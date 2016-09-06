Fashion Foreword: Upcoming markets, trunk shows, and launch parties

So even if you’re bummed that summer’s over, you can welcome the new season with parties, trunk shows, and more all across the metro.

Bouchard Design Co. Trunk Show at June

Jen and Michael Bouchard fill their namesake design company’s wares with elements from their travels; Jen designs jewelry with a vintage spin while Michael makes belts from leather he sources from the oldest tannery in Europe. The Bouchards’ lastest collections were inspired by antique award medallions from South America. The pair will be showcasing their pieces at Lyndale resale boutique June, and while you shop you’re invited to sip on South American wines. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 8. June, 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A launch party for Red Wing for women at Hazel & Rose

Red Wing Heritage launched its women’s collection this week. To celebrate, they’re throwing a party at Northeast boutique Hazel & Rose. Check out the shoes in all their leathery, Minnesotan glory, and chat with other local creatives like Lisa Hackwith (Hackwith Design) and Kathryn Sieve (Winsome Goods). If you need a new beauty look to go with your new boots, Hazel & Rose’s neighbor Brow Chic will be on hand to show you what’s new for the season. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 10. Hazel & Rose, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Turquoise Vintage

Minne-mile Night Market

Do a little vintage shopping along Minnehaha Avenue at the Minne-mile Night Market, an event that spotlights local artists, makers, vendors, and food. Stop by Turquoise Vintage, Time Bomb Vintage, Moth Oddities, and Arc’s Value Village to fill up your closet for fall with one-of-a-kind pieces. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17. 4051 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

I AM Inspired

This installment of Sarah Edwards’ “I AM” event series focuses on inspiration, whether that comes to you via art, music, food, or clothing. The fashion segment, styled by Alex Kelm, features looks from local boutiques like Stephanie’s St. Paul, bluebird, and My Sister. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 18. Intelligent Nutrients, 983 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.