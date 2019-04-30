First Ave artists share photos, concert vids, and backroom stories: This week's top art happenings

Alison Hiltner

Where it's at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

What it's about: For the latest artist/researcher pairing through the Weisman's Creative Collaboration initiative, sculptor and installation artist Alison Hiltner researched at the Visible Heart and the System Regeneration laboratories, part of the University of Minnesota's Medical School. This week, Hiltner shares new pieces that simulate what it might be like to physically interact with a heartbeat. Wednesday's event will feature Hiltner's collaboration, as well as a performance by choreographer Chris Schlichting.

Why you should go: There's a bit of science fiction in Alison Hiltner's work, as she draws on technology and science to dream up weird and beautiful pieces. Her rubbery, seemingly alive new project is no exception.

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday

"Love Lines"

Where it's at: East Side Arts Council, 977 Payne Ave., St. Paul

What it's about: Twin Cities-based artists Ana Laura Juarez and Dennis Madamba share moments of passing intimacy. This exhibit includes diary drawings, self portraits, and gift exchanges between the two artists.

Why you should go: So often, exhibitions are all about the finished product, rather than the moment of inspiration and creation. In “Love Lines,” Juarez and Madamba celebrate the art that happens throughout the day. This is a show about inspiration, love, and living in the moment.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday

Tats Cru Martha Cooper

Where it's at: JXTA, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it's about: For their annual fundraiser event, JXTA will feature visiting artists Tats Cru, who will have custom-painted pieces for sale and work exhibited in the gallery. There will also be live art demonstrations by youth artists working in aerosol art, digital illustrations, screen printing demonstrations, and more.

Why you should go: Juxtaposition Arts’ plan to build a new facility in the heart of north Minneapolis is underway, and they need support from the community to make that dream come alive. Show your support as they continue to build a better future for the youth in their program and the community.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Tickets are $250.

"First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota's Mainroom" Steven LaBoe

Where it's at: Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul

What it's about: Minneapolis' iconic music venue gets its own exhibition this week exploring its history since opening in 1970. There’s video clips of the their first concert, staff interviews, backstage stories, performance footage, and highlighted exhibits about artists like Husker Du, the Replacements, Soul Asylum, Babes in Toyland, and, of course, Prince.

Why you should go: You've been to the venue, now get the inside story. This event features DJ sets throughout the day, plus book signings by local music authors and photographers.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; museum admission is $6 to $12.

