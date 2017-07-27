FLOW, 3 shows at SooVAC, and other exhibitions worth your time

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

Where it’s at: West Broadway Avenue, between Penn and Bryant Avenue North.

What it’s about: The annual FLOW is back, and it’s ready to fill West Broadway with beauty and music. A non-juried, self-guided tour of north Minneapolis studios, galleries, and public art installations, the FLOW Northside Arts Crawl also has lots of performances, live music, and kids' activities.

Why you should go: Whether you’re checking out beautiful murals as they're created over the course of the weekend, listening to youth poets from TruArtSpeaks, filling your ears with local bands, or taking in all of the gorgeous art happening in indoor and outdoor spaces, you won’t be disappointed by the crawl. Make sure you stop by the Cookie Cart to fuel your wanderings.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday (Plymouth Ave. Block Party), 3-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 pm. Saturday.

Loaded

Where it’s at: Hair & Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Finnish artist Mari Mathlin stops in for this installation at Hair & Nails, which, yes, is a gallery, not a salon. Using tin foil, cellophane, lighting, water, and black paint, Mathlin employs an intuitive process, using her materials and life experiences to inform the finished piece.

Why you should go: We are blessed in the Twin Cities to not only have such an excellent cadre of local artists, but because there are so many opportunities to see and interact with visiting artists. Hair & Nails has partnered with the national arts nonprofit Art Shape Mammoth to bring Mathlin, who currently resides in Iceland, to the Twin Cities. The Future, a witchy spiritualist center and healing shop across the street, will be hosting the artist for her stay.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday.





Rim’s Edge: New Works by Christine Rebhuhn



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2509 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Word play becomes art with Christine Rebhuhn’s latest series of sculptures. Constructing objects together in often humous ways, the artist plays with form and meaning, as well as language. “Rim’s Edge” will open with an opening reception that also features two other exhibits: “Ekphrastic 2.0: A Collaborative Storytelling Experiment” and “Interference: A multi-media installation by Liza Sylvestre.”



Why you should go: Exhibit openings at SooVAC are always a good bet, in part because you get more than one exhibition at a time. Along with the assembled objects of Rebhuhn’s sculptures, it’s also a great chance to immerse yourself into Sylvestre’s multimedia piece on hearing loss, and see how artists re-invent storytelling for the second installation of “Ekphrastic," facilitated by Megan Vossler.



When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.





Kristen Sanders: Soft Origin



Where it’s at: Sadie Halie Projects, 3653 25th Ave. S., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: You need a little more pink in your life, which is why you should get on down to the Sadie Halie Projects to take in some of Kristen Sanders’ new paintings.



Why you should go: Big and feminine and just a little bit psychedelic, Sanders work exists in a kind of dream; just a little scary, but mostly wonderful. Take a little trip into her world for this show.



When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday.