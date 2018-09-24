Fashion Week MN offers events for every budget and aesthetic

Fulbe Couture by Fulbekloset Fashion

Immerse yourself in the beautiful work of Nigerian-Minnesotan designer Aisha Fumar, who will present her pieces live at the Uptown VFW. Her work is bright, lively, patterned, and affordable, too. Check out fulbekloset.com to shop in case you need an outfit before the show. The evening will also include music and food. 7-10 p.m. Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. Tickets are $10-$30.

Tuesday, September 25: HWMR: Leaders of the New Skool

This new event in north Minneapolis is all about celebrating black excellence and style. Check out the runway show featuring the designs of HWMR, which began as a barbershop and is now a barbershop-coffeeshop-boutique featuring menswear with a classic vibe. Enjoy music by Joe Davis & the Poetic Diaspora and DJ The Real Jailah. 6:30-9:30 p.m. (8 p.m. show). HWMR, 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis. The event is free, but be sure to RSVP on Facebook.

There are several great events to check out on Thursday, including an open house at south Minneapolis menswear shop Pharmacie, a film screening and plus-size lingerie pop-up at CAKE Plus Size Resale, and a leather jacket pop-up at North Loop boutique Queen Anna.

There’s also FGI’s super-glam Fall into Luxury event. This year, the luxe show will be held at Uptown’s Van Dusen Mansion and features over-the-top, sumptuous looks from local retailers like MartinPatrick3, June Resale, Via’s Vintage, Heimie’s Haberdashery, and Joynoelle. Wear your most red carpet-ready looks and definitely don’t miss the after-party!

S'Habiller Avec Amour Shelly Mosman

Saturday, September 29: Minneapolis Vintage Market: Mid-Century Modified

The Minneapolis Vintage Market is back for FWMN! Local vintage vendors like Dearheart Vintage, Paper Unicorn Vintage, Solid State Vinyl Records, and many more will be present at this month’s pop-up, as well as onsite embroidery and tailoring from Dinosaur Hampton and Morgan Potter. 4-9 p.m. FOOD Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis. Free.

Meanwhile, S’Habiller Avec Amour - To Dress with Love will showcase looks with elements both new and old. On the runway will be designs from Shenandoah Bauer and Carter Averbeck of Omforme Design, milliner Celina Kane, and jewelry designers Olivia Schares, Stephanie Lake Design and Jennifer Merchant Design. Models will also rock pieces from Golden Pearl Vintage, My Sister’s Closet, and GH2. The posh party will also include complimentary cocktails and appetizers, and is organized by local photographer Shelly Mosman. 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $65, and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Workshop, 1300 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fashion Week MN runs through Sunday. For more happenings and details, visit FWMN.com.