Flow on the North Side, a dog parade, and beer on a lawn: A-List 7.25-31

Mike Stanley Image courtesy event organizers

WEDNESDAY 7.25

Mike Stanley

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

A few years ago, Mike Stanley almost quit comedy. “I was at a place in my life where things weren’t lining up,” he recalls, “and things just weren’t happening despite the amount if work I was putting into it.” Stanley figures every comic hits that crossroad a few years in. “You work so hard and promote yourself and you feel like no one is in your corner, so you get burned out.” The key, he discovered, is to “rewire the way you think about comedy and what success really is.” To that end, Stanley relocated to Denver from Detroit after his engagement fell through. “You really have to look at the people you bring into your life if this is what you want to do. It’s not a conventional lifestyle and it’s not easy.” His perseverance has paid off, as not only is he headlining clubs around the country now, he has a huge New Year’s Eve gig performing at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas. The former Everybody Loves Raymond star saw one of Stanley’s sets and became a fan. “The most exciting thing for me was to be able to call my mom and tell her that. Everybody Loves Raymond was her favorite show.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Poetry, Protest, and Possibility

Moon Palace Books

This Wednesday, Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre will share poems at Moon Palace. He’ll be joined by Fatima and Isha Camara, siblings and former youth poetry slam participants. The event is co-presented with MPD 150, a collective that aims to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Guante will be sharing pieces exploring a police-free future, including “Quicksand,” which he performed during a recent TEDx Talk on using art as a tool for activism. He’ll also share works about racism and white supremacy from his latest album, Post-Post-Race, and his well-known piece “How to Explain White Supremacy to a White Supremacist.” Donations to the event go toward the collective’s upcoming projects, including an interactive exhibition planned for this fall. 7 p.m. Free; $5-$10 suggested donation. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. —Sheila Regan

Brian Scolaro

Acme Comedy Co.

“I have a commercial out now where I’m a mango,” says actor and comedian Brian Scolaro. “That was weird. It’s for Snapple. I used to be a third lead on sitcoms. Now I’m a mango.” He doesn’t mind, though. “Being a mango pays pretty good.” The road, however, can sometimes be a grind, even for an experienced comic. “When you’re not famous you don’t always play the good rooms, the rooms that are well run,” he explains. “Acme is such a well-run room. It’s an enormous pleasure to play there. It’s a relief.” Scolaro has also been dealing with health issues, having recently been diagnosed with MS. “They tell me I’ve got to watch my diet now. Well, I guess I’m going to die.” He elaborates: “Immediately, they want you to start eating healthy. If I have my choice between being in a wheelchair and eating pizza and not eating pizza and walking, I’ll tell ya something, I may go wheelchair.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Gudrun Sjödén Image courtesy ASI

THURSDAY 7.26

Gudrun Sjödén: A Colourful Universe

American Swedish Institute

Textile design, creative startups, and colorful, boldly patterned women’s wear take center stage when singular Swedish designer Gudrun Sjödén strides into ASI this month. The career retrospective—the first in the U.S.—will include examples of Sjödén’s artworks, clothing, and catalogs. Additionally, the designer will be in town to participate in a makers’ event, give tours, and host a discussion about women and entrepreneurship. Once you’ve seen or worn Gudrun Sjödén’s striking designs, your day will be instantly brightened. There will be a first-look preview party from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 26, featuring the artist and her team, a fashion show, and a live choir. Included with museum admission; $15-$20 for the opening party. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. Through October 28 —Camille LeFevre

The Vagical Mystery Tour

The Cedar Cultural Center

What do you call the opposite of a sausage fest? The Vagical Mystery Tour. Coming to Minneapolis on Thursday and hosted by Minnesota native Lizz Winstead, this event pairs comedic and musical performances by women and non-binary individuals that will empower, inspire, and help raise awareness about abortion access. Winstead, who co-created The Daily Show, and award-winning comedian Jenn Schaal will incite laughs while a slew of local musicians like Lori Barbero, Chastity Brown, and Tina Schlieske will snarkily perform some of the most sexist songs ever written. A call to action follows the entertainment portion of the evening, with a talk back with abortion providers and activists who will discuss the current state of reproductive rights in Minnesota and tell you what to keep an eye out for as we go into election season. It’s all part of a nationwide effort by the Lady Parts Justice League, the nonprofit Winstead founded, to eliminate the stigma surrounding abortion, support abortion clinics and providers, and get out the vote. All ages. 7 p.m. $20/$25 at the door. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Erica Rivera

Flow Northside Arts Crawl

North Minneapolis

This weekend, north Minneapolis lights up with art, music, performance, and community during FLOW Northside Arts Crawl. Organized by the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, the crawl is a three-day festival that takes place both indoors and outdoors in spaces along West Broadway Avenue. Things kick off on Thursday with an evening block party, followed by art receptions and a farmers market on Friday. On Saturday, visitors can tour 35 different sites, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue North, featuring 300 artists. Bop around Freedom Square, the Capri Theater, Juxtaposition Arts, and the KMOJ stage for fun, entertainment, and joyful art. Find more info at www.northmpls.org/flow. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. West Broadway, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue, Minneapolis. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Getty Images

FRIDAY 7.27

The Northeast Dog Parade

Main Street

This Friday, the Northeast Dog Parade is returning with an enticing reason for people and pooches alike to get outside and enjoy the heat. The informal gathering is slated to begin in the park across from Wilde Café on historic Main Street in Minneapolis, where hounds will get to know one another in the usual manner of curious sniffs and cautious licks. Once everyone is acquainted, the pup promenade commences with an easygoing loop around the neighborhood. Following the stroll will be a series of fun activities, including awards for dogs who perform the most impressive tricks, dogs sporting the most striking costumes, and dogs who have the closest resemblance to something (or someone) else. A wide range of dog-friendly vendors will also be on hand to offer treats and services. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. 65 SE Main St., Minneapolis. —Brad Richason

MSP Iranian Film Festival

St. Anthony Main Theatre

Minnesota’s first annual Iranian Film Festival launches at St. Anthony Main Theatre this week. The series will feature five contemporary films that have never been seen before in the Twin Cities. There’s Ava, a coming-of-age film by Sadaf Foroughi, and Ida Panahandeh’s Israfil, in which a woman takes up a romance with a childhood sweetheart after the death of her son. Mani Haghighi brings biting satire to Pig, while two petty thieves try to break into a police station to steal an ancient treasure in Vespiary, a comedy by Borzou Niknejad. Check mspfilm.org for a complete list of showtimes. $10. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-331-4724. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Pie Equals Square

The Crane Theater

When biomedical engineer Gerry Timm commissioned choreographer Paula Mann to create a dance, he gave her carte blanche to do anything she wanted. So she started with him. To be precise, she started with his tangled processes of cogitation and how they relate to hers as an artist. At a recent rehearsal of Mann’s Pie Equals Square, five terrific dancers loped, lurched, and looped through the multiple equations lodged in Timm’s brain, stuffed his mouth with the paper on which they were written, and even squared the circle. They found elegant visceral solutions to knotty problems, and not just abstractions. Mann’s sophisticated patterning depicts a society in control, in complicity, and always on the verge of chaos. A witty score by Hans Kruger and projections by Steve Paul complement this whimsical foray into a world where the rules have changed and irreverence abounds. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $18-$22. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Linda Shapiro

'The Korean Drama Addict's Guide to Losing Your Virginity' Dan Norman

The Korean Drama Addict’s Guide to Losing Your Virginity

Park Square Theatre

Local playwright May Lee-Yang’s comedy The Korean Drama Addict’s Guide to Losing Your Virginity centers on a Hmong woman whose misfortune with romance is a stark contrast to the escapist fantasies depicted in Korean soap operas. With her 30th birthday swiftly approaching, the amorously adrift woman must cope with not only her own anxiety, but the gender expectations of her culture. Enter a prospective bachelor, heir to a prosperous manufacturing company, whose employment has brought him to the Midwest. Harboring aspirations for a career in music, the man in question just might be a kindred spirit, or at least the closest approximation. Directed by Mu Performing Arts stalwart Randy Reyes, this world premiere production at Park Square is a refreshing take on a midsummer romance. For tickets, go to www.muperformingarts.org. The show is in previews through August 2. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus July 31 through August 1; 2 p.m. Sundays, plus August 11. $35-$40. 20 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through August 19 —Brad Richason

STEAM

Circus Juventas

If someone in the Twin Cities wanted to run away and join the circus, they wouldn’t have to go far, as Circus Juventas is in St. Paul. Since 1995, they have been training students in the art of acrobatics under the big top. Their summertime showcase invites audiences to 1890s Paris, as Jules Verne and H.G. Wells take a trip together via hot air balloon and submarine. Along the way there will be sci-fi fantasy, steampunk fashion, sky pirates, and appearances from Dr. Moreau and Captain Nemo. Watch as these daredevils navigate ropes, giant wheels, and seesaws. Find tickets and more info at circusjuventas.org. 7 p.m. July 27-28, August 1-5, 9-12; 1 p.m. July 28-29, August 4-5, 11-12. $23-$32; $45 VIP. 1270 Montreal Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-8229. Through August 12 —Jessica Armbruster

Loring Park Art Fest Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 7.28

Loring Park Art Festival

Loring Park

Loring Park Art Festival, now in its 19th year, features over 140 local and national artists. The event offers a bit of everything, showcasing paintings, sculpture, photography, printmaking, jewelry, glass, and woodworking. There’s also entertainment: Live musicians will stroll through the park and Diversity Street Dancers will perform. You’ll find a wide array of food, snacks, and beverages, including the Lakes & Legends Beer Garden. The new addition is located east of the pond, and will showcase pints from the farmhouse-style brewery, which is located just a few blocks away. Browse, imbibe, and buy some one-of-a-kind art. Find more details at www.loringparkartfestival.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Loren Green

Greenway Glow

Midtown Greenway

Summertime bike rides are special. The annual Greenway Glow ride is especially memorable. Each year, the Midtown Greenway Coalition hosts an illuminated, artsy bike festival featuring twinkling art installations, fire artists, and treats. This year there will also be beer, eats from Taco Cat, and ice cream. The festival is free, but those who sign up for the VIP experience will help support the Greenway. Choose from family-friendly, twilight, and nighttime rides. Registration and more info can be found at midtowngreenway.org. 7 p.m. to midnight. Free; $35, plus $15 minimum in raised funds. 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Block Party, Art, Game Day, and Magic: The Gathering Tournament

Light Grey Art Lab

This weekend, Light Grey Art Lab and Fallout Gallery will be teaming up for a daylong block party that will offer geeky delights. A variety of board and tabletop games will be available for play. Take a lesson from gaming experts or join a game and make new friends. At Light Grey, you’ll find art prints and books for sale, and a Magic: The Gathering tribute exhibit will be on display. Live entertainment will also take place throughout the day, and food will be available. Head online to sign up for the Magic tournament. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047. —Jessica Armbruster

Mill City Night Market FB

TUESDAY 7.31

Mill City Night Market

The Commons

Each week this summer, Mill City Night Market takes over the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. This Tuesday, the event will also be a happy hour, as Day Block Brewing will be serving up pizza, beer, and wine to picnickers on the green. A free yoga session starts up around 5:30 p.m., and lawn games like kubb, cornhole, and ping pong will be played. Shop for veggies and artisan eats from local farmers, and enjoy live music. This is also a family-friendly happening, with plenty of healthy foods and activities geared toward kids. 4 to 8 p.m. Free. 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster