Fashion Foreword: Upcoming sales, new stores, and glam parties

Rewind Uptown 75-percent off sale

The Lyndale Avenue outpost of Rewind Vintage is closing its doors, but don’t worry -- the Northeast location will remain open, so you can shop for the fun, inexpensive vintage pieces you’ve come to love from Rewind. All clothing, accessories and shoes are currently 75-percent off at the south Minneapolis location, so hurry in to get the good stuff for cheap before it’s gone. Rewind Minneapolis, 2207 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Thymes Warehouse Sale

The holidays are a-comin', and if you need a bunch of little gifts for your coworkers, aunts, or last-minute hostess gifts, then look no further than the 2016 Thymes Warehouse Sale. This sale is a big deal, considering the Thymes crew unloads a whole bunch of their very-popular candles, bath, and body products and gift sets. Thursday through Friday, November 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. 630 Hoover St. NE, Minneapolis.

Debut to open at MOA

The whole “shop within a shop” concept has gotten pretty popular around here as of late; D. Nolo in the North Loop is a great example of the whole “minishop” thing. Now, the MOA is joining in on the fun with Debut, a shop featuring a revolving door of designers and brands. The stores-within-the-store will change out on a regular basis, so shoppers are constantly exposed to a bunch of different offerings. First up? Askov Finlayson, Woolrich, and West Elm LOCAL. Debut will open on November 18. Also new at the MOA? A TOMs shoe store and Wilson’s Leather. Wait, Wilson’s Leather is back? Debut, 125 N. Garden, Mall of America.

Avant Garden at the Walker Art Center

It’s not exactly a shopping event, but the Walker Art Center’s annual Avant Garden bash is the kind of occasion to get really dressed up for. Since the Sculpture Garden itself is undergoing a facelift, this year’s party will be held inside, partially to celebrate the new main lobby. It’s not cheap; a Silver Key ticket will run you $125, but you do get three drink tickets and a chance to participate in the art auction. If you’re attending the event, what will you be wearing? Come to think of it, this calls for a trip to the MOA… Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets available online.