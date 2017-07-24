FLOW celebrates the North Side (and 7 other free things to do)

Still Kickin 2nd Birthday

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Still Kickin does good work. The nonprofit raises funds for people and organizations in need, choosing a different recipient each month. Over the past two years, they've helped sick kids and families with mounting medical bills. Founder Nora McInerny and crew hosts fitness classes and fun runs, and sells a variety of T-shirts and other items on their website. This Monday, toast to this great organization at Bauhaus, which will be releasing Still Kickin Summer Pale Ale. Shop for apparel, enjoy a beer, and learn a little about what is next for the charity. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Office Space

The evening also features half-priced bottles of wine and happy hour at 9 p.m. Deals start at 7 p.m. Monday. CRAVE Restaurant, LaSalle Plaza, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Space Jam

Mon., July 24, 9 p.m. Whittier Park.

Twin Cities Black Film Festival

Tue., July 25, 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Collateral Beauty

Wed., July 26, 9 p.m. Elliot Park.

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

North Minneapolis

For the last 12 years, FLOW has showcased creative talent and businesses on the North Side. During the three-day festival, hundreds of artists will share their work at street festivals, special receptions, and hands-on happenings. There will be large-scale creations, street parties with live music, delicious foods from local restaurants, and fun for kids. Stroll through the area, take in some free festival happenings, and meet your neighbors. For a complete schedule and for links to free bus passes to the event, visit www.northmpls.org. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. While most events are free, some happenings are ticketed. West Broadway, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue, Minneapolis. Thursday through Saturday.

Minneapolis Art Lending Library Summer Lending Event

Powderhorn Recreation Center

Quality art isn't cheap. But at the Minneapolis Art Lending Library, you can check a masterpiece out for free just like you would a book. For the summer installation, over 100 original works of art will be available to borrow. That includes paintings, photography, textiles, and sculpture. Take one for your office or your family room; it's yours for the next three months. More info can be found at www.artlending.org. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Free. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kubo and the Two Strings

Thu., July 27, 9 p.m. Jackson Square Park.