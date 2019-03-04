Farmers' market party at a distillery, 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' taxidermy: Free things to do this week

A Night Out for the Market

This week, Midtown Farmers Market is teaming up with booze and books for a benefit party. The crew is moving to Moon Palace. But first, they will head over to Du Nord Distillery for a special happening. Order up a fancy cocktail from the bar ($1 of each drink goes to the market), snack on free appetizers from Vittles Catering, and buy some take-home treats from the Herbivorous Butcher, Native Oaks, and Seward Coop. Local hoarders of weird stuff Dead Media will spin tunes, trivia will be offered for a $10 suggested donation, and there will be a meat raffle for those looking to win big tonight. Monday, 5-10 p.m. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 32nd St. E., Minneapolis; 612-799-9166. --Jessica Armbruster

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

Several bars around town host weekly screening parties for RuPaul’s Drag Race. One such place is LUSH, which airs episodes every Thursday on its event’s center big screen. Bad Karma plays host with other local queens, and trivia (with prizes!) go down during commercial breaks. Though it’s not required, you can reserve a spot for the evening at www.LUSH mpls.com. LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. --Jessica Armbruster

Lex Thompson: Re/collect

Martha Ann Maxwell (who died in 1881) was a Colorado naturalist and artist who developed her own way of preserving dead animals. Not only did she help pioneer the budding field of taxidermy; she also insisted on placing her specimens in appropriate/contextual settings, or diorama, which is now a common museum practice. One of her displays, Women’s Work, was a hit at the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition. But her success was short lived, as her attempts to make a living off her innovations failed. In “Re/collect,” Minneapolis artist Lex Thompson brings his documentary sensibility to bear on Maxwell’s unsung and prescient practices. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, March 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Regular hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Free. TuckUnder Pavilion, 681 17th Ave. NE, Casket Arts, Studio 117, Minneapolis. Through Sunday --Camille LeFevre