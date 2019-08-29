Fashion Week MN announces fall lineup

The sprawling multi-city celebration is also an important reminder that fashion is for everyone, regardless of size, race, gender, budget, age, or sexuality. This mission for inclusivity continues at MNFW’s fall festival, the schedule of which was recently announced. Events include a fashion show featuring models with disabilities, talks on sustainable fashion, and a Hmong designer showcase.

Check out the complete schedule below.

Thursday, September 19:

Minnstafashion at the W Minneapolis (7-9 p.m.)

The free FWMN kick-off party returns to the Foshay for a night of cocktails, photo ops, and a pop-up market. Designers include Abbie Ross, Gabrielle Rosa Medel, Gabriella Kalena, Ashley Jensen, and Rebekah Niemeyer.

Saturday, September 21:

Modish Generation Kid Fashion Show at Creator Space (4-7 p.m.)

This fashion show for children features high fashion K-Pop inspired streetwear designed by Mimi Nguyen and other local designers.

Sunday, September 22:

Time After Time at the Canopy Hotel (12-2 p.m.)

A brunch and talk on how vintage fashion influences modern style.

Queen Anna at Queen Anna House of Fashion (3-5 p.m.)

Queen Anna House of Fashion and other veterans of the fashion industry host a frank talk about retail, merchandise, and design.

SLAY By SAATH: A Body-Positive Fashion and Dance Show at Lumber Exchange Building (6-8 p.m.)

A diverse, body-positive fashion show that highlights POC and South Asian designers in the Twin Cities.

Monday, September 23:

FashionABLE at Rosedale Mall (6-8 p.m.)

This event will showcase models with disabilities and benefits nonprofit Best Buddies MN.

Wednesday, September 25:

3rd Annual Black Party + Fashion Show at Martin Patrick (6-9 p.m.)

IAmMoody sends models of varying ages, orientations, and ethnicities down the runway.

Thursday, September 26:

Warm Winter Nights in FinFine at Parallel MN Holden Room (6-9 p.m.)

Ramadhan Designs celebrates East African culture with contemporary and modern features.

Friday, September 27:

I AM MPLS at WeWork North Loop (6-10 p.m.)

An annual fashion and variety show that celebrates and connects the creative community of Minneapolis.

Saturday, September 28:

Streetside Fashion Show + Shopping Party at The Fitting Room (1-6 p.m.)

Sip and shop the afternoon away.

Kids Fashion Show at Crayola Experience MOA (4-6 p.m.)

This fashion show experience offers two tracks for participants: design/model or production. Participants will partake in a six-hour workshop over two days, culminating in the show.

Sneak Pleat at Studio 125 (4-6 p.m.)

Part exhibit and part fashion show, this event showcases how designer Karen Morris uses mathematics, foldings, and pleating, as well as her Asian heritage, in her headwear.

Fresh Traditions Fashion Show Season XIII Illuminate at Union Depot (7-9 p.m.)

This show features six up-and-coming Hmong designers from Minnesota, California, New York, and Michigan.

Find tickets and more details at fashionweekmn.com.