on social justice. This collective of 25 dynamic dance artists ages 7 to 18, living with and without disabilities, invites innovative choreographers to create new works. This year Ananya Chatterjea and members of Ananya Dance Theater have crafted a fierce dance reflecting on the social and psychological effects of gun violence, envisioning a safe future shaped by the voices and creativity of children. Marylee Hardenbergh contributed a dance to raise awareness of regional water issues, while Marcus Young guided the company to create a series of improvisational scores addressing how we cultivate presence as a means to attain and then share power. Heavy stuff, but these kids can handle it. The program also includes choreography by company members. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $15; $8 students and seniors. 700 First St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377.Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

ARENA Dances: Candy Box Dance Festival

The Southern Theater

Now in its second year, this sweet sampler of performances, works-in-progress, and workshops showcases two singular dance talents this time around. They are Black Label Movement, led by Carl Flink, and Taja Will, who will be presenting the new Gospels of Oblivion, for which she received a Minnesota State Arts Board grant. Will’s contemporary choreography connects a visceral physicality with socio-cultural concerns. Flink’s robust, edgy choreography for Black Label Movement fuses emotional resonance with breathtaking derring-do. Together, their presentation will rock the house. For the full schedule and additional info, visit www.arena-dances.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, plus Tuesday, May 8; 2 p.m. May 12. $20-$24; $12 students and seniors. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through May 12 —Camille LeFevre

Brendan Schaub

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Talk about a varied career: Brendan Schaub is an actor, comedian, podcaster, former pro athlete, and, most famously, a retired MMA fighter. The Aurora, Colorado, native played college football at the University of Colorado. Though he never started, he was able to catch on with the Arena Football League’s Utah Blaze, and was on the Buffalo Bills practice squad before moving on to mixed martial arts fighting in the UFC. From there, he moved into podcasting with comedian Bryan Callen. The two co-host The Fighter and the Kid, which introduced Schaub to the world of standup. He started at clubs in L.A. before playing shows across North America and around the world. It was Callen who eased him into it by having him tell stories at the start of live recordings of their podcast. He’s at the Mall of America this week for four shows. 16+. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $26.95-$62.95. 408 East Broadway, level 4 in the Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Food Truck Fest at Midtown Farmers Market

SATURDAY 5.5

Opening Day Food Truck Fest

Midtown Farmers Market

Food trucks will be parking at Midtown Farmers Market this Saturday. Part farmers market, part festival, the day will offer good eats, shopping, live music, and family fun. Vehicles shilling tasty treats will include Kabomelette, Himalayan Momo, Whole Sum Kitchen Food Truck, the MidNord Empanada Truck, and Taqueria Victor Hugo. Onstage will be live acts such as Lonnie the L Train and Javier Trejo. Knock items off your shopping list, with vendors selling fresh greens, maple syrup, kombucha, meat, honey, and fresh bread. Other shenanigans include a hula hoop contest and lawn games. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457. —Jessica Armbruster

Cinco de Mayo

West St. Paul

One of the first big street fests of the season, Cinco de Mayo in West St. Paul showcases a variety of businesses, performers, and organizations. Things kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. featuring dancers, singers, floats, and more as they make their way along Cesar Chavez Street. The festival will showcase amazing vehicles, including lowriders (both bikes and cars!), rides with insane hydraulics, and mini trucks. Live music will be found on four stages, and family, history, and sports zones offer plenty to see and do, not to mention all the festival food and beer. Find more info at www.cincodemayosaintpaul.com. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Cesar Chavez Street, from Wabasha to Ada Street, St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster

4th Annual Kentucky Derbatante

Betty Danger’s Country Club

The Kentucky Derby is a classy affair that encourages fancy hats and binge drinking. While the race can be enjoyed without those two things, those of you inclined to have a little rowdy fun can do so this weekend at Betty Danger’s. It’s time to put on your craziest fascinator, as sweet prizes will be given to the top looks of the day. A mint julep bar and other cocktail stations will keep the energy buzzing. Other things to see and do include mini golf, a highly Instagrammable rose garden, and inflatable horse races (there will be some real ponies hanging out as well). DJ Shiek will provide tunes, and the race will air on several big screens. Tickets and more info can be found at www.eventbrite.com. 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. $24.95-$34.95. 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997. —Jessica Armbruster

Christopher Watson Dance Company

JSK TEK Box Theater

For 27 years, Christopher Watson has been leading his diverse, multi-generational company in creating and presenting work brimming with soul-felt responses to the vagaries, resilience, and integrity of the human spirit. His new work, “Dive,” plunges deeply into grief: The abstract piece reckons with the life and death of his husband of 40 years, Michael Eastman. Also on the program is his dance film “Catch and Release,” as well as choreographer Becky Heist’s filmed movement exploration, “Close Reveal: An Homage to Hilary Harris.” Local dance-makers Ryan Parent, Sarah LaRose-Holland, and Daniel McCusker also have works on the program. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $15; $10 students. 528 Hennepin Ave., the Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

SUNDAY 5.6

MayDay Parade and Festival 2018

Powderhorn Park

For decades, the MayDay Parade and Festival has honored the changing of the seasons, both weather-wise and politically. Boy, do we need this event right now. This gathering is one of Powderhorn’s warm fuzzies of the year; leading up to it there have been fundraisers, papier mache sessions, and practices to bring revelers an eye-catching parade. Past years have included stilt walkers, belly dancers, unicyclists, and giant, handmade puppets. It’s trippy, it’s beautiful, and it’s neighborly. The parade is capped off with a Tree of Life Ceremony, followed by performances, family activities, and more in Powderhorn Park. The parade route runs along Bloomington Avenue South, from 25th to 34th Street. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster