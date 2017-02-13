Find Mr. Right (or Mr. Right Now) while playing Cards Against Humanity (and other free things to do this week)

Anti-Valentine's Day

If you're single and looking for love (or just some casual fun), consider heading to a hotel this Valentine's Day. And by hotel we mean Radisson Red in downtown. At their Anti-Vantine's Day Party, there will be plenty of opportunities to flirt, score, or just get buzzed and have fun. Their happy hour will run long, with $2 off craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails; $3 off rail drinks; and a select apps from 3 to 11 p.m. While imbibing, consider busting out your phone and surfing through Tinder. If you match with someone at the party, you and your flirty stranger score a free drink. Or go the old-fashioned route and look for a connection at the two-minute speed-dating rounds. There will also be games to play, including Atari, Cards Against Humanity, and Dance Dance Revolution. Karaoke and DJ tunes round out the night. 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Radisson Red Minneapolis, 609 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.

Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market

Once a month this winter, local food vendors and makers convene on the third floor of the Solar Arts building for a tasty party filled with festivities. Attendees include pickling purveyors like GYST; sweets schillers such as Rebel Donut Bar, Bee Happy Honey, and Groveland Confections; and meaty delights from Buffalo by Bike and Grillin’ Meats. Sample Minnesota-made marshmallows, cheese, and macarons. Or shop non-edibles like jewelry, beauty salves, and soap. The beer will be plentiful, and there will be games and activities for kids. The event takes place every third Wednesday through March. 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.



Third Thursday: A Local Music Sampler

This installment of Third Thursday is all about the art of music. Explore the galleries, and you'll find a handful of pop-up performances from Josiah Lemanski, Lydia Liza, and Jay Smart. Take a tour through the spaces with Har Mar Superstar. Stop by “Now Where Were We,” and listen to Dave Miller's music collection at one of the interactive stations. Lady Midnight will also play tunes, and panel talks on music and the Twin Cities scene are also scheduled. Wine and beer will be available at the cash bar. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.