Flip Phone and Phi Phi O'Hara team up for a Puerto Rico benefit loaded with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' alumni

The show will take place November 6 at First Avenue. The lineup is stacked, and features major players from various seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, including Max Malanphy, Pandora Boxx, Ongina, Chad Michaels, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jade Jolie, Jiggly Caliente, Milk, and Yara Sofia. Ginger Minj and Naysha Lopez will host. O'Hara has been posting updates to the show moment to moment via Twitter.

“My husband is Puerto Rican and has family members still on the island that he has yet to hear from so this hits close to home,” O’Hara told Billboard earlier this week. “In addition, I have been lucky to be a part of RuPaul's Drag Race where our very own alumni are currently stuck on the island with no help.”

All proceeds from the show will benefit Somos Una Voz, a relief initiative founded Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. The organization is currently working to get food, power, medicine, shelter, and internet Puerto Rico.

Tickets are currently on sale now, with general admission set at $75 and meet-and-greet packages available for $150. You can purchase them here. If admission is too steep for you, O'Hara is also raising funds online; folks can donate any amount on the Queens United crowdfund at YouCaring.