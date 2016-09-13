Fashion Foreword: 5 glam Fashion Week MN events

Fall Into Luxury Morrie's Luxury Auto

Sep 23rd 7:00 pm

$10-$35

This year’s events run from September 15-25, so technically it’s 10 whole days of events. Which ones should you hit up through the week? We'll have other recommendations and reviews coming up, but here are some can't-miss happenings.

#Minnstafashion: Fashion Week MN Kickoff

Where: W Minneapolis

When: Thursday, September 15, from 7 to 9 p.m.

What: It’s the official kickoff to Fashion Week MN, so get out your iPhone and pull that new dress out of the closet. The event features cocktails, a photobooth, glam lessons from Sal Rodriguez of NARS, a fashion presentation and more. And the best part? It’s totally free.

Matryoshka in Japan: Danielle Everine Fashion Exhibition

Where: City Wide Artists

When: Tuesday, September 20, from 7 to 9 p.m.

What: Danielle Everine is one of the Twin Cities’ most established and beloved designers; she was also a contestant on Project Runway in 2012. She’s presenting her latest collection, inspired by nesting dolls, at this free event. Everine showed part of the collection at this year’s Black Hearts Ball, and she’s expanded upon it with more looks.

Homme Menswear Fashion Show

Where: Modist Brewing

When: Wednesday, Septemer 21, at 7 p.m.

What: In recent years, event producers Sarah Edwards and Connie Mrotek have added a menswear fashion show to the roster of FWMN, which makes total sense considering Minneapolis and St. Paul are home to several influential and thriving menswear boutiques. Homme Menswear will probably be one of the most popular (and Instagrammable) events this year, so get your tickets now. General admission tickets start at $20.

Mpls. St Paul Magazine presents Fashionopolis

Where: Aria

When: Thursday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m.

What: The name, “Fashionopolis,” is kind of horrible. However, this fashion show, featuring looks from local stores, is definitely worth attending. This year, there will be a special tribute to Prince. (Will purple be the color of the evening?) Standing room tickets are just $20.

FGI Presents Fall Into Luxury

Where: Morrie’s Luxury Auto

When: Friday, September 23, 7 p.m.

What: If you’re a fancy bitch like me, this is the show you want to attend. For starters, it’s at a luxury car dealership. The Fashion Group International puts the focus on fancy with designs from local boutiques like June, MartinPatrick3, and Mona Williams, plus jewels by local designer Stephanie Lake. It’s the perfect place to debut that impractical but oh-so-pretty dress you bought over the summer. Oh, and there’s sushi from Seven, too. Tickets run from $10-$30.