FeMNist Day 2019, solar egg sauna at ASI: A-List 3.6-3.12

WEDNESDAY 3.6

Reflect: Bigert & Bergström

American Swedish Institute

This might almost make winter in Minnesota tolerable. We’re talking about the five-meter-tall golden egg that’ll soon be cracked open to reveal a sauna. Solar Egg, a project of Swedish artists Bigert & Bergström, known internationally for the ways their work addresses climate change, will be on hand at the “Eggstravaganza” opening reception to answer questions about the egg’s making, meaning, and message. Constructed of wood and covered with a mirrored surface, the egg reflects its surroundings, while the heart-shaped sauna inside invites participation. Book the sauna (Wednesday evenings and weekends) and join the conversation. The opening night party runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, and features sauna sessions, food, and cocktails. The exhibition is included with museum admission; $30-$35 per sauna session; $10-$17 for the opening night party. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. Through April 28 —Camille LeFevre

Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali

The Parkway Theater

Following the commercial and critical success of 2000’s A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, Dave Eggers has helped amplify the stories of the displaced, disenfranchised, and oppressed. In his new work of nonfiction, The Monk of Mokha, Eggers tells the story of Mokhtar Alkhanshali, a San Francisco “lobby ambassador” (read doorman) who sets about to restore credibility and honor to the coffee of Yemen, the homeland of his immigrant parents. The book serves as a cultural study of Yemeni history and their civil war in 2015, how immigrants in pursuit of the American dream are treated in the U.S., gentrification in San Francisco, and the intricacies and abuses in how coffee is harvested and sold throughout the world. For this presentation, by Magers & Quinn Booksellers, both Eggers and Alkhanshali will be on hand for what is sure to be a lively and informative conversation about “entrepreneurship, community development, civil war, and coffee.” 7 to 9 p.m. $10 general admission; $26 admission with paperback book included. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080. —Erik Thompson

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Orpheum Theatre

Charlie Bucket is an impoverished lad whose fortunes turn when he uncovers one of five golden tickets concealed in Wonka chocolate bars, bestowing access to the fabled Wonka grounds where chocolate rivers flow, edible flowers grow, and Oompa-Loompas serenade departing guests with macabre morality songs. How has a global chocolatier like Willy Wonka successfully evaded the authorities when his working conditions seem explicitly engineered to maim visitors? Don’t think too hard about it; without these hazards, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory would lose its hilarious means of dispatching characters for their vices. Such delightful weirdness is given an entirely new dimension via the heightened atmosphere of the stage production. While retaining songs like “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination,” this musical also introduces compositions from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, a duo celebrated for their work on Hairspray. Adapted by Scottish playwright David Greig, the show retains the story’s eccentric wit. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. $39-$135. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through March 16 —Brad Richason

THURSDAY 3.7

What Remains

Walker Art Center

Staying safe. Remaining vigilant. Watching your back, especially if you are a person of color in a white society. In What Remains, poet Claudia Rankine, choreographer Will Rawls, and filmmaker John Lucas create a haunting landscape of chiaroscuro lighting, movement, and sound around the kinds of surveillance that are part of the black American experience. Potent text on racial violence, adapted from Rankine’s book Citizen: An American Lyric, merges with movement as dancers jerk, sway, and vibrate in extended sequences that suggest ancient rituals, spirit possession, and charged playfulness. The shadowed recesses become vibrantly alive through performances by Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste, Leslie Cuyjet, Jessica Pretty, and Tara Aisha Willis. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $28. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Jim Gaffigan

Historic State Theatre

For years, Jim Gaffigan has been making people laugh really hard. So what makes one of America’s most popular standup comics laugh? “Ricky Gervais in The Office and Extras. And Brian Regan and Dave Attell,” he responds. Growing up in Indiana in the ’80s, Gaffigan gravitated toward movies like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and Airplane! He recalls taping the latter on his VCR and watching it over and over. “I loved how it was so unrelenting with all of the different comedy ideas.” The former appealed to him because of John Candy’s performance. “It has always surprised me that he didn’t get an Academy Award for that. My god, the empathy you felt for him.” Gaffigan used to work in advertising, but after moving to New York to further his career, he pursued his dream of becoming a standup comic and actor instead. 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $39.75-$59.75. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Women & Museums

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Heroic and sublime, Baltimore artist Sara VanDerBeek’s photographic examinations conflate a variety of imagery—figures, faces, and vessels—into arresting representations. She created this exhibit by pairing her works with objects from Mia’s collections, selecting those that appealed to her as an artist, mother, and woman. She’s assembled items of material culture that reflect a personal view, while examining notions of authority and institutional critique. There will be an artist’s talk on Thursday, March 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (tickets are $10). Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through July 28 —Camille LeFevre

Lex Thompson

Lex Thompson: Re/collect

TuckUnder Pavilion

Martha Ann Maxwell, who died in 1881, was a Colorado naturalist and artist who developed her own way of preserving dead animals. Not only did she help pioneer the budding field of taxidermy, she also insisted on placing her specimens in appropriate settings, or dioramas, which is now a common museum practice. One of her displays, Women’s Work, was a hit at the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition. But her success was short-lived, as her attempts to make a living off her innovations failed. In “Re/collect,” Minneapolis artist Lex Thompson brings his documentary sensibility to bear on Maxwell’s unsung, prescient practices. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, March 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Regular hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Free. 681 17th Ave. NE, Casket Arts, Studio 117, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Chad Daniels

Acme Comedy Co.

“I like the winter. I like playing in the snow and doing all that stuff,” says comedian and Minnesotan Chad Daniels from a golf course in Florida. “But this winter, with the 30-below days and a foot of snow every other day, has been a bit much.” Fortunately, Daniels can escape to other parts of the country. “I split custody of my 15-year-old daughter, so I’m home as much as I can be,” he explains, “but if I have to take her with me on the road, she loves it.” The two have a blast. “We’ll go see live music. In Nashville we went to Third Man Records. I like doing a lot of history stuff, too, so if I’m going to take her out of school to travel with me I like to make sure she’s at least learning.” Last year, Daniels did a run through the South, allowing him and his daughter to see the motel where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, now the Civil Rights Museum, as well as his birthplace in Atlanta. “We went through Alabama, and it turned into a civil rights trail. Very cool.” Onstage, Daniels talks about being a divorced dad, having a daughter going through puberty, and having a son in college. His one-hour special is due to be released in April through Amazon. 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 3.8

FeMNist Day 2019

Various locations

This Friday, women business owners, creatives, and allies will come together for a day of skills-sharing, commerce, and networking. Put together by charity org Still Kickin, co-work space the Coven, and author Nora McInerny, this daylong gathering starts off with a benefit breakfast for entrepreneurs. Then Coven will host a series of workshops and feedback sessions where people will share experiences and resources, and give advice. In the evening, over 50 women-owned businesses will showcase their wares at a night market. Check out pins from Cherry Moon Press, join the Feminist Book Club, and shop for clothing from Tandem Vintage, CAKE Plus-Size Retail, and TrackGirlz. These events are open to all, with a focus on women, femme, trans, and non-binary entrepreneurs. You can RSVP and find more info at femnistday.com. Free; breakfast is $100-$125. The night market runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Parallel’s Holden Room (145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis). —Jessica Armbruster

Forever Young: Electric Feel

Turf Club

Sometimes the best way to start off the weekend is with a big, goofy dance party. Forever Young has been hosting such events for a few years now, magically managing to create nights that feel more like a middle-school dance and less like a 21+ meat market—and that’s no easy feat! DJ FoolProof will play tunemaster for the evening, which will feature hits, deep cuts, and anthems from the ’00s. Jam out to blasts from the past, including Hot Chip, Modest Mouse, the Faint, Phoenix, and Postal Service. So leave your Laguna Beach-style drama at home and go on a Vampire Weekend “Holiday” instead. 21+. 9 p.m. $7/$10 at the door. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. —Jessica Armbruster

Aziz Ansari

Northrop

Last year, Aziz Ansari found his career and personal life rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct. For some, the accusation served as a warranted condemnation, while others questioned the rush to decry Ansari for a regretful, but ultimately consensual, encounter. As a socially progressive comedian who frequently focuses on the evolving standards of dating in the age of social media (both in his co-authored bestselling book, Modern Romance, and on his Emmy-winning series, Master of None), Ansari faced scrutiny as pundits lined up to lament that even advocates of equality can have bad judgement. Considering the introspective nature of Ansari’s comedy, it seems certain that he will continue to reflect on the event in his work. Reviews of his most recent appearances suggest that his observations remain hilariously astute, even as his once rosy view of social media seems to have darkened. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. $38-$68. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Brad Richason

SATURDAY 3.9

LuckyPalooza

West Seventh Street

Whether you’re the type to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all week or just game for a block party in the snow, LuckyPalooza has an option for you. This Saturday, West Seventh Street will close to cars. Instead businesses and revelers will spill out into the lanes, with tent parties planned at Cossetta’s, McGovern’s, and Tom Reid’s. Ride MN will set up a ramp where daredevils will perform stunts on bikes, and brave folks can hold on for dear life on the mechanical bull. Live music includes pre-holiday tunes from Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band and rock from Tim Sigler. A jumbotron will air the Minnesota Boys State High School Hockey Tournament, which is taking place right next door at the Xcel Energy Center. Find tips and more info at www.visitsaintpaul.com. All ages. 2 to 11 p.m. Free. West Seventh Street, from Walnut Street to Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster

Rosalux Gallery

This joint exhibition at Rosalux juxtaposes Ashely Peifer’s playful textiles and works on paper with Betsy Ruth Byers’ gorgeous abstract paintings of disappearing glaciers. Where Peifer’s work has a flat, childlike sense of the primitive, Byers’ abstractions are resonant with mood, alive with depth, and vivid with the intensity of the moment. Both artists capture a sense of the fleeting and render it concrete. There will be a public reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Free. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. Through March 31 —Camille LeFevre

Green Card Voices

TUESDAY 3.12

Green Card Voices

Minnesota History Center

Nonprofit organization Green Card Voices wants to share the stories of immigrants to Minnesota in this traveling exhibition. At the Minnesota History Center you’ll find large-scale displays with photographs and biographies; use your phone to scan a QR code and each person will detail their experiences with you through video and audio clips. The collection showcases local immigrants from 22 different countries, and participants range in age, profession, and how they ended up in Minnesota, be it through DACA, as refugees, or through family connections. Everyone has their own story, but they all intersect here in our state. The show is included with museum admission. 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000. Through May 27 —Loren Green