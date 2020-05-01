Festival of the Valkyries, drag queen bingo, Free First Saturday: Free stuff to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Festival of the Valkyries

An all-day online music festival featuring a local lineup of all Minnesota women, queer women, and trans women, presented by the Valkyrie Music Collective. Performers include Kat Perkins, Diane Miller, Annie Mack, Theyself, Ellis Delaney, The Nunnery, Venus DeMars, Jillian Rae, Gaelynn Lea, Kiss the Tiger, Faith Boblett, Mary Bue, Lena Elizabeth, Ashley Gold, Shannon Blowtorch, Joyann Parker, Mayda, Katy Vernon, Erin Grand, Julia Floberg, and Julie Eddy, with a virtual tip jar posted for each artist during their performance. Following the performances, there will be a panel discussion focused on the challenges of working in the male dominated music industry and potential solutions to the issue, featuring a keynote address from the Current's Andrea Swensson. Festival will stream at Valkyrie's Facebook page. Register for the panel discussion here. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1; Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers' Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee and on YouTube. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Seven Deadly Sins Soiree

Online fundraiser featuring a variety of performances and special guests presented by Twin Cities Horror Festival, hosted by Lauren Anderson, Mike Fotis, and Ryan Lear. Event will be streaming via Facebook and YouTube. For more info and to make donations, visit givemn.org/story/Sevendeadlysins. 7:30 p.m. May 1; Free; donations suggested.

Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Mu-Tini Hour

Free virtual hangouts. This week, Theater Mu's artistic director, Lily Tung Crystal, hosts Mu co-founder Rick Shiomi and Mu artists Sara Ochs and Katie Bradley for a talk about how Mu got started, living through the Asian American Renaissance, and lifting up themselves and others through quarantine. The chat will be broadcast on Facebook Live, and you can register (and donate directly to Mu's artistic community) at theatermu.org. 7 p.m. May 1; Free.



Booth's Ghost

Online benefit performance of Booth's Ghost by Wheeler in the Sky Theatrical Productions, featuring a pre-recorded production of Andrew Erskine Wheeler's award-winning 2019 solo show filmed before a live audience. Each free performance is dedicated to a different Twin Cities theatre arts organization, with a link provided to make donations to that organization during each performance. All performances will be streaming at facebook.com/wheelerinthesky. 9 p.m. Fri. through Sun. Free; donations encouraged.

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday. 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

One week after closing its doors due to COVID-19, the Glensheen Mansion has launched a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, as well as an eye-spy treasure book to help you explore the mansion. Those features can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours will continue every weekday at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. Free.

Town Hall's blessing is going online this year. Image courtesy Town Hall

SATURDAY:

22nd Annual Blessing of the Maibock

Online blessing of the Maibock presented by Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery, featuring Reverend Aron Kramer’s prayer delivered live from Town Hall Brewery to toast th2 special beer, which will be available to order for pick up or delivery. Streaming live on Town Hall's Facebook page. 3 p.m. May 2; Free.

Transmission and Slicing Up Eyeballs Present: 180 Minutes

A virtual celebration of classic alternative music broadcast live on Twitch hosted by DJ Jake Rudh, featuring the music and videos of the Cure. 8 p.m. May 2; Free.

Katy Vernon #LiveFromHome

Live concert series presented by the Northfield Arts Guild. Stream the performance at facebook.com/KatyVernonMusic. Donations can be made at northfieldartsguild.org. 7:30 p.m. May 2; Free; donations suggested.

Family Explorations: Spring into Movement with Eric Sharp

Eric Sharp leads viewers in funny theater games, tongue twisters, crazy stretches, and other tools actors use on stage. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 10 a.m. May 2; Free.

Free First Saturday: At Home

The Walker's first ever online Free First Saturday, featuring family-friendly performances, art making, and workshops. For more information, complete lineup, and materials needed for the art activities, visit walkerart.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2; Free.

Instagram Live Artist Talks: Annie-B Parson and Ranee Ramaswamy

The Walker presents a weekly conversation live on their Instagram featuring a variety of curators and artists discussing their creative responses to the COVID-19 crisis and the way art continues to inform and inspire us. This week's conversation features performing arts curator Philip Bither chatting with renowned choreographers Annie-B Parson and Ranee Ramaswamy. 2 p.m. May 2; Free.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at www.bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. Every Sat. from April 4-May 30; Free.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.

Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m. May 2; Free.

SUNDAY:

Miss Richfield 1981's Bingo Bonanza

Online bingo games streaming live on Facebook and Zoom, hosted by drag cabaret legend Miss Richfield 1981 (Russ King), with trivia and a musical number from the hostess. Registration and more info at playbingobonanza.com. 7 p.m. Every Thu. from April 30-May 31; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from May 3-31; Free.

Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Not free, but also this weekend:

Novel Stages

Novel Stages

Benefit online music festival with proceeds supporting artists affected by COVID-19, featuring pre-recorded performances and previously unavailable concert footage from Shara Nova, Roomful of Teeth, ETHEL string quartet, Ashley Bathgate, Haley, Cameron Kinghorn, JT Bates, Zoo Animal, Grant Cutler, and many others. Tickets and more info at www.novelstages.com. 2-10 p.m. May 2; $30.

Acme Insider Zoom Comedy Show

Online comedy show featuring sets from comedians Pete Lee, Jackie Kashian, and Greg Coleman. Tickets and additional info online here. 8 p.m. May 1; $10.