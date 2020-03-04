FeMNist Day, Harry Belafonte in 1959, Beer Poking Fest, My Dad Wrote a Porno: A-List 3.4-10

WEDNESDAY 3.4

Chad Daniels

Acme Comedy Co.

Chad Daniels is always on the go. Whether he’s headlining a room or theater somewhere in these United States or spending time with his son and daughter back home in Fergus Falls, he never slows down. That doesn’t mean he never relaxes, however. City Pages caught up with him via telephone on a golf course in Florida. “Hold on a second while I take this swing,” he says. The result? “I drove into the bunker,” he reports. “I had a tree in front of me, and I’m still not on the green. I’ll just say that.” He adds: “[Golfing], learning piano, and learning another language are the three most difficult things to do.” His most recent special, Dad Chaniels, came out via Amazon last year. “I’ll have a completely new show,” he says of his upcoming Acme dates. However, he still covers some of the same subjects, such as being a divorced dad and life in general. Current events? Not so much. “Once in a while I’ll call Trump ‘Bitch Tits,’ but I usually leave that to the smarter folks.” He’ll be onstage on Wednesday for a live taping of the Middle of Somewhere podcast, followed by standup sets for the rest of the week. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $30. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

"From Us" at Gamut L-R: Destiny Davison, Sarah Paul Kahn, LindseMadeThis

THURSDAY 3.5

From Us: Together Forever Sometimes

Gamut Gallery

Poetry becomes a visual art in “From Us,” Gamut Gallery’s latest group show. For the exhibition, typographers, illustrators, and designers were sent poetry with the titles and bylines removed. They then imagined the sayings, phrases, and verses into a work of their own. The resulting pieces include abstract interpretations, playful posters, and mission statements that may elicit a different reaction than what would result from reading the words in a book. Thirty artists participated in this project, including Anne Ulku, Booka B, Dana Christopherson, and Destiny Davison. As for the poets: Molly-Margaret Johnson is a Brooklyn-based writer, and a self-proclaimed “sex-positive internet freak.” Meanwhile, Kareem Rahma is an Egyptian-American poet living in New York City. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, March 5, from 7 to 10 p.m., and a closing party and performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Tickets to both events are $10; admission is free otherwise. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through April 11 —Jessica Armbruster

Trixx

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Trixx is a standup comedian who grew up in Mississauga, Ontario, just outside of Toronto. Onstage, he talks about growing up black in Canada and life experiences in general. Trixx was born Frankie Agyemang; his stage name comes from his penchant as a youngster for playing practical jokes on family and friends. A fixture on the Canadian college comedy tour scene, he has won the Comedy Award from COCA (Canadian Organization of Campus Activities) twice. Trixx is also a talented mix DJ, and will occasionally spin tracks at clubs in his homeland. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson



A few images from previous years' FeMNist Day Night Market FeMNist Day

FRIDAY 3.6

FeMNist Day

Various locations

This International Women’s Day, get ready for a day of mentorship, workshops, and a night market the following evening featuring feminist makers and business owners. For the third year in a row, Coven, a community and co-working space for women, nonbinary, and trans folks, is teaming up with writer Nora McInerny and Still Kickin, the nonprofit organization she co-founded (they’re also makers of the original “FeMNist” T-shirt). For the breakfast showcase, you’ll hear from social innovators as they share info on their businesses and pitch ideas. If you’re looking for feedback and business advice from other women and nonbinary entrepreneurs, stop by the mentoring sessions afterward. On Saturday, head over to the Palace Theatre for a night market featuring swag, art, and products from 50 different makers. Each of these three different events will introduce you to feminists who are shaking things up and supporting each other. Find more details about each event at femnistday.com. The showcase has a $100 admission fee and runs from 7 to 9 a.m. Workshops follow from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are free, but registration is required. Both happenings are at the Coven (165 Western Ave. N., Suite 8, St. Paul). The free night market is on Saturday and runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Palace Theatre (17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul). Through Saturday—Sheila Regan

My Dad Wrote a Porno

Pantages Theatre

“Not only was my dad writing erotica,” says British TV director Jamie Morton, “but he chose me to be the person to read it and vet it for him.” Morton would then bring his father’s writings down to the pub to share with his friends. His two best mates, Alice Levine and James Cooper, thought it was hilarious, as did a lot of other folks. The trio began doing readings at parties, and soon their podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno, emerged. “I think he was trying to mess with me,” Morton says of his dad’s intentions. “He’s a massive wind-up merchant, my dad.” Now in its fifth season, the podcast shows no signs of ending, largely because Morton’s dad keeps writing. “Oh, my god, we can’t stop him.” The strange thing is, even though his dad listens to, and loves, the podcast, he believes he’s a great writer. “He thinks he’s on a plain above us all, and we’re the idiots,” Morton adds, “and one day he’ll be discovered as this amazing author who wrote these incredible books.” The live show isn’t recorded for the podcast but is executed in much the same way: Morton, Levine, and Cooper read the work and comment on it, often going off on hilarious tangents. 8 p.m. $35-$55. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

Salted Nut Roll Cream Ale 2020 Tap Release

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co.

Adult candy is back at Tin Whiskers in the form of this year’s Salted Nut Roll Cream Ale. This brew is one of four collaborations that Tin Whiskers has made with Pearson’s candy, which is located just down the road from the brewery. The 2020 recipe has been updated to bring a more savory peanut butter and caramel flavoring to its signature salty goodness. For Friday’s release party, expect 15 additional beers on tap, including Pils Nye (the Science Guy) and the Irish Cream Stout, which will get revelers ready for St. Patrick’s Day two weeks ahead of time. Oh, and expect candy, merch giveaways, and more. Food Trip Foods will also be onsite, serving hot, less sugary sustenance. 3 to 11 p.m. Free. 125 Ninth St. E., St. Paul; 651-330-4734. —Loren Green

"Personal Record" and "Interpolation" at Hair + Nails L-R: Hannah E. Brown, Sophia Chai

Personal Record/Interpolation

HAIR + NAILS Contemporary Art Gallery

In this exhibition of two concurrent solo shows, Hannah E. Brown turns her gaze on herself and bodies like hers, rendering them artfully—and with a surrealist slant—in ballpoint pen. Sophia Chai, meanwhile, turns her photographic focus to a garage space. Here she trains her eye on the quotidian architectural elements of corners, planes, and intersections. Both reveal what is usually covered—whether with the stuff of everyday life, emotions, or intellectual discourse. There will be an opening reception on Friday, March 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.Through April 5 —Camille LeFevre

Interstate

Mixed Blood Theatre

Interstate tells the story of spoken-word performer Dash and singer-songwriter Adrian, two trans artists on a national tour with the band Queer Malady. Onstage, Dash and Adrian have found an expressive space far removed from the prohibitive expectations of their Asian-American families. Even more poignantly, their music has been discovered online by others who fall outside binary gender distinctions and heteronormative sexuality, as embodied by Henry, a trans teen struggling to understand, much less express, his emerging sense of self. Kit Yan and Melissa Li collaborated on the book and music, basing the narrative on their own adventure of touring the country as the band Good Asian Drivers. Directing this Mixed Blood Theatre production is Jessica Prudencio, who previously earned accolades for helming the company’s acclaimed staging of How to Use a Knife. Forging camaraderie in a euphoric rush of music, Interstate is a welcome reminder that the most enlightening art tends to be guided by a courageous spirit of inclusivity. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $35 guaranteed seating or free on a first-come, first-served basis. 1501 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131. Through March 29 —Brad Richason

Harry Belafonte in 1959

Trylon Cinema

Throughout his career as a musician and actor, Harry Belafonte was a champion of humanitarian causes. Though Belafonte’s early reputation as the “King of Calypso” hardly indicates a revolutionary artist, his popularity afforded the opportunity to pursue projects that emphasized themes of racial inequality and social justice. Such concerns were clearly on his mind early on, as evidenced by Trylon Cinema’s latest series, Harry Belafonte in 1959, a double feature that showcases two exemplary films from that pivotal year. The World, the Flesh, and the Devil is a sci-fi tale involving two survivors of an apocalyptic disaster, a black man and a white woman. When a third man appears, however, so too does the corruptive influence of racism, a pestilence that endures even in the wasteland of annihilation. Odds Against Tomorrow is structured as a film noir involving three would-be bank robbers who come to find that the greatest threat to their carefully plotted heist is not the police, but the racial tensions in their midst. Filmed at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, these two gripping films celebrate an iconic artist whose work remains an indelible expression of humanitarian convictions. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Arik Cannon and crew are headed to the mall. Darin Kamnetz

SATURDAY 3.7

F1RST Wrestling: Saturday Night Nitro

Rosedale Center

The space formerly known as Herberger’s at Rosedale Center has had a wild ride these past five months. First, the Haunted Basement crew moved in for their annual Halloween freak-out, then they returned for a creepy Christmastime installation. This week, F1rst Wrestling is taking over for a night of high drama and epic violence. The enormous retail space will boast a ring hosting a variety of colorful athletes, all there to kick ass and take names (and maybe try to score an Orange Julius after the show?). The local pro wrestling group has proven to be a versatile crew, beating the shit out of each other at First Avenue, the Uptown VFW, Temple Aaron, Bauhaus Brew Labs, and CHS Field. Aaron “The Anarchist” Cannon will lead his motley crew to Roseville this Saturday; the card currently includes Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and Priscilla Kelly, fresh from her win at the VFW. Find tickets on eventbrite.com. 6 p.m. doors. $15-$25. 10 Rosedale Ctr., Roseville; 651-633-0872. —Jessica Armbruster

Bierstacheln (Beer Sticking) Fest

Waldmann Brewery

This Saturday, Waldmann Brewery in St. Paul is celebrating beer poking, something that is both a hot new trend and an old-time tradition. At Bierstacheln Fest, the historically minded brewery on Smith will embrace an old technique wherein beers are caramelized using a red-hot food-grade metal poker, heated in a blacksmith’s forge, which then goes into the beer. The result is new flavor, characteristics, and depth added to the pint. For this occasion, Waldmann has brewed a special Doppel Stikke, and kids and non-drinkers can also get in on the fun with root beer options. Guests will also find a separate fire ring featuring marshmallows and s’mores fixings. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857. —Loren Green

"Lately" at Circa Gallery L-R: Jeff Leonard, Ann Ledy, Josh Meillier

Lately

Circa Gallery

Circa has quite the lively roster of artists, whose work in diverse media never fails to intrigue and delight. This group show includes folded-metal wall sculptures from Chicago artist Ahavani Mullen, an arctic skyscape from Minneapolis artist Lindsy Halleckson, and paintings from Josh Meillier, a Brooklyn-based artist new to Circa. Perennial favorites include Ann Ledy, Laura Stack, Barbara Kreft, and Carmen Vetter. There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Free. 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386. Through April 11 —Camille LeFevre

MONDAY 3.9

Eastlake’s Smash Bros Tourney

Eastlake Craft Brewery

As many adult gamers know, beer and video games just go together. Local breweries get this, too, as Smash Bros tournaments have been popping up around town. Eastlake in Midtown Global Market is the latest spot to host an ongoing series featuring drink specials and friendly competition. Sign up begins at 7 p.m., with gaming at 8 p.m. Eastlake will feature the Nintendo GameCube version, with a bracket-style challenge featuring double elimination, a singles bracket, and melee play. During that time, there will be two-for-one pints and $12 pitchers of Pils. What’s at stake? Beer-related prizes, of course. Challenge yourself and your friends on the second Monday of each month now through June. 7 p.m. Free. 920 E. Lake St., Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713. Through June 8 —Jessica Armbruster