Food trucks in St. Paul, 'Harry Potter' fest, Bakken bacchanalia: A-List 8.14-20

Textile Center's Silver Anniversary L-R: Lia Cook, Gyongy Laky, Jason Pollen

WEDNESDAY 8.14

Silver Jubilee: 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Textile Center

The Textile Center celebrates a quarter-century with its latest exhibition. The show features 11 fiber artists who have all pushed the artform forward through weaving, stitching, dyeing, painting, and innovative manipulations. Two pieces by each artist will be shown. See these works at Wednesday’s reception in the Joan Mondale Gallery. At the same time, the Textile Center will also be hosting a reception in the Studio Gallery for “Friends of Mary: Honoring the Legacy of Mary Giles.” The local artist died last April. The show will include selections of Giles’ works, photographs of her studio, and pieces paying homage to her art by nine of Giles’ artist friends. The Center will also host a solo show of works by Insook Choi, a bojagi (traditional Korean wrapping cloth) artist. All three receptions are on Wednesday, August 14, and run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. Through October 19 —Sheila Regan

Bakken Museum

THURSDAY 8.15

Bakkenalia: On Tap

Bakken Library and Museum

Summertime is for outdoor parties. This Thursday, the Bakken is getting in on this tradition. On the rooftop, revelers will find a variety of craft beers on tap. Order up a pint or do some sampling from the likes of Able Seedhouse, Bauhaus, Surly, Modist, Number 12 Cider, Tin Whiskers, Torg, and Pryes breweries. Downstairs, you’ll find the galleries and gardens open for all to explore. Current exhibitions include deep dives into local inventor breakthroughs in the medical field, and a look at how we view plants and wellness in the modern era. There will also be talks this evening on how beer and breweries influence science and help us become more ecological. Food will be sold from Eat Street Social, and music will be provided by Joseph Berg and Ar.birn. Find tickets at eventbrite.com. 21+. 5:30 to 9 p.m. $20; free for Bakken members. 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-3878. —Jessica Armbruster

Sound for Silents: Film + Music

Walker Art Center

For the past few summers, the Walker Art Center has hosted a silent film screening on its grassy hill outside. This Thursday, a selection of pieces from the museum’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection will screen. They’re mostly newer works; four out of five shorts were made in the past decade. Amir George’s “Shades of Shadow” is a psychedelic trip into spiritualism, while Sondra Perry’s two pieces, “Double Quadruple Etcetera Etcetera I & II” and “Black Girl As a Landscape,” feature experimentations with Photoshop and explorations in black femininity, respectively. “Meditation on Violence” (1948) by Maya Deren follows the movements of a Chinese boxer in a style reminiscent of dance footage. It’s all set to a newly commissioned score performed live by Twin Cities-based funk, soul, and hip-hop collective Astralblak, who also curated the night’s selections. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on hand, and DJs Sanni Brown and Sean McPherson will spin tunes. Find more details at www.walkerart.org. 8:30 p.m. Free. 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-375-7600. —Jessica Armbruster

The Clemency of Tito’s Tennis Club: A Picnic Operetta

Various locations

Mixed Precipitation returns to community gardens in the Twin Cities and beyond for its 11th Picnic Operetta. The series balances classical music with an appreciation for healthy, deliciously prepared, sustainable food, all without ever taking itself too seriously. This year, they are adapting Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito and setting it in the tennis world. There will be sex, scandal, revenge, and redemption as Mixed Precipitation mashes up Mozart’s music with new wave and synth-pop tunes by Devo, Berlin, Yaz, and Pat Benatar. The Clemency of Tito’s Tennis Clubwill bring Scotty Reynolds and Jacob Miller together to co-direct, along with Gary Ruschman as musical director. At the show, you can enjoy the outdoors and taste cleverly prepared snacks as you enjoy antics, opera, and a live orchestra. Make reservations by calling 1-800-838-3006, or visit mixedprecipitation.org for locations and info. Things kick off this Thursday with a show at the Dodge Nature Center, followed by shows on Saturday and Sunday at Upper Landing Park in St. Paul. $10-$20 suggested donation. Through September 29 —Sheila Regan

Joe List

Acme Comedy Co.

Joe List is a true road warrior. Based in New York, he runs between shows in the Big Apple during the week, then travels to headline clubs across the U.S. “It’s a lot of stories,” he explains of his set. “There is a lot of travel stuff, some one-liners, and then just regular bits. It’s a lot of jokes. The stories are very jokey. I’m desperate for laughs, so I get as many punchlines as I can get in there.” Being on the road so much, as well as doing short gigs in New York, List experiences a lot of turnover in his set. “I think it’s less than some but more than most.” It’s not that he’s consciously trying to build a new hour every year, but he tries to create a new 45 minutes on a annual basis. “You get tired of some jokes, and new stuff just comes up,” he explains. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

The Room with Tommy Wiseau

Landmark’s Uptown Theatre

When The Room came out in 2005 in a small group of theaters in California, audiences immediately fell in love with its crappiness. Written, directed, and funded by Tommy Wiseau, the film follows Johnny, an all-American investment banker (played by a thickly accented Wiseau) who finds himself in a love triangle with his heartless fiancée and his naive best friend. But the plot doesn’t matter, because what really touched audiences was the shitty acting, the nonsensical dialogue, and the bizarre editing. Why are they playing football in tuxedos in an alleyway? Why are there pictures of scissors in the background? Why is that woman so casual about having cancer? What’s up with that drug dealer subplot? We’ll never know, and that’s what makes it so funny. See it this weekend at Uptown Theatre, where Wiseau himself will be stopping by to greet fans. 10 p.m. Thursday; 11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20; tickets are currently SOLD OUT. 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-823-3005. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Trevor Wallace

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Trevor Wallace’s entry into the world of standup comedy came via the internet. While a student at San Jose State University, he started making videos and posting them on the now-defunct platform Vine. Many of his videos went viral, and as of last year he had a total of over 300 million combined views. Onstage, much of his set deals with his experiences as a dude in his late 20s. “I took this girl on a fourth date,” he says, “to a nice restaurant: two dollar signs on Yelp.” There, he made a shocking discovery. “I found out that my date pronounces the ‘L’ in salmon. The waiter walks by and she asks, ‘How is your sal-mon?’” The waiter looked at her, then Wallace, then her again. “I thought, ‘The waiter is on my team.’” The waiter matter-of-factly told Wallace’s date that the salmon, pronouncing it correctly, was great. “Sal-mon it is!” she said, and asked Wallace what he thought. “I want to get laid. So I said, ‘I’ll have the sal-mon too!’” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday—P.F. Wilson

'Hot Asian Doctor Husband' Rich Ryan

FRIDAY 8.16



Hot Asian Doctor Husband

Mixed Blood Theatre

Influenced by contemporary playwright Leah Nanako Winkler’s own experiences of growing up in such seemingly disparate locations as Kamakura, Japan, and Lexington, Kentucky, Hot Asian Doctor Husband follows Emi, a twentysomething biracial woman whose free-spirited existence is shaken by the sudden death of her Japanese mother. Reeling from the loss, Emi resolves to honor her mother’s heritage by breaking up with her long-term white boyfriend for a chance at romance with a stereotypical ideal, the titular hot Asian doctor. What follows is a rollicking upending of cultural conventions and racial tropes, reinforcing the notion that personality is too peculiar to ever be relegated to rote social expectations. Under the skillful direction of Seonjae Kim, this world premiere rom-com from Theater Mu boasts a standout cast headlined by Meghan Kreidler with supporting turns by Damian Leverett, Eric Sharp, and Sun Mee Chomet. Find tickets and more details at www.theatermu.org. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $35. 1501 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131.Through September 1 —Brad Richason

Meadow Muska

SATURDAY 8.17

Strong Women, Full of Love/Graciela Iturbide’s Mexico

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Born in St. Paul, raised in Roseville, and educated at Ohio University, documentary photographer Carolyn “Meadow” Muska lost her job in photojournalism due to anti-LBGTQ employee practices in the 1970s. After becoming an electrician and construction manager, she founded Minnesota Women in the Trades, a labor organization devoted to racial and gender equality. She took photographs, amassing an extraordinary body of work that focuses on lesbians in the 1970s and ’80s who were part of the “women’s land” movement in Minnesota and Oregon. Thirty of the photos are on view in this exhibition, which celebrates a potent era in women’s history and the pursuit of authentic, individuated lives. Meanwhile, also opening at Mia this day is a visual history of Mexico through the lens of photographer Graciela Iturbide, with 125 photographs from the late 1970s to the present on display. Her perspective encompasses indigenous and Spanish cultures; urban and rural life; human experience and the plants and animals of her country. The exhibition is organized into eight thematic sections that include the women of Zapotec culture (who celebrate their economic, political, and sexual independence); the lives of the Seri people; the elaborate goat-slaughtering rituals in Oaxaca; and the cacti and birds throughout Mexico. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Both shows run through December 15 —Camille LeFevre

Summer Beer Dabbler 2019

CHS Field

Whether it’s the frigid Winter Dabbler, the baseball stadium-set Summer Dabbler, or the friendly Pride Dabbler, each Beer Dabbler installment celebrates the craft beers that capture Minnesota’s ever-changing brewery scene. The biggest of the three, Summer Dabbler, will feature more than 130 breweries sharing their creations on the CHS outfield. Dabblers aren’t just about beer, though. There’s also live entertainment; this installment will include local rockers the Bad Man, the Shackletons, and DJ Leif. Stadium eats will be offered from the venue itself. Tickets and more info can be found at beerdabbler.com. 21+. 5:30 to 9 p.m. $50-$70; $20 designated driver. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400. —Loren Green

St. Paul Food Truck Festival 2019

Mears Park

This summer, the food trucks have had their day in Uptown Minneapolis and downtown Anoka. Now they’re heading to Lowertown St. Paul for a Saturday of eats, entertainment, and beer in Mears Park. You’ll find over 40 trucks parked in the park serving up tasty treats like cheeseburgers, mini doughnuts, fried fish, tacos, ice cream, pizza, and pork in pretty much every possible form. Lawn games like cornhole and a giant Connect 4 will entertain folks of all ages, and bands like Jacuzzi Puma, Riverside Hitmen, and Alex Rossi will take the stage. Wash it all down with a drink from one of the beer or cider vendors. Noon to 10 p.m. Free. 221 E. Fifth St., St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Squad 17, Lonny Unitus, Flora Fauna

First Avenue Poster Fair

Minnesota History Center

Way back when, gig posters were created to get the word out on shows. In the modern era of Facebook event pages, Google alerts, and online calendars, however, gig posters continue to have purpose. Although they were always valued as mementos of past shows and sought after as collectibles items, that’s even more true nowadays, as venues and bands often team up with printmakers of note to commemorate a show. Over the years, a bevy of local artists have created posters for shows at First Avenue. That includes Aesthetic Apparatus, who have been making works for the venue for the past 12 years; Squad 19, with tributes including Hank III and Animal Collective; and Miss Amy Jo, who has created works for shows like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Electric 6, and the Gossip. Other artists include DWITT, TOOTH, Flora Fauna, and Lonny Unitus. Check out all their rad work at this special event. See something you like? Art will be available to take home. The party will also include tunes from DJ Danny Sigelman and hands-on demonstrations, as well as access to the museum’s current show, “First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom.” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$12). 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000. —Jessica Armbruster

Small Town Murder

Pantages Theatre

Looking into torrid tales of misbegotten schemes and toxic passions, comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman tapped into a wellspring of gallows humor with their morbidly compelling podcast, Small Town Murder. The podcast, launched in 2016, has long since evolved beyond a niche audience, amassing a large enough following to support sold-out national tours. These live performances showcase not just meticulously researched tales of homicidal misdeeds in off-the-map locales, but also the charismatic chemistry of two comics who derive cathartic laughs from the most atrocious of crimes. Guided by a principal never to mock the victims, Pietragallo and Whisman steady their focus on the utterly bizarre circumstances and off-kilter personalities at the heart of these ghastly deeds. The two comics can come across like amicable lecturers recounting a particularly seedy survey into the dark side of rural Americana, driving home the notion that truth is not only stranger than fiction, but considerably more gruesome. 8 p.m. $35-$65. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Brad Richason

Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune

SUNDAY 8.18

Como Park Japanese Obon Festival

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

In the Buddhist religion, it is believed that the dead visit the living during Obon. While traditions vary from region to region, many families and communities celebrate through building altars, performing special dances, bringing favorite food items to the graves of loved ones, and lighting and releasing floating lanterns to help guide the dead. Get a feeling for the holiday this Sunday at Como Park, which will be celebrating with Japanese eats, entertainment, cultural exhibits, martial arts, and demonstrations. The evening culminates in the lighting of the lanterns, a spectacularly gorgeous moment. 3 to 9 p.m. $3-$5. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul; 651-487-8201. —Jessica Armbruster

Summer Outdoor Film Festival

Brit’s Pub

Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis is clearing the lawn bowlers from its rooftop greensward for an outdoor movie marathon featuring iconic Brit Harry Potter. Things kick off at 1 p.m. with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 4 p.m., and ending with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and order a beer. Drink specials include $5 pints of Heineken, Strongbow, Amstel Light, and Newcastle, and costumes are encouraged. Visit www.britspub.com for more information. 1 to 10 p.m. Free. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908. —Jessica Armbruster