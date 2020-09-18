Fighter jets, Powderhorn's Porchfest, parking lot parties: 40 great things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

Drive-In Music & Movies

Drive-in movie nights featuring a live DJ to kick things off followed by movie screenings with sound piped into cars through FM transmitters. Tonight’s show is 'Top Gun,' with tunes from DJ Truckstache. Tickets and more info here. 8 p.m. Sept. 18; $15 per car with up to 5 people. Bohemian Flats Park, 2100 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Colleen Justice

Comedy at Sisyphus, with feature Ryan Kahl and host Devohn Bland. All ticket proceeds go to the comedians. Buy them here. 8 p.m.; $5. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis.

Crash and Burn 9

Comedy competition between national stand-up comedians trying out brand new material. 8 p.m. Sept. 15-19; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19; $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Desert Island Picks with Connie Evingson and Jon Weber

5:30 p.m. Sept. 18; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Dan Israel

Visit utepilsbrewing.com for more info. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18. Free; reservations required. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Jerome Printmakers 2020 Highpoint Center

Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition

Featuring work by the 2019-2020 Jerome Emerging Printmakers honorees Benjamin Merritt, Karmel Sabri, and Grace Sippy. Sept. 14-Oct. 9; Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Shane Gillis

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 18; 7 p.m. Sept. 19-20; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19; $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Sinatra with Andrew Walesch Big Band

7 p.m. Sept. 18; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Socially Distanced...Danger!

Featuring the Danger Committee performing material from their Renaissance Festival and holiday shows. The performances follow strict safety protocols with very limited attendance. For tickets and more info, visit www.thelabtheater.org/the-danger-committee. 6 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Sept. 17-27; 8:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri. from Sept. 17-27; 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 17-27; $25. The Lab Theater, 700 1st St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377.

Stringdingers

Outdoor performance on Day Block's patio. Tickets and safety requirements at www.dayblockbrewing.com/events/stringdingers. 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18; $10. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Hank, 76, and Samm, 67, North Little Rock, AR, 2015 Jess T. Dugan

Vision 2020: Jess Dugan

Exhibition presenting seven large-format photographs from the series 'To Survive on This Shore' by Jess Dugan. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Sept. 17-March 7; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Safe & Sounds

An outdoor community gathering presented by Open Eye Theatre, featuring guest DJs King Otto, Tarik Thornton, Mitch Sigurdson, Miss Sara, and Rambo Salinas, with a live acoustic set from Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators, with L.O.S.T. Mobile Printing doing live printing on site, and Brava On Wheels food truck. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 18; Free. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338.

Also at Open Eye:

Out From the Suitcase

A theatrical sidewalk spectacle performed in the Open Eye window, created by Michael Sommers and performed by Kalen Rainbow Keir. More info at openeyetheatre.org/out-of-the-suitcase. Shows start at 7, 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11-21; free. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. This weekend: Mary Cutrufello Band Friday; ShroomStock, BlackFish, and Bob Dylan tribute band BOB! Saturday; and Flying Train Wreck Sunday. For full schedule and lineup info, visit facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. from Aug. 14-Sept. 26; 3 p.m. Sun. Aug. 20. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

A Perturbable Stillness

A solo exhibition by Minneapolis artist Sharon Ulrich. Sept. 17-30; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Sever's Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2020

Featuring safe activities and attractions for the entire family, with a pick your own pumpkin patch, just-picked apples available for purchase, hayrides, giant slide, zip lines, magic shows, pony rides, food and beverage vendors, and more. Tickets and more info at www.seversfallfestival.com. 1-8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. from Sept. 11-Nov. 1; $17; $14 seniors; free for kids 3 and under. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Sever's Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at www.seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes 2020 Mural Tour

Visit chalkfestarborlakes.com for a map of locations or take a virtual tour online. Noon to midnight daily from Aug. 12-Sept. 30. Free.

Virtual stuff to do:

Virtual Screening: Black Livin' - Jazz, Gentrification & Get'n By

A virtual cinema presenting a series of films examining Black lives, curated by Dr. Steffan A. Spencer and presented by Walker Art Center. For more info, visit walkerart.org. Sept. 8-22; Free.

SATURDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

A Celebration of Peace—Neighbors Shaping Peace Together

An observation of the International Day of Peace featuring self-guided walks to the Lake Harriet Peace Garden, a community art project, and the Paths of Peace labyrinth. More info at www.peacecraftproject.com. 3-6 p.m. Sept. 19; Free. St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4557 S. Colfax Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-2697.

Bolerobolero

Live contemporary dance performance presented by Hatch Dance and HoneyWorks, choreographed by Berit Ahlgren and Helen Hatch. RSVP and more info at bolerobolero4pm.splashthat.com. 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Sept. 19; 3 p.m., 6 p.m. Sept. 20; $5-$20 suggested donation. The Lab, 767 N. Eustis St., Ste. 115, St. Paul; 651-313-6888.

L.A. Buckner & Big Homie

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the patio. 3 p.m. Sept. 19; $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Lakeville Art Festival

Featuring work by juried artists including featured artist John Traeger, live music, and food vendors. More info at lakevilleartfestival.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Sept. 19-20; Free. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; 952-985-4640.

Le Youth

Outdoor live performance on Day Block's patio. Tickets and more info at www.dayblockbrewing.com/events/le-youth-in-minneapolis. 1-6 p.m. Sept. 19; $20. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Let It Be Jazz: Connie Evingson Sings The Beatles

7 p.m. Sept. 19; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Lakeville Art Fest

Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Drive-through experience featuring over 30 of your favorite Renaissance Festival foods, with live entertainment and featured artisans. Tickets and more info at www.renaissancefest.com/parade. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 19-Oct. 4; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2; $20 per vehicle. Renaissance Festival Site, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee; 952-445-7361.

Moises Salazar, Cameron Downey, and Anat Shinar

Group show featuring the exhibitions, “Ni de aquí, ni de allá / Neither from here nor from there” (Salazar), “Three Things Last Forever” (Downey), and “Inherited, Invented” (Shinar). Open from 2-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun., and by appointment, from Aug. 29-Sept. 26; Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Four Painters

Exhibition featuring paintings by Minnesota artists Samuel Bjorgum, Regan Golden, James Holmberg, and Syed Hosain, curated by Patrick Pryor and Betsy Ruth Byers. Viewings are from 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment, or can be viewed online at kolmanpryorgallery.com/exhibition/paint. 12-4 p.m. Every Sat. from Sept. 12-Oct. 31; Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.

Eagan Art Block 2020

Virtual and in person events celebrating the Eagan art community, with gallery shows, social distance concerts, kite flying, virtual film festival, and art experiences and activities. RSVP and more info on Facebook.com. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 12-26; Free. Eagan Art House, 3981 Lexington Ave., Eagan; 651-457-8497.

Virtual stuff to do:

Powderhorn Porchfest 2020

This virtual presentation features a solid block of music from 3 to 10 p.m. Watch it for free on Facebook Live.

Virtual '80s New Wave & Alternative Video Night

With DJ Synthia at www.twitch.tv/DJSynthia. Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Rich Ryan Photography

TwentyPho Hour PlayFest

Thirty artists get 24 hours to stage a play virtually. RSVP to see the results at www.theatermu.org/playfest. 7 p.m. Sat.; free (donations encouraged).

Give Us Wings Virtual Celebration

Featuring a program celebrating the work of Give Us Wings, musical guest Victory Boyd, emcee Alix Kendall from KMSP, and an online auction. Registration and more info here. 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Free.

Hannah Abigail Clarke

Author gives a virtual presentation of her new book, 'The Scapegracers,' in conversation with Naomi Kritzer. Presented by Magers & Quinn. Streaming live at www.facebook.com/magersandquinnbooksellers. 4 p.m. Sept. 19; Free.

Vincent Wyckoff

Author gives a virtual presentation of his new book, 'Nightwatchers.' More info at onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org/event/vincent-wyckoff-nightwatchers-virtual. 12 p.m. Sept. 19; Free.

Whose Bra Is It Anyway?

Online burlesque and improv show via Zoom, with performers filming from private locations and songs selected by the virtual audience. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 8 p.m. Sept. 19; $10-$15 suggested fee.

James Sewell Ballet

SUNDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Dancing Waters

Online virtual benefit for James Sewell Ballet, featuring live performances and messages from the organization. Streaming live on jsballet.org. 3 p.m. Sept. 20; Free.

Stuff to do in-person:

Oktoberfest Lite

The annual St. Paul Oktoberfest celebration at GAI's Biergarten, with authentic German beer, food, and entertainment, with the festival divided into two time segments to ensure everyone can enjoy the event at a safe social distance. Tickets and more info at gai-mn.org/OktoberfestLite. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 20; $100; $20 kids. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.

Karrin Allyson

5 p.m., 8 p.m. Sept. 20; $35-$40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Lowertown Art Market

Family friendly, outdoor art market at CHS Field plaza, featuring a variety of work from local artists. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from Aug. 16-Sept. 30. Free. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.