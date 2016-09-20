Fashion Foreword: Cool fall looks from local boutiques

Fall also comes to Minnesota with a sense of urgency because we know it’s going to be short and sweet. The season of leggings, boots, and cozy sweaters (without a giant puffy parka) is upon us, so enjoy its fleeting brilliance with a new outfit. Or five new outfits. Whatever. Fall is a Big Deal.



The ultimate leather jacket from Bluebird Edina.



Leather moto jackets never, ever go out of style, making this a totally justifiable purchase should you be in the market for one.

At first sight, this looks like just a basic black top. Oh wait -- is that a fringe bottom? Proper (no longer Proper + Prim) recommends wearing this little cutie with your favorite high-waisted skinny jeans. We concur.

June Resale is filled to brim with fall boots.

The best thing about buying gently-owned shoes is that someone else broke them in for you. (I got a pair of Ugg-lined combat boots here last year that I’m still obsessed with.)



Cliche

We love this earth-toned sweater with faux-fur sleeves.

Primp

Primp boutique has you covered if you’re attending any fall weddings; lace is perfectly pretty and Instagrammable in dramatic fall hues like burgundy and wine.



Covered

This ensemble from Covered is literally the most fall-ready outfit ever. Stop in, get dressed, go apple picking. Done and done.



Emma Olson

Fall also means the dawn of beanie season. These baby alpaca beanies are too cute for words, especially in the very trendy pastel pink. Pro tip: Pastel pink looks insane with burgundy.



A splurge-worthy coat from GH2.



Hey, if you’re really into fall, why not celebrate its arrival with gorgeous autumnal outerwear?

The Golden Pearl

Then again, you could go the vintage route and wrap up in something timeless when the weather gets chilly.



Roe Wolfe

Round up your own girl gang in these matching sweatshirts from Roe Wolfe. Yes, wearing matching shirts is a little junior high, but think of the Instagrams you can post!