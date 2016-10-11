Fashion Foreword: Awesome upcoming shopping events

Lucky for us, there are tons of local events approaching that will help you soothe that shopping itch.

Dress Me Deadly at the Golden Pearl Vintage



Are you still undecided about your Halloween costume this year, and not finding anything satisfying at Party City and Target? Go vintage, my dear! Let the Golden Pearl girls help inspire you at their Dress Me Deadly event. They’re bringing out their “As Is” pieces for Halloween costume creation in case you’re dreaming of a look splattered in gore and don’t want to ruin your fave vintage. If you want to go glam, the Golden Pearl has racks of fancy dresses, including a few new ones from the ‘20s and ‘30s. (Please don’t drip fake blood on those.) They’re ready to help you whip up a cute and clever costume — check out their version of Mary Poppins! Tea and snacks will be served. Thursday, October 13, 3 to 8 p.m. 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Vintage & Handmade Happy Hour



There’s a great new trend of local makers and vendors getting together at breweries and distilleries -- of which we have plenty to choose from -- to sell their wares together. This Friday, dealers Tandem Vintage and Audrey Rose Vintage, jewelers LaLunette Jewelry and Turtleneckwear (bolo ties!), and many more team up for the Vintage & Handmade Happy Hour at Sisyphus Brewing. Events like these give vendors a chance to connect and network, and shoppers can browse happily — with a beer. Friday, October 14, 5 to 10 p.m. 712 Ontario Ave., Minneapolis.

Minny & Paul

MN Made



Speaking of beer-friendly shopping events, MN Made takes place on Saturday, with free beer. It’s the second-annual installment, featuring Sota Clothing, Annika Kaplan Jewelry, Great Lakes, and other. If you’re not a beer drinker, there’s free beverages from Driven Coffee to sip as you shop. Saturday, October 15, 1 to 4 p.m. 246 N. Ninth Ave., Minneapolis.

Party with Proper



Happy birthday to Proper! The Minneapolis outpost and its Fargo big sister are celebrating six years in business; the Fargo location opened in 2010, with Minneapolis following a few years later. (The name has recently changed from Proper + Prim to just Proper, in case you missed it.) Pop in to the Lyndale location for refreshments and discounts, and load up on your favorite trendy, stylish pieces at accessible prices. Sunday, Oct. 23. noon to 5 p.m. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.