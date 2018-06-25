Find love via reality show: 'The Bachelor' is hosting a casting call

Matchmaking reality game show The Bachelor/Bachelorette has been helping people find love for the past 200-something seasons. Now you can apply to fall in love at the show's casting call at the Mall of America.

Producers and casting agents are inviting both men and women to apply, presumably to be a contestant as the lead is usually chosen from a selection of the most charismatic characters from the past few seasons.

This summer's installment features Minnesota-native Becca Kufrin, who was runner-up on her Bachelor season. So far her dating pool has been kinda shitty -- there's a flat earther, a dude who was convicted of indecent assault and battery, and someone she had an awkward interaction with at a party years ago -- but they're only about halfway through, so there's still time to make a meaningful connection.

The local casting call will take place on Saturday, June 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Atrium at the Mall of America. You must be at least 21 years old to apply (and if you're a lady you'll want to be under 35).

And, most importantly, make sure you are applying for the right reasons: Hotties looking for love only.