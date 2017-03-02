Fight the power at this week's political art shows

Art and Resistance



Where it’s at: The Third Place Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Studio B, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists grapple with their place in the resistance movement with a full day of art, music, film, spoken word, and discussion. The event is scheduled to be a monthly gathering. For the launch event, there’s a whole day of activities planned, including a gallery exhibition at 3 p.m., film and projection work at 5 p.m., spoken word at 6 p.m., and a panel discussion at 7 p.m. moderated by Ashley Fairbanks with D.A. Bullock, Andrea Jenkins, and Ricado Levins Morales. The evening concludes at 8:30 p.m. with live performances by artists See More Perspective, Keno Evol, and more.

Why you should go: If watching the news makes you want to stab things, maybe it’s time you get involved. For some, that means signing up for a political or social group, but it can manifest in creative ways as well. Find out how some artists are expressing their outrage, and get connected with this diverse line-up of artists who are ready to fight for social justice and equality.

When: 3 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday.

The Emperor is Naked



Where it’s at: WorkRoom, 2205 California St., Suite 605, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists from the Midwest and Copenhagen exhibit work for a show by Danish curator Iben Bach Elstrøm. Taking the title from the Hans Christiansen Anderson story about an Emperor who waltzes around his kingdom naked as everybody is too afraid to say anything, the show tackles everything from race and class to how as groups and society we perceive and also struggle at times to speak our truths.

Why you should go: There is so much political art happening right now for obvious reasons, and a lot of it can get pretty emotional and throaty. Not that there’s anything wrong with that; sometimes we need a blast of political art that speaks to our current situation. This show looks to be a bit different, though, with the artists engaging deeply with underlying issues of representation, authority, and group think in intellectual ways. It’ll be especially to neat to see work by Danish artists Annesofie Sandal and artist duo Hesselholdt and Mejlvang, plus Chicago-based Spencer Stucky and Lucas Briffa, Milwaukee artist Ana Hansa-Ogren, and Minneapolis' Tia-Simone Gardner.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; artist talk at 8 p.m. The exhibition runs through March 25.

Situation Normal



Where it’s at: Truckstop Gallery, 20 Grove St. #72, Nicollet Island, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Orange and white barricades are turned into art in Russ White’s new solo show that embraces the resistance to the Trump administration through metaphor. The show includes large scale colored pencil drawings, sculptures, and flags, and uses art to elevate the efforts of organizations and groups who are protesting initiatives.

Why you should go: If you aren’t already curious about what White is planning with his road construction art, perhaps this will convince you: A percentage of sales at the show will be donated to Planned Parenthood and the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the gallery will be collecting donations for these organizations at the opening as well.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Last Refuge



Where it’s at: 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Suite 195, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Eleanor McGough will be exhibiting her paintings and paper-cut installations that weave biology, textiles, and maps together as she explores migration patterns, climate change, and time. Her work will be on view in conjunction with a group show featuring Rosalux’s new artists, Betsy Alwin, John Gaunt, and Jim Hittinger.

Why you should go: Nature becomes fruitful inspiration in McGough’s pleasing work that’s at once reflective and captivating.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition runs through March 26.