Fashion Foreword: Where to shop local this weekend

Anyway, there’s a ton going on, so let’s see what’s up for this very busy holiday weekend. You know you’re gonna need a break from your family. Happy Thanksgiving!

Bell Museum Garage Sale

The U of M’s Bell Museum is moving to its St. Paul campus. They’re not selling any taxidermy animals or dioramas, unfortunately, but you’ll still be able to find some treasures and educational material at their garage sale. On Friday and Saturday, pay a general admission fee. (It’s free for U of M students/members.) The event is free to the public on Sunday, and you can fill a bag for just $5 that day. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 10 Church St. SE, Minneapolis.

(Tandem Vintage)

Small Business Saturday Nite

Love shopping local? Great! A band of local retailers and crafters is throwing a legit party during Small Business Saturday. You won't have to get up early for it, as the happening runs from 7 p.m. to whenever they feel like closing. Dress-up attire is encouraged, and drinks from Tattersal and Indeed will be served. You’ll find vendors like Gina Marie, Turtleneck Wear, Greenwich Village Co., and Tandem Vintage. Saturday from 7 p.m. Marked Leather Studio, 610 Ninth St. SE, Minneapolis.

Maidens Magazine Event

Have a photography or art fan on your shopping list? Pop over to the Maidens Minneapolis photography silent auction at Norseman to support all-female artists. Part of the proceeds will be donated to MN Girls are Not for Sale, an anti-sex trafficking nonprofit. Monday, November 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

(Proper)

Black Friday/Small Business Saturday Deals:

Arc’s Value Village is offering 30-percent off storewide on Black Friday, and each location will have a special “thrifty” offer.

Take 20-percent off storewide at Proper on Friday and Saturday.

Cliché is offering 25-percent off storewide all weekend, starting Friday and ending on Sunday.

Get your denim and casual, cool basics for 25-percent off storewide all weekend at Covered in Uptown.

On Black Friday at June Resale, all large bags, skirts, jeans, pants, and blazers are 30-percent off. On Saturday, get a free gift with a $65-plus purchase: choose between a pair of trendy sunglasses ($18 val) or a reusable tote. Plus: pink mimosas!

Spin the wheel for discounts of up to 50-percent off and free gifts at Roe Wolfe in the North Loop. They’ve got tons of fun new holiday gift ideas to help you get your shopping done.

For Small Business Saturday, sustainable boutique Hazel & Rose is offering 30-percent off online and 25-percent off plus a gift card worth 10-percent of your purchase price in-store. The shop will be closed on Black Friday.