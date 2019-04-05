Final Four viewing parties, unicorn art, group bike rides: 49 free things to do this weekend

"Between Worlds" at Artistry MN

FRIDAY:

Between Worlds

Featuring the work of Karen Brown, Jennifer Davis, and DC Ice. Artist talk 7 p.m. Tue., Apr. 23. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Apr. 5. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Final Four Friday

Featuring practice sessions from the Final Four teams, a college all-star game, autograph session, and heroes game. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. April 5; Free. U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537.

Final Four Tip-off Tailgate Party

Free festival featuring games, team rallies, a Ferris wheel, food, and live music from Fitz & the Tantrums at 6 p.m. Mon. More info at ncaa.com/final-four/tip-off-tailgate. 4-10 p.m. April 5; 2-10 p.m. April 6; 2-8 p.m. April 7; 2 p.m.-12 a.m. April 8; Free. Nicollet Mall, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Hoops + Hops

Featuring beer specials, official NCAA merchandise, net cutting ladder photo op, and pedal pub tours. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Daily from April 5-8; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

3X3U Championship

Three-on-three basketball contest, with a NCAA superstore, merchandise, and memorabilia. Daily from April 5-8; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Be Kind, Rewind - 90's-00's Music Video & Vinyl Bangerz & Jamz

DJ tunes. Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Moxy Minneapolis Uptown, 1121 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-822-5020.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Loss Leader

With Edward the Confessor and Short Timer. 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Flavorsura!

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Happy Hour Ride

A casual no-drop ride ending in beer and other beverages. Friday, 7:15 p.m. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

Galleria

Garden Party: An Uncommon Floral Experience

Discover intricate floral displays throughout the mall. Galleria Edina, 69th Street and France Avenue, Edina; 952-925-4321.

Spring Rummage Sale

Clothes, books, kitchenwares, tools, small electrics, toys, and more. Friday, April 5, 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-6612.

Twin Cities Independent Comic Expo 2019

Over 60 student exhibitors, plus Uncivilized Books. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis.

L-R: Daryn Lowman, Marty Nash

Parts Known

Exhibition of new paintings and sculptures by Marty Nash and Daryn Lowman. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Fri., Apr. 5. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



Saskia Vogel

Author presents her book, 'Permission,' in conversation with Joanna Demkiewicz. 7 p.m. April 5; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

Judi Bergen

Author presents her new book, 'Longing To Belong.' 7 p.m. April 5; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Elegant Cellos

Featuring Tanya Remenikova. 7 p.m. April 5; Free. First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul; 651-774-0344.

Easter Island Statues: High Costs, Deep Meanings and the Human Condition

Presentation by Dr. Jo Anne Van Tilburg. 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. April 5; Free. O'Shaughnessy Educational Center, 2115 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-962-5000.

Stephanie Sunberg and James Molitor at Modus Locus

April is the Cruelest Month

New prints of film photography by Stephanie Sunberg and James Molitor. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Apr. 5. Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"The Unicorn Show" L-R: Angel Hawari, Ali Kahlert, Kao Lee Thao

SATURDAY:

The Unicorn Art Show 5th Anniversary

Now in its fifth year, “The Unicorn Art Show” has brought artists and art lovers together through the magic of the fairy realm. For this installment, more than 100 artists will be sharing works featuring creatures from faraway lands. Some pieces are super cute, some are beautiful, and some are a little terrifying (fantasy worlds often include dragons, wolves, and other beasts, after all). The opening-night party will be spellbinding, with attendees encouraged to come in their best attire as princesses, wizards, fairies, or other mythical beings. The event will also include tarot sessions, fire dancing, face painting, food-truck eats, and beer and cocktails from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Free; $5 suggested donation. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. --Jessica Armbruster

The Eventual Four: A March Radness Party

Order your favorite beer; top selling beer will drop in price by $1-$2 each hour. Featuring other bar fun and the big games on the big screen. Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Championship Ticket Giveaway and Watch Party

Watch the games, enter to win two tickets to the College Basketball Championship Game, and enjoy drink and food specials, plus giveaways. Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Erik Westra

The Archive Series: Erik Westra

Collected posters and ephemera, 2000-2013, with a portion of the sales donated to arts education non-profit Compas. 7-10 p.m. April 6; Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.

High ISO and Fast Lenses: Live Music in the Twin Cities

New concert photography from 2018 by Christopher Ludtke. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Apr. 6. Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

The Brass Messengers

10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Steel Bearing Hand

With Decomposer, Plagued Insanity, and Violence Condoned. 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Lee Carter at Burning Brothers Brewing Star Tribune

5 Year Anniversary Party

The time sure flies when you’re drinking beer. It’s already been five years since the owners of St. Paul’s Burning Brothers Brewing stopped breathing fire at the Renaissance Fair and started making gluten-free beer. For Saturday’s celebration, they’ll tap eight special selections, each chosen by a staff member, including Blueberry Pancake Ale, Imperial Stout, and a German ALT beer. They’ll also be serving up their core lineup, and the citrusy summer hit Parched Lime Shandy will return. There will be three gluten-free food trucks dishing eats and raffle prizes include a private beer party, free beer for a year, and more. 12 p.m. April 6; Free. Burning Brothers Brewery, 1750 Thomas Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-8882. –Loren Green

Pastry Ride: Old Bike/Bike Parts Wanted

At this 30 Days of Biking ride, the group will be collecting donations of bike parts, tools, frames, and bikes. Casual bike ride is followed by coffee and pastries. RSVP on Eventbrite so they have enough sweets for all. Saturday, 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Gravity Well Single Barrel Reserve Release

A tapping of five single barrel reserve variants of Gravity Well, including a tobacco and coconut rew, a raspberry and chocolate beer, and a peanut butter and chocolate pint. Flights available. Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222.

Walker Art Center

April Free First Saturday: Portrait Party

Portrait education featuring work by Alice Neel and Kehinde Wiley, instruction from local artist Leslie Barlow, curator talk, coloring activity, and free gallery admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Midwest Coffee Tasters Championship

Featuring free specialty coffee, coffee beer flights, and live music from the Illuminaughty. 11 a.m. April 6; Free. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-224-9682.

Mission Room Open House

Featuring an introduction of the newest FPAC performance stage, Mission Room, and a call for artists to get involved in their 2019-2020 programming. 4-8 p.m. April 6; Free. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

Shawn McNulty, Duane Ditty

Elixir: Duane Ditty and Shawn McNulty

Two remarkable painters in a fantastic pairing: That’s Duane Ditty and Shawn McNulty at Rosalux. Both are rich in abstraction and materiality. McNulty’s layers of textural color—applied with shoe palette knife, brooms, and other tools—are exciting innovations in gesture and color. Ditty’s quiet explorations illuminate the spaces in between line, form, and brushstroke. Both create supremely contemplative paintings, and you may find yourself staring for minutes into the finer recesses of the work. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Apr. 6. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. --Camille LeFevre

Slow Art Day at WAM

Featuring interventions in the galleries, a video screening from Target Studio artists in residence, and other special activities. aturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.

John Baird Rogers

Author presents his new book, 'Fatal Score.' 12 p.m. April 6; Free. Once Upon A Crime Bookstore, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785.



Marley Kaul and Taiju Geri Wilimek

Painter and poet present their new book, 'We Sit.' 7 p.m. April 6; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Elegant Cello

Featuring Tanya Remenikova. 2 p.m. April 6; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.

Dogs of MSP

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP April Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 1-4 p.m. April 7; Free. Flat Earth Brewery, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E, St. Paul; 651-698-1945.

Slay Day 2019

Featuring lawn games, grilled eats, tunes from DJ Shannon Blowtorch, and all-you-can-drink Surly Heat Slayer for $15. (Other brews and eats are available, too.) Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bot Shot Championship

Robotics teams and their robots play a game of H-O-R-S-E, with basketball legends David Robinson and Christian Laettner. Registration and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 12 p.m. April 7; Free; registration requested. De La Salle High School, 1 DeLaSalle Drive, Minneapolis; 612-676-7600.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



PechaKucha Night: Art in Service to the Environment

Presentations by career artists followed by audience discussion and questions. More info at hatch-arts.org. 6 p.m. April 7; Free; donations accepted. Art Force, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 763-567-2200.



St. Paul JCC Symphony Orchestra Concert

3-9:30 p.m. April 7; Free. Jewish Community Center, 1375 St. Paul Ave., St. Paul; 651-698-0751.