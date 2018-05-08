Fighting racism through art (and other art happenings this week)

"Platonic Dualities"

Where it’s at: Gallery 5004, 5004 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

What it’s about: Susan Hansel and Kim Matthews team up for this exhibition of a huge range of media, including digital embroidery, paper, and wood. Through theit art, these artists comment on human nature, spirituality, and vice, and give expression to geometryn -- even for people that don’t really get geometry.

Why you should go: Sometimes art is a dialogue between artist and viewer, between artists and art, and between artist and artist. There are lots of conversations happening here, with two dynamic artists that ponder spirituality, creativity, math, and our place on this Earth.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Additional hours Saturdays through May from noon to 4 p.m.

Living the Dream: Strategies for Undoing Racism through the Arts



Where it’s at: Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Mixed Blood examines ways to dismantle racism through the arts in a day long workshop. Native artists, artists of color, and allies join together for discussions, performances, and demonstrations.

Why you should go: Who better to lead the way for changes that are so desperately needed than the artists of color and Native artists who are out there representing every single day? This is a day for learning and sharing from some incredible folks.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. $25.

Douglas Flanders

Rewriting Painting: New Works by Josh Meillier & Shannon McElree

Where it’s at: Douglas Flanders and Associates, 18 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Formalist painters Josh Meillier and Shannon McElree team up for a show at Douglas Flanders & Associates in Uptown. Both local artists are graduates of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Why you should go: Watch these two young painters rethink what painting means. This is probably your last chance to catch a show by Josh Meillier before he heads to Pratt for grad school.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.