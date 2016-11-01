Fashion Foreword: Antique store openings, TV fashion, and pop-up shops

It starts earlier and earlier every year, doesn’t it? If you want to get a head start on shopping, there are plenty of events to check out this weekend. Just hold off on the Christmas music until Thanksgiving’s over, okay? It hasn’t even snowed yet.

Valentine Wood antique store opens

Valentine Wood isn’t your mom’s antique store. This south Minneapolis jewel box of a shop isn’t filled to the brim with knickknacks and fusty china. Inteads you'll find beautiful vases, Instagrammable busts, and glassware you’ll actually want to use, all at an accessible price point. Everything in the store (which is partially painted in a romantic dark green) has a story, and when you bring a piece into your home you add another chapter to its life. 733 E. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Downton Abbey comes to … Mall of America?

It feels pretty random, doesn’t it? Costumes and props from the cult favorite PBS show have arrived at the Mall of America as part of a larger exhibit about the show called “Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times.” If you visit, you’ll see how the program’s costume designers adapted the look of each character to suit both their personalities and the trends of the time. You can sign us up for any exhibit featuring glamorous beaded gowns, so we’ll be there. There’s a gift shop, too, in case you want to channel Lady Mary via a necklace or bracelet. Nov. 4-Jan. 31. Mall of America, Bloomington. Admission is $10.

Northern Grade Minneapolis

Did you know that annual heritage market Northern Grade visited Russia last year? Neither did we. That’s pretty amazing, isn’t it? The show has grown to be quite large, and makes stops in most major U.S. cities. Minneapolis’ Northern Grade takes place this weekend, and big vendors like Red Wing and Locally Grown Clothing Co. join smaller makers, including Kathryn Sieve’s Winsome Goods and felt accessories line Byrd & Belle. As always, it’s a great place to get your holiday shopping done. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. NE., Minneapolis.

Crowned Crow & Angry Minnow Vintage New Studio Open House

If you like your clothing and accessories to have a special story behind them, look no further than Crowned Crow. They got their start with handcrafted bags made from vintage fabric and antique accessories, and have since expanded to leather cuffs and keyfobs. They’re celebrating the opening of their new studio workshop with Angry Minnow Vintage this weekend. If you can’t make it out to Rosemount, check out the Etsy store. Convenience at its best, right? Saturday, November 5. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4065 McAndrews Rd., Rosemount.