Flea markets, mega sales, West Elm in the North Loop: Fashion happenings this week

The corporate retail takeover of the North Loop continues with the opening of a new West Elm in the trendy neighborhood. West Elm joins Lululemon and a forthcoming Madewell shop as one of the first major retailers to set up shop in the area. It’s also the second Twin Cities location for the Williams Sonoma-owned chain; the original Twin Cities location is at the Galleria in Edina. West Elm, 128 N. Second St., Minneapolis

The Sale Collective, a clearance space for local retailers Bumbershute, Bluebird, and D. Nolo, is throwing a major spring sale with equally massive savings on their upscale pieces from designers like Frame Denim, A.L.C., and Tibi. If you buy two items, take 20% off your purchase. If you buy three or more, you’ll get a 30% discount off the lowest sale price. If you’re looking for a new pair of jeans or a cute party dress for an upcoming wedding or bachelorette party, the Sale Collective should be your first stop. The Sale Collective, 5808 36th St., St. Louis Park

One of the best semi-annual local retail sales is Rewind Vintage’s legendary “Get Pretty” blowout, where all clothes, shoes, and winter accessories in the Northeast vintage store are a whopping 50% off. (Everything else is 25% off.) Give your wardrobe a fun and funky update with Rewind’s mix of vintage from the ‘50s to the ‘90s. You might also score a special piece for a costume party, and now’s a good time to stock up on giftables for any upcoming BFF birthdays. Treasures abound at the Get Pretty sale, so don’t miss out. The sale runs from Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 8. Rewind Vintage, 2852B Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Support local, women-owned businesses at the FeMNist Night Market, sponsored by local nonprofit Still Kickin. Over 40 local vendors will set up shop, including Bekah Worley Co., Kisa boutique, Strey Designs handbags and accessories, Larissa Loden and Everthine Jewelry, Silk Road Wellness, and pins from Gigi’s Flair Emporium. Still Kickin reports that last year the market “put more than $45,000 in the pockets of local womxn entrepreneurs,” which is pretty darn awesome. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul

Fancy a Sunday drive? Head north to Anoka’s Indoor Antiques & Collectibles Flea Market and do a little digging. Anoka is a local hotbed for antique stores, so you truly never know what you will find via the flea market’s many vendors. Troll dolls? Maybe! A new dresser? Sure! A priceless oil painting? Hey, it could happen. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. 2421 Fourth Ave., Anoka