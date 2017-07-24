Fashion Week MN's fall lineup: drag fashion, plus-size shopping, and a Harlem Renaissance night
Each spring and fall, Fashion Week MN hosts a variety of stylish parties showcasing threads from Twin Cities designers. The September schedule is now up on their website. The variety of new happenings should make this one of their most inclusive events yet.
The week, which runs September 7-15, will feature 17 different events around town. Highlights include a runway show hosted by Culture Piece Magazine featuring POC models celebrating the Harlem Renaissance in all its elegant glory. A plus-sized pop-up shop will offer pieces for those who are size 14 and up, with a panel talk on being fashionable in the Twin Cities. Flip Phone will be teaming up with Fashion Week MN for a discussion on drag, followed by a rooftop party with Kim Chi from RuPaul's Drag Race.
Returning favorites include Cliche's Crosswalk, where models march around the Wedge neighborhood as fashionistas check out looks from the store's fall collection as well as new piece from Jenny Carle. Other returning labels and shops include eco-fashion shop Hazel & Rose, ethical clothing boutique Winsome Goods, and boho fashionistas Kindred Folk.
For the complete schedule, visit fashionweekmn.com.
