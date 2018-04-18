WEDNESDAY 4.18

Alingon Mitra

Acme Comedy Co.

When we last spoke to Alingon Mitra, he had left some top comedy writing gigs to concentrate on his standup set. “The idea was to focus on the act as much as possible,” he explains. “I think I’ve made great progress booking more clubs in New York City and developing material that really matches my voice.” The son of Indian immigrants, Mitra was born in Kentucky and raised in Massachusetts. “I don’t think I was a funny kid, but I did have a sense of humor,” he recalls. “I liked doing oral reports and book reports in front of the class, and I always injected a lot of humor into those.” In college, he began writing for the Harvard Lampoon at the behest of his roommate. “I didn’t know the Lampoon at all,” he says. “My roommate was a big fan and a comedy nerd.” While writing for the venerable humor magazine helped build confidence in his writing, he wanted to perform comedy. He just didn’t know how to go about it. “I would have done standup in college, but back then it seemed like such an alien world.” Mitra hopes to finish building his hour soon so he can record a one-hour special. 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Image courtesy Mia

THURSDAY 4.19

Third Thursday: Sustainable Spring

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Despite some snow setbacks, spring is kind of here. This Thursday, Mia will celebrate this fact with an evening party filled with flower-themed activities and a cash bar. Join artist Emma Freeman in making cool art prints out of natural material, and take a mini tour with stops at the museum’s most floral-themed works. There will also be some sneak peeks of Art in Bloom, a multi-day festival in which florists create pieces inspired by iconic art in the galleries. Pose in the photobooth for a momento to take home, and make your own May Day basket. Folks who sign up to be a Mia member can reserve a spot to get into “Power and Beauty in China’s Last Dynasty” for free, which will save them $20. It’s also free to become a member, but you’ll want to call ahead to reserve a space, since viewing times fill up quickly. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000. —Jessica Armbruster

Fashion Week MN

Various locations

Fashion Week has returned for 10 days of glam parties, pop-up shopping, unique fashion shows, and more. Whether you’re on a budget, looking for sustainable items, or just love finding clothes you don’t see at a mall, there’s something to pique your interest. Things kick off on Thursday with #MinnstaFashion at the W Minneapolis (821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis). This party will showcase the work of five emerging designers, and will feature pop-up shops, cocktails, and plenty of camera-ready setups perfect for the ’gram. The party is free, and runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Slate Collective: Session 01 will offer new classic minimalist pieces. A few items will feature collaborations with local visual artists. Tickets to this event—6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 23—run from $15 to $50 at Le Meridien Chambers (901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis). Workerby’s Gray Matter Series is on Monday during the same hours. At this free happening at Winsome Goods (201 Sixth St. SE #2, Minneapolis), you’ll find a variety of shops with new wares, including lipsticks from local maker Elixery, hats and scarves by artist and millner Anna Lee, and paintings and photography by Lauren Krysti. On Tuesday, things get weird at Flagrant: Fashion on the Fringe, a night featuring five designers creating bad-ass looks for the differently dressed. Think burlesque costumes, gender-neutral threads, and posh-punk stylings. The show is at Phoenix Theater (2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), and runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Next week’s events include plus-size fashions, Cliché’s crosswalk runway show with models marching down the street, and a night celebrating Afrofuturism. Find tickets and more info at fashionweekmn.com. Through April 29 —Jessica Armbruster

TU Dance and Bon Iver

Palace Theatre

In late March, TU Dance and Bon Iver shared Come Through, a work in progress. The piece featured choreography by dance company co-founder Uri Sands, and music by Grammy winner Justin Vernon. Kate Nordstrum, who produced the collaboration for the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series, called the sold-out performances a hopeful reflection relevant in today’s cultural climate. The 90-minute work officially premieres this weekend at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul during, again, four sold-out engagements, with nine dancers performing with live music from the band. “Both Uri and Justin make work that reaches deeply inside of you, to the core of your humanness,” says TU Dance co-founder Toni Pierce-Sands. “So there’s a profound connection between the music and movement that touches our genuine kindness and gets to a place of love and humility.” Both artists are renowned for their singular beauty, gorgeous musicality, and the heartfelt generosity of their work. This collaboration promises to soothe our hurt and hardened hearts and reignite our spirits. 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are sold out. 17 Seventh Pl. W., St. Paul; 612-338-8388. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Kim Simonsson

FRIDAY 4.20

The Fantastical Worlds of Kim Simonsson

American Swedish Institute

Verdant, mythical, and a bit twee, the landscapes of Finnish sculptor Kim Simonsson are populated by sweet or slightly malevolent beings, including two-headed rabbits and tiny humanoids bound in feathers. All are covered in mossy textures that either integrate them with their forested landscapes or cast them in feral relief. Call them “moss people”—Simonsson does. Or think of them as shamans. Their effect is transportive, if isolating. Simonsson’s fantastic worlds are another marvelous conjuring of art and aesthetics from the imagination of the Scandinavian North. Down the rabbit hole we go at this truly original exhibition. There will be a premiere party from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 20, featuring an artist’s talk, ceramic craft making, and dance interpretation by Kelvin Wailey. The exhibition is free with museum admission; tickets are $15-$20 for the premiere party. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. Through July 15 —Camille LeFevre

Dankness Beer Day

Various locations

Unless you have a serious health problem and a prescription from a doctor, you can’t smoke marijuana legally. However, this weekend local breweries will be opening their taps to share their the dankest weed-inspired varieties in honor of the 420 “holiday.” Eastlake Craft Brewery (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9713) will have a bunch of dank/hoppy varieties on tap, including mosaic hop hash Creedence Tapes, simcoe-brewed Electric Mayhem #3, Dankenstein’s Monster (it’s an IPA made from other IPAs), and Sun Dogs Juicy Citra IPA (featuring 007: The Golden Hop). Insight Brewing (2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222) will be honoring the 420 life with a variety of cask tappings infused with Dankbot. That includes the Purple Sticky Punchbot, the Sour Dieselbot, and the Mango OG Kushbot. They’ll also have free baked goods and munchies, and music in the evening from LazyLightning420 and Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank. Inbound BrewCo (701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis) will be celebrating 420 along with its two-year anniversary. From Friday to Sunday, the party will begin each day at noon. Colorfully named varieties available include Juicy Lucy, Peanut Butter Brownie Milk Stout, Doped Up Chinook IPA, Conifer Crush, and the lemon-infused Lit Kolsch. Food trucks will also be stopping by, and Saturday features live music. —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Elisa Berry Fonseca, Anne Rynearson

Unnatural Terrains

Artistry

In this exhibition, Elisa Berry Fonseca’s sculptural landforms, created from stacks of manufactured material, rise and tilt up from the floor like termite mounds or stalagmites. Colorful and textural, they undulate with intention, their thick and thin layers appearing rock-like with geological striations. In contrast, Anne Rynearson’s large-scale paintings read like abstractions of topographical maps, conveying an environment drawn from reality yet transposed into an arresting array of color and shape. Both artists’ works comment on the environment and humans’ imposition on nature. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, and an artists’ talk at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through June 1 —Camille LeFevre

Shawn Francis Peters

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

In his new book, The Infamous Harry Hayward, author Shawn Francis Peters transports readers to the Gilded Age in Minneapolis and into the fray of a notorious murder case. On a wintry night in December 1894, a young dressmaker named Catherine Ging was found dead near Lake Calhoun. Though at first she was presumed to be the victim of a horse-drawn buggy accident, a coroner’s exam revealed that she had been shot in the head. The prime murder suspect was 29-year-old Harry Hayward, a local gambler and womanizer who lived in the same apartment building as Ging. The police investigation soon uncovered a tangled web of financial dealings between Hayward and Ging, including a sizeable loan she took out from him to expand her business. Her collateral? A life insurance policy that named Hayward as the beneficiary. Though all signs pointed to Hayward as Ging’s murderer, his alibi was rock-solid. Peters vividly recreates the personalities, the drama, and the plot twists that ensued during the year-long unraveling of one of Minneapolis’ most fascinating and sensational crimes. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera

Cocoon

Better World Museum

Sculptural artist Asia Ward uses giant sheets of plastic to create a futuristic cocoon for this exhibition at the Better World Museum, Paige Dansinger’s art space. Ward created the work as part of her fine-arts masters program at the University of Minnesota. The piece reflects her interest in merging science and art, drawing on nature in curious and illuminating ways. Collaborating with Ward is Kat Moon, whose digital projection piece, The Broken Hallelujah, is a thrill to the senses. Friday night’s celebration is also a chance to check out the new Better World Museum location. The organization, which focuses on accessibility at the intersection of technology and creativity, recently moved to a larger space in City Center. 6 to 9 p.m. (use the Hennepin Avenue doors if you arrive after 7 p.m.). Free. 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642. —Sheila Regan

Argonautika

Guthrie Theater

Argonautika is a particularly inspired choice for a collaboration between the Guthrie Theater and the senior class of the BFA actor training program at University of Minnesota. Penned by acclaimed playwright Mary Zimmerman, the piece is a revitalized telling of Jason and the Argonauts, a tale with Greek mythological roots that follows intrepid heroes on their quest to obtain the fabled Golden Fleece. Zimmerman’s text manages to infuse the superhuman deeds with mortal gravitas, crafting a tale rife with the action of a seafaring adventure (including encounters with nymphs, furies, harpies, and other monstrosities). Still, she makes time to humanize the flawed central figures; an exceptionally sympathetic take on Madea increases the tragedy of her fate. Conjuring this fantastic mythology will be director Joel Sass, an artist whose sensibilities have long transformed stages into otherworldly realms. Argonautika looks to be an enchanting debut for the latest generation of performers setting forth on their own lifelong odyssey. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays. $9. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through April 29 —Brad Richason

Xavier Tavera

SATURDAY 4.21

Espejos y Reflejos/Mirrored Reflections

Third Place Gallery

Four Latinx artists will gather at Wing Young Huie’s Third Place Gallery on Saturday for a talk on how the Minnesota arts community can grapple with issues surrounding migration, borders, and culture. The panel, titled “Espejos y Reflejos/Mirrored Reflections,” will be moderated by professor Karen Mary Davalos from the University of Minnesota’s department of Chicano and Latino Studies. Local artists Olivia Levins Holden, Dougie Padilla, Maria Cristina Tavera, and Xavier Tavera all participated in a monoprinting workshop, organized by the Groupo Soap del Corazón, at the Segura Arts Studio in South Bend, Indiana. They’ll be sharing their ideas at the talk, and Third Place will also exhibit their workshop pieces in a show curated by Maria Cristina Tavera. If you care about the increasingly dangerous plight of immigrants in this country, and how art can play a role in borders and migration, come for the discussion and stay for the reception. 6 p.m. discussion; reception 7 to 9 p.m. 3730 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-817-2771. —Sheila Regan

Dani Roach: Selected Poems and Short Stories

Groveland Gallery

Minnesota painter Dani Roach depicts simple yet profound moments in her works: sun on the empty seat of a boat, shadows on a highway, a pair of tourists peering over a railing. Her realistic paintings incorporate close-ups, bold colors, and clean lines to provide the viewer with a small glimpse of a larger moment. Her new Held series of oil-on-panel paintings features nautical-inspired scenes that explore containment and tethering, while her landscapes evoke the beauty of recent travels to Scandinavia and Ireland. Poetry has been Roach’s lifelong muse, a relationship nurtured through artist residencies and decades of work in academic libraries on the campuses of Macalester College and the University of St. Thomas. Roach’s quietly impressive paintings prove that visual art can also tell a story—though in the case of Roach’s oeuvre, the narrative arc is open to the viewer’s interpretation and imagination. There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Free. 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. Through May 26 —Erica Rivera

Indeed Brewing

SUNDAY 4.22

Wooden Soul Week: Seven Days of Sour

Various locations

There are several different ways to make sour beers, aka beers where wild yeast strains or bacteria are intentionally introduced to produce a distinctly tart drink. Indeed Brewing Company’s Wooden Soul series is an example of doing it the time-intensive way. Wooden Soul refers to the use of a wooden barrel as the key tool, along with water, barley, hops, and yeast. Indeed ages these beers for months—sometimes years—in barrels that breathe new flavors into each batch. It’s easy to take that hard work for granted when hoisting a tulip or TeKu glass, but the practice truly puts the “craft” in craft beer. This week, Indeed will take over a variety of establishments to highlight their wild and sour series. Stops include St. Genevieve, Sea Salt Eatery, Pig Ate My Pizza, and France 44, demonstrating how Wooden Soul beers aren’t just innovative and complex, they’re also pretty versatile. Find the complete list of events, times, and more at Indeed Brewing’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/IndeedBrewing. Through April 28 —Loren Green

TUESDAY 4.24

This Bitter Earth

Penumbra Theatre

Written with poetic verve by Harrison David Rivers, This Bitter Earth centers on Jesse and Neil, an interracial couple. Jesse, a black playwright who prefers to address bigotry through his work, is a marked contrast to his lover, Neil, a white activist committed to disruptive displays of political protest. The rising tension and attraction enveloping these two men informs the heart of the work, demonstrating that even the most sympathetic of intentions can be wrought with recriminations and assumptions. This Talvin Wilks-directed production examines the nuances of privilege and responsibility, viewing such facets not as groupthink, but as defining aspects of every individual. Love might be an undeniable force of nature, but This Bitter Earth suggests that it can never be fully cultivated without communication and understanding. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, plus Tuesday, April 24; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $40; $15 students. 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-3180. Through May 20 —Brad Richason