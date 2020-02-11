Fashion Week MN’s spring lineup features sustainable, slow fashion events

But that’s not the only theme running through the festival, which includes runway shows with rock ‘n’ roll vibes, feel-good events for worthy causes, and pop-up fun.

New events include Call Us Crazy, which will celebrate a variety of sustainable fashion, from vintage to eco-safe clothing; Rose + Bull, where local celebs will strut on the catwalk in wild vintage finds; and Wild Isles x Sun50, a ’60s/tropical inspired fashion show at Hai Hai.

Other featured designers include Rammy Mohamed, who will host an evening of her 2020 Eid Collection; Queen Anna House of Fashion, who will be giving a crash course on creating a core wardrobe collection; and Poppy Stella Rose and Queenie & Pearl, who will host a pop-up shop featuring fashion inspired by bad-ass ’70s rockers.

Fashion Week MN runs April 23 through May 2, and will be adding events and info in the coming weeks. You can check out what’s already scheduled below or at fashionweekmn.com.

THURSDAY 4/23



Minnstafashion

This year’s kick-off party at the W will have a Roaring ’20s theme. Expect a runway show, shopping, and photo ops.

Ramadhan Designs Fashion Week MN; Madeline Elli

FRIDAY 4/24

Art in Bloom

Fashion Week MN will head to Mia for a runway show styled by Grant Whittaker with fashions from Galleria.

Call Us Crazy

Paradox Coalition and Katlyn Hovland showcase companies that go to “crazy” lengths to promote sustainability through sourcing, materials used, or labor practices.

SATURDAY 4/25



Rose + Bull

A runway show with local celebs in wild vintage gear.

Sustainability in Fashion

A panel talk on sustainability.

Laura Fulk Fashion Show

See designs by Laura Fulk created with digitally printed fabric of watercolor paintings by Laura Weber. Proceeds will go toward an Art Therapy scholarship in Laura Weber’s name.

Culture in Design

This event promotes designers, artists, and musicians while also celebrating their cultures.

SUNDAY 4/26



I AM FABULOUS

Sarah Edwards is back with a runway show featuring women models 65 and up.

Style for Days

Queen Anna House of Fashion and Greg and Nicole Jennings come together for a class on creating a core wardroe.

Ramadhan Designs

Rammy Mohamed will be showcasing her 2020 Eid Collection in this Arabian Nights-themed event.

MONDAY 4/27



Wild Isles x Sun50

Alyssa Meyer and Danielle Everine present a tropical fashion show at Hai Hai.

TUESDAY 4/28



FashionABLE

A runway show promoting inclusive community and disability awareness. All proceeds will be donated to Best Buddies MN.

WEDNESDAY 4/29



Spring Has Sprung

I AM MOODY will return for a fashion show of local designers and a diverse group of models.

THURSDAY 4/30



Detalle by Gabrielle x Glam22 Beauty

Runway event and beauty pop-up shop by two locally owned brands.

Fox Den Salon, presented by Sica Dawn

This rock ’n’ roll fashion show will feature various under-represented and up-and-coming designers working in teams to raise money for local charities.

FRIDAY 5/1

The Fitting Room

A runway show and shopping event.

SATURDAY 5/2

We Are the Band

Poppy Stella Rose and Queenie & Pearl celebrate vintage rocker fashion.

Belle Époque

An event featuring art, the theater of drag, and fashion showcasing Rebekah Anne and local brand Feta Alpha Gamma.