Fashion news: Steeple People and Parc reopen, Lori Barbero sells her vintage tees

Businesses close, new ones open. Some decide to try their luck in a new neighborhood and close up shop in their old digs. Some are forced out of their longtime locations thanks to rising rent (hey, Uptown) or yet another high-rise apartment building nobody’s going to live in.

But that’s another story for another time. (Or is it?) There are some high-profile openings, grand openings, re-openings, and sales going on in the Twin Cities over the next two weeks including a comeback kid that avid local thrifters were definitely missing.

Steeple People reopens!

The beloved Steeple People thrift store, which lived on Lyndale and Franklin for decades, closed its doors in the spring of 2017, and it was sorely missed by generations of local thrifters. You’ll be happy to know that its new location, Old School by Steeple People, is now open for business on Eat Street, and it looks just as magical and treasure-filled as its legendary predecessor. Old School is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but open the rest of the week, and they’re even on Instagram now. The times, they are a-changin’, but it looks like Old School by Steeple People is honoring its roots while updating for its new neighborhood. Welcome back! (1901 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Parc Boutique

Parc Boutique reopens

Parc Boutique moved out of its Northeast location into a fresh, shiny space in the North Loop, kittycorner from MartinPatrick3 and Grethen House. Congrats, Parc! (212 N. Second St., Minneapolis)

L-R: Looks from Golden Rule, Hazel & Rose, Idun

Collaborative Closet Sale at Golden Rule Collective

We’ve mentioned this closet sale before, but it officially kicks off this weekend. Local style icons and retailers like Hazel & Rose, Parc, and Winsome Goods dug through their closets and clothing racks for the sale, so there will be a variety of styles, sizes, and items available for you to shop, plus art, home goods, and accessories? Pro tip: Show up early, because this is going to be a big, busy one. (Now through October 27. Hours vary. 350 Water St., Excelsior)

Electric Fetus

Electric Fetus Halloween sale

The Fetus’ Halloween sale is anything but spooky. Take 20% off storewide (with some restrictions) during the weekend. Everything from vinyl to home goods to gifts is fair game, which makes this sale the ideal time to start checking names off your holiday list. Have a sibling or an in-law who’s obsessed with vinyl? Done and done. (October 26-31. Hours vary. 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Lori Barbero x June Vintage T-Shirt Sale

Babes in Toyland rocker Lori Barbero is popping by June Resale with her amazing collection of vintage T-shirts, all of which she’s collected over her many years of traveling and touring. If you want to shop early, get presale tickets for Friday night: 100% of the $15 ticket goes to Barbero’s organization, Awesome Rocker Girls!, which helps girls start bands and covers the cost of instruments and recording equipment. Otherwise, shop on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., no ticket required. If you’re a music fan or just love a good worn-in vintage tee, this is the sale for you. (Friday, November 2, 5-9 p.m. $15 ticket required. Saturday, November 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)