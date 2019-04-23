Fiber artists abound in this week's top art happenings

Art Speaks: “Entrapment and Transformation/The Lost Chapters”



Where it's at: Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis

What it's about: Textile artist Carolyn Halliday and author Leslie Schwartz discuss their recent collaboration after meeting at an artist residency in Vermont. Halliday's visual work, made from manipulated wire, draws from Schwartz's writing about surviving trauma.

Why you should go: Art can be a powerful tool for healing, and a way to express loss, pain, and, ultimately, redemption. Here's a chance to find out how these two artists use words and art to explore these important themes.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Thursday

Kristina Fjellman

Opening Reception: “Shifting Constants - Kristina Fjellman”



Where it's at: NewStudio Architecture, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul

What it's about: During the Saint Paul Art Crawl, NewStudio Gallery will be featuring fiber artist Kristina Fjellman. The show features her fiber art wall-hangings, which make you experience light and color in new ways.

Why you should go: Fjellman uses her artistic practice to transform what she sees in the natural world into beautiful, fantastical pieces.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday

Sonja Peterson

Opening Night: “Sonja Peterson - Broken Chain”

Where it's at: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

What it's about: Artist Sonja Peterson is a whiz and creating intricate works made by cutting paper. For her newest exhibition at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, she uses migration in the natural world as inspiration to create an exhibit that reflects both on the loss of habitat for creatures and plants in our current world and on notions of what home means.

Why you should go: In the past, Sonja Peterson has used her art to talk about themes related to current events, history, and science. This body of work is no different, as she employs her signature knack for using negative space to grapple with urgent environmental issues.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Nina Martine Robinson

“Circumbendibus: a roundabout way”

Where it's at: Gallery B, 1459 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul

What it's about: Textile artist Nina Martine Robinson uses paint, stitching, and fabric manipulation to create her curious sculptures.

Why you should go: With peculiar shapes and inspired texture and color choices, Nina Martine Robinson's pieces almost seem to have personalities. Come get to know her creations a little bit better during the Saint Paul Art Crawl.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday