Fashion Week MN: Our top 5 picks

Friday, April 21

Envision: the granddaddy of Minnesota fashion events (RIP Voltage). This spring, Envision will take place at Machine Shop instead of Orchestra Hall, which seems like a cool and welcome change. Featured designers include Emily Trevor, George Moskal, and Reinier Vigoa, with appearances from local boutiques like Cliché, Mona Williams, and Rewind. If you go to one event, make it Envision; it’s the biggest and the brightest and the most deserving of your craziest, most exciting outfit. 8 to 11 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis. Tickets are $30-$80.

(Northeast Collaborative)

I AM FABULOUS! Brunch

Sunday, April 23

Frequently, fashion-show models are in their teens. Not so at I AM FABULOUS! Women of all ages who are unique, diverse, and, well, fabulous, will be hitting the runway. The show takes place at the Hewing Hotel, and features a variety of Twin Cities women with their own vibe and personality. It’s an event that celebrates style at every age -- and it includes mimosas. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis. $10 for show; $40 for brunch and show.

Joynoelle’s Fungi: Beauty from Decay

Tuesday, April 25



Joynoelle is one of our most respected fashion figures, and her latest salon-style show, which takes place at Aria, explores the natural world. She was inspired by the mushrooms, lichens, and molds that live in Otter Tail County near her cabin, and she's bringing the idea of decomposition and new life to her designs. Proceeds from the event will go toward KillKancer.org in honor of the designer’s mother. Joynoelle’s shows are always beautiful, fanciful events to match her designs, which is why it’s worth a place on your schedule. 6 to 9 p.m. 105 N. First St., Minneapolis. Tickets: $15-$50.

Raul Osorio SS17 Presentation

Thursday, April 27



Full disclosure: Raul Osorio is a friend of mine. But even if he weren’t, I’d go to his collection presentation because I love seeing what’s going on in his creative mind. It’s taking place at the North Loop’s Jetset bar, and features Osorio’s trademark designs, which play with the idea of masculine vs. feminine and hard vs. soft. 8 to 10 p.m. 115 N. First St. Tickets: Free (cash bar).

(Work by Chris Straub)



Art in Bloom Fashion Show

Friday, April 28



This year, Mia is partnering with the Galleria for a fast-paced, springy fashion show hosted by local stylist Grand Whittaker. The party will feature pieces from both local designers and the Galleria itself, and the best part is that your ticket price also includes a fancy formal Italian luncheon presented by D’Amico. Flowers + food = no brainer. Yes, it’s a little bit expensive, but it’s one of those “look at how fancy I am” events that makes you excited to get dressed up and attend. (Those are my favorite, obviously.) 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets: $85 ($50 tax deductible).