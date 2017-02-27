Fight spring fever with this vintage sale at Tattersall (and other free things to do this week)

Tattersall Spring Vintage Pop-Up

Who needs the mall when you can score one-of-a-kind fashion at a place slinging delicious craft cocktails? This week’s installment will see vintage experts at Tattersall Distilling. Get into the mood to put your winter gear into storage -- even if we’re not quite there yet -- by shopping for spring looks from the likes of Double Peace Studio, Xanadu Vintage (aka Rosebud was the Sled), and Invisible Ceremony. Even if you don’t see anything to buy, your evening can’t be a total bust when cocktails are available. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

Lead the Resistance: Minneapolis Against Trump

This Monday, 15 Now Minnesota and MN Neighborhoods Organizing for Change are hosting a rally in support of immigrations, refugees, the Muslim community, free travel, and raising minimum wage. Bring a sign and come be heard. For more info, visit the event's Facebook page. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Peavey Plaza, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

PUSH = PULL

Feminist Video Quarterly is screening quirky film shorts supporting lady power. See work by 12 filmmakers/filmmaking crews. Music will be provided by Gully Boys. Thursday, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Better World Museum, 40 S. 7th St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642.