Fashion Week MN goes big -- 22 events! -- with its fall schedule

Since 2015, event founders Sarah Edwards and Jahna Peloquin have curated a schedule that includes trunk shows, pop-up shops, glam parties, and runway shows highlighting the work of local designers and boutiques. Past years have celebrated drag-style , plus-size fabulousness, black excellence, and anime-inspired looks.

This fall, Fashion Week MN is expanding in a big way, as the lineup announcement lists an impressive 22 different happenings slated for late September.

"This year’s expanded lineup helps give additional voice to emerging talent and the diversity of the Minnesota fashion community, and truly showcases a cross-section of local fashion,” explains Peloquin via the release.

A quick perusal of the calendar reveals something for just about any esthetic or interest. There will be vintage pop-ups (Golden Pearl Vintage, Minneapolis Vintage Market), alternative/gothic fashion events (Conspiracy of Strange Girls), sidewalk runway shows (the Fitting Room), podcast tapings (Blunt Cuts), and live photosessions (Lookbook).

Bolly to the Max will offer a body-positive Bollywood-themed catwalk with Indian and South Asian designers, and Cake Plus-Size Retail will also be throwing a party. Nigerian-Minnesotan designer Aisha Umar of Fulbekloset will host an evening of looks and bubbly.

Popular events returning this season include Minnstafashion's kick-off party at the W, and Full Fashion Panic, a celebration of anime, manga, and fashion, which is part of the Mechademia conference at MCAD.

Check out the schedule below, and find more info at fashionweekmn.com. Fashion Week MN runs from September 20-29.

Thursday, September 20:



Minnstafashion at the W

Saturday, September 23:

The Lookbook

Blunt Cuts Live Podcast

15th Annual Full Fashion Panic

Bolly to the Max

Monday, September 24:

Fulbe Couture by Fulbekloset Fashion Show

Tuesday, September 25:

Design with Intention: MEND Jewelry, WAY the Label, and Pursey

Local Coterie



HWMR: Leaders of the New School Fashion Show

Wednesday, September 26:

Karen Morris Millinery presents Century Gone By

Trippy Stylin' Fashion Show

Thursday, September 27:

Queen Anna Presents: The Art of Leather with Bano eeMee

Pharmacie presents Amalgamation

Cake After Dark: Film Screening & Plus-Size Intimates Pop-Up

FGI-MSP presents Fall Into Luxury

Friday, September 28:

Flyover presents Fabric Podcast Launch Party

The Hues Company presents FLY

Conspiracy of Strange Girls presents Cultus Unknown

FWMN at FAM Fridays

Saturday, September 29:

MegoLisaLand Fashion Show

The Fitting Room Streetside Fashion Show & Shopping Party

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Fresh Traditions Season XII

S’Habiller Avec Amour: A salon of creatives with lead direction by portrait photographer Shelly Mosman.

September 14–29:



The Golden Pearl Vintage presents Recollection: A local designer pop-up sale of past work