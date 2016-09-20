Fall Into Luxury: Win tickets!

Fall Into Luxury Morrie's Luxury Auto

Sep 23rd 7:00 pm

$10-$35

As part of the fun, Fall Into Luxury returns this Friday with a fashion show and posh party. Hitting the catwalk will be looks from boutiques like June, Mona Williams, and Mona Nunez; jewelry from Milana Stile and Stephanie Lake Design; and men's fashion from MartinPatrick3.

In addition to fashion, revelers can also check out luxury automobiles, all while enjoying hors d'oeuvres from Seven Steakhouse Sushi Ultra Lounge & Sky Bar and drinks from the cash bar.

Fall Into Luxury

7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, September 23

Morrie's Luxury Auto in Golden Valley

7300 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley

$30 in advance/$35 at the door; $10 students (with valid student ID).

Click here for tickets.