Fall Into Luxury: Win tickets!
Last Thursday marked the start of Fashion Week MN, a 10-day celebration showcasing Twin Cities fashion through glam parties, pop-up markets, and runway shows.
As part of the fun, Fall Into Luxury returns this Friday with a fashion show and posh party. Hitting the catwalk will be looks from boutiques like June, Mona Williams, and Mona Nunez; jewelry from Milana Stile and Stephanie Lake Design; and men's fashion from MartinPatrick3.
In addition to fashion, revelers can also check out luxury automobiles, all while enjoying hors d'oeuvres from Seven Steakhouse Sushi Ultra Lounge & Sky Bar and drinks from the cash bar.
City Pages has a pair of tickets to the party. Here's how to enter to win:
Step 1:
If you haven't already, follow us on Twitter: @CityPagesArts
Step 2: To enter to win, tweet @CityPagesArts who your favorite local designer is.
And that's it! We Will be picking winners via Twitter on late Wednesday afternoon.
Not feeling so lucky? Here are the deets below on how to buy tickets:
Fall Into Luxury
7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, September 23
Morrie's Luxury Auto in Golden Valley
7300 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley
$30 in advance/$35 at the door; $10 students (with valid student ID).
Click here for tickets.
